Formula 1 News

F1 announces it will not replace Chinese GP in 2023

The new Formula 1 season is to stay at 23 races, it was announced on Tuesday, after the sport's chiefs ruled out a replacement for the Chinese Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
F1 announces it will not replace Chinese GP in 2023
Listen to this article

The original schedule had been set for 24 events, with the race in Shanghai provisionally put down for April 16.

However, ongoing restrictions in China relating to COVID-19 meant it was not possible for F1 to go ahead with the race there.

The cancellation of the Chinese GP leaves a big gap in the calendar between the Australian GP on April 2 and the Azerbaijan GP on April 30.

F1 did consider options to shift this around, either by moving the Azerbaijan race forward to separate it from being a back-to-back with Miami, or by finding a replacement race.

However, Azerbaijan GP chiefs were reluctant to move their event any earlier in the year because of concerns about poor weather in Baku at that time of year, which is normally chilly and windy in April.

And while other options were considered, with Portugal's Portimao even linked with an F1 return at one point, that idea did not progress far.

Despite hopes by Chinese authorities to get its race back on the calendar at some point this year, either on its original date or potentially by swapping its April slot with another venue, that has now also been ruled out.

F1 has therefore announced that the season will stick with 23 races.

A short statement said: "Formula 1 can confirm the 2023 season will consist of 23 races. All existing race dates on the calendar remain unchanged."

It means that there will be a three-week gap between the races in Melbourne and Baku.

The reduction to a 23-race schedule has some implications in terms of restricted components that teams can use.

In terms of gearboxes, a 23-race schedule means teams are limited to four gearboxes for the campaign – whereas there would have been an extra one available if the calendar had run to 24 events.

The number of power units available is unchanged, however, by the number of races that take place. Each driver is allowed three of the main components (ICE, MGU-K, MGU-H, turbos) for the entire year.

2023 Formula 1 calendar

Date Race Venue
5 March Bahrain Bahrain GP Sakhir
19 March Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian GP Jeddah
2 April Australia Australian GP Albert Park
30 April Azerbaijan Azerbaijan GP Baku
7 May United States Miami GP Miami
21 May Italy Emilia Romagna GP Imola
28 May Monaco Monaco GP Monte Carlo
4 June Spain Spanish GP Barcelona
18 June Canada Canadian GP Montreal
2 July Austria Austrian GP Spielberg
9 July United Kingdom British GP Silverstone
23 July Hungary Hungarian GP Hungaroring
30 July Belgium Belgian GP Spa-Francorchamps
27 August Netherlands Dutch GP Zandvoort
3 September Italy Italian GP Monza
17 September Singapore Singapore GP Marina Bay
24 September Japan Japanese GP Suzuka
8 October Qatar Qatar GP Losail
22 October United States United States GP Austin
29 October Mexico Mexico GP Mexico City
5 November Brazil Sao Paulo GP Interlagos
18 November United States Las Vegas GP Las Vegas
26 November United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi GP Yas Marina
