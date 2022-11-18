Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Abu Dhabi GP: Hamilton leads Russell in first F1 practice Next / Abu Dhabi GP practice as it happened
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

F1 announces new all-female F1 Academy series for 2023

Formula 1 has announced it will start a new, all-female racing championship from 2023 known as F1 Academy to bridge the gap for women on the junior ladder.

Luke Smith
By:
F1 announces new all-female F1 Academy series for 2023
Listen to this article

The new category is aimed at increasing levels of female representation on the grids of F1’s feeder series, helping them progress towards the top of the racing pyramid.

The Formula 4-level series will start in 2023, featuring a 15-car grid that will have five teams each entering three cars. These teams will be existing outfits across Formula 2 and Formula 3, racing over seven rounds that will be made up of three races, with one round likely to be on an F1 weekend.

“During assessments of the barriers young female drivers face with entering the F1 pyramid, it became clear that they do not have the same amount of experience as their male counterparts at the same age,” read a statement from F1.

“The goal is to fill this gap and offer them access to more track time, racing and testing. They will also grow by working with professional teams, who are renowned in motorsport for nurturing young drivers, and who will help them develop the crucial technical, physical and mental preparations.”

F1 Academy will make use of a Tatuus T421 chassis seen in Formula 4, engines supplied by Autotecnica capable of 165 bhp and Pirelli tyres. It will be managed by Bruno Michel, the CEO of Formula Motorsport Ltd that oversees Formula 2 and Formula 3.

Although F1 will subsidise each entry with a budget of €150,000 per season, the drivers competing in F1 Academy will be required to match the amount, which it claims “represents a fraction of the usual costs in a comparable series.”

But F1 said in its announcement that the new category is not aimed at being a replacement for W Series, the all-female series that was established in 2019 but was forced to curtail its 2022 season due to funding issues.

Read Also:
Marta Garcia, Beitske Visser at the start

Marta Garcia, Beitske Visser at the start

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

F1 said that F1 Academy "aims to develop and prepare young female drivers to progress to higher levels of competition including W Series, Formula 3, Formula 2 and Formula 1.”

It added: “The W Series continues to provide a great platform for drivers and the F1 Academy is intended to add an extra route for the next generation of young female drivers, who will race in an environment that will allow them to gain fundamental experience thanks to a great amount of track time.”

“Everyone should have the opportunity to follow their dreams and achieve their potential and Formula 1 wants to ensure we are doing everything we can to create greater diversity and routes into this incredible sport,” said F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali.

“That is why I am delighted to announce the F1 Academy that will give young female drivers the best chance to fulfil their ambitions through a comprehensive programme that supports their racing careers and gives them everything they need to move into F3 and hopefully to F2 and then the pinnacle of Formula 1.

“The more opportunity there is the better and this is designed to provide another route for the drivers to succeed.”

shares
comments
Abu Dhabi GP: Hamilton leads Russell in first F1 practice
Previous article

Abu Dhabi GP: Hamilton leads Russell in first F1 practice
Next article

Abu Dhabi GP practice as it happened

Abu Dhabi GP practice as it happened
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Russell: Red Bull "had the legs" on Mercedes in Abu Dhabi F1 practice Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Russell: Red Bull "had the legs" on Mercedes in Abu Dhabi F1 practice

F1 to consider tougher penalties to prevent tactical power unit changes Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

F1 to consider tougher penalties to prevent tactical power unit changes

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea ends winless run in wet/dry thriller
World Superbike World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea ends winless run in wet/dry thriller

Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea ended a 24-race winless run in World Superbike after coming out on top in a wet/dry opening race of the weekend at Phillip Island.

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea to pole
World Superbike World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea to pole

Alvaro Bautista scored only the second pole position of his title-winning World Superbike season after beating Jonathan Rea to the top spot in qualifying for this weekend's season finale at Phillip Island.

O’Ward: Ricciardo would love a move to IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward: Ricciardo would love a move to IndyCar

Patricio O’Ward believes that Daniel Ricciardo would "love" a move to IndyCar racing should the Australian not continue his career in Formula 1 after 2023.

Russell: Red Bull "had the legs" on Mercedes in Abu Dhabi F1 practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Red Bull "had the legs" on Mercedes in Abu Dhabi F1 practice

George Russell believes Red Bull “had the legs” on Mercedes through Friday’s Formula 1 practice running in Abu Dhabi, saying the track suits the RB18 car “down to a tee.”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Prime

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Prime

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Prime

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Prime

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Prime

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Prime

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.