All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA
Formula 1

F1 announces sprint race calendar for 2025, Belgium replaces Austria

Brazil will host its fifth sprint race since F1 introduced the shortened-race format; Austria drops off schedule

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Erik Junius

Formula 1 has announced the six grand prix weekends that will feature sprint events in 2025, with Spa-Francorchamps reinstated as Austria drops off for the first time since 2021.

Five of the events on the sprint calendar remain the same from 2024's schedule; China and Miami will continue to host Saturday races, as will Austin, Brazil, and Qatar.

Belgium had previously held a sprint race in 2023, although this was omitted alongside the Azerbaijan sprint from this year's calendar as the returning Chinese Grand Prix and the Miami round were installed as new hosts.

The return of a sprint race to the Belgian Grand Prix weekend comes at the expense of the Austrian Grand Prix, which first hosted a sprint in 2022 and remained on the schedule for the next two seasons.

Having held a sprint in every season since the format was introduced in 2021, the Sao Paulo Grand Prix will continue to do so having produced a series of highly acclaimed shorter races.

Both Qatar and the United States Grand Prix were first introduced to the sprint calendar in 2023 when the number of 100km races was increased from three to six, and remain on the bill for both this season and next.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, the rest of the field at the start

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

F1 has also revealed an increase in viewing figures for sprint weekends over 'normal' weekends featuring three practice sessions, underlining its decision to continue with the format.

It is expected that the current layout used in 2024, in which the sprint race takes place on Saturday prior to grand prix qualifying, will remain in place.

This had been changed for this season to allow parc ferme to open between the sprint race and qualifying proper, ensuring that teams could address any mistakes in set-up to account for the loss in practice time.

The changes ensured that the sprints became more of a standalone event, rather than directly affecting the full-length grand prix, and now does not penalise drivers for any set-up changes between the sprint race and the grand prix.

Due to the revisions to the 2025 calendar over 2024, this ensures that the China and Miami sprints are no longer in consecutive weekends, while all three sprint rounds following the summer break are also more spaced out.

2025 F1 sprint race calendar

Chinese GP - Shanghai International Circuit - 22 March
Miami GP - Miami International Autodrome - 3 May
Belgian GP - Spa-Francorchamps - 26 July
US GP - Circuit of the Americas - 18 October
Sao Paulo GP - Autodromo de Interlagos - 8 November
Qatar GP - Losail International Circuit - 29 November

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Where has Red Bull's F1 advantage gone?
Next article Does Hamilton's dramatic British GP win show the F1 film the way?

Top Comments

Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second

Why Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Why Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second
Seven things we learned at the 2024 British Grand Prix

Seven things we learned at the 2024 British Grand Prix

Formula 1
British GP
Seven things we learned at the 2024 British Grand Prix
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Latest news

2024 NASCAR at Pocono schedule, entry list, and how to watch

2024 NASCAR at Pocono schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Pocono
2024 NASCAR at Pocono schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Sargeant will "fight until the end" as Williams F1 future under threat

Sargeant will "fight until the end" as Williams F1 future under threat

F1 Formula 1
British GP
Sargeant will "fight until the end" as Williams F1 future under threat
Rahal opens up on impact of John Force’s injury on their family

Rahal opens up on impact of John Force’s injury on their family

Indy IndyCar
Rahal opens up on impact of John Force’s injury on their family
Vinales can't "comprehend" Aprilia's disappearing MotoGP practice pace

Vinales can't "comprehend" Aprilia's disappearing MotoGP practice pace

MGP MotoGP
German GP
Vinales can't "comprehend" Aprilia's disappearing MotoGP practice pace

Prime

Discover prime content
Jon Noble: The real choice Red Bull has to make about Perez’s F1 future

Jon Noble: The real choice Red Bull has to make about Perez’s F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: The real choice Red Bull has to make about Perez’s F1 future
Why Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second

Why Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second
Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins

Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA