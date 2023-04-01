F1 Australian GP: Verstappen fastest from Alonso in FP3
Red Bull's Max Verstappen edged Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso in Saturday's third free practice session for Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix.
After Friday's rain-affected FP2, Saturday's final practice session predominantly took place on a dry Albert Park circuit despite the threatening Melbourne clouds, although a morning drizzle had further washed away the rubber that had been built up over the weekend.
Due to the Friday disruptions most teams wasted little time taking to the track to get both their high fuel and qualifying runs in.
World champion Verstappen opened his account with a 1m19.664s on medium tyres and after briefly being deposed by Ferrari man Carlos Sainz's soft-tyre effort the Dutchman reclaimed his early P1 with a 1m18.741s.
Verstappen's time, the only medium lap from the frontrunners, was soon bested by the other Ferrari of Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque went top with a 1m18.731s on softs, which he then filed down to a 1m.18.691s.
The second Red Bull of Sergio Perez remained in the garage for the opening stages as the Mexican's mechanics worked on the rear of his RB19. Following Friday's messy sessions, the loss of track time was even more costly for Perez than usual.
After the 15-minute mark, times took another tumble with Fernando Alonso setting a 1m18.329s in his soft-shod Aston Martin, which was instantly improved upon with a 1m18.127s fired in by Sainz.
Fortunately for Perez, his mechanical issue was resolved so he could join the session after 20 minutes, but he fumed as he was nearly put into the wall on his first push lap by the cruising Haas of Nico Hulkenberg.
The session was briefly red-flagged just past the halfway mark for a large piece of debris from Nyck De Vries's AlphaTauri sidepod, which landed near the racing line near the fast Turn 9 kink, but after three minutes the action continued uninterrupted until the chequered flag.
The rapidly improving track conditions led to a barrage of fast times in the final 10 minutes, before a drizzle near Turn 1 intensified and caused the likes of Perez and Leclerc to run wide.
Alonso briefly grabbed top with a 1m17.727s, only for the following car of Verstappen to demote him with a 1m17.565s. Alpine's Esteban Ocon also utilised the improved track conditions to move up the order, taking third 0.373s behind Verstappen and 0.017s ahead of Mercedes man George Russell.
The second Alpine of Pierre Gasly was fifth, followed by Perez, who saw two of his hot laps ruined by locking up under braking and taking to the run-off. Sainz and Lewis Hamilton, who was blocked on his final flyer, followed in seventh and eighth, while Aston's Lance Stroll and Zhou rounded out the top 10.
Hulkenberg was 11th for Haas ahead of Williams man Alex Albon and Leclerc, who didn't get a final lap in. Local favourite Oscar Piastri was 14th for McLaren, following by the second Alfa of Valtteri Bottas and AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda.
Logan Sargeant (Williams) and Kevin Magnussen (Haas) were next up, with De Vries and Lando Norris propping up the timesheets.
Norris only ran 12 laps, sitting out the last part of the session with a clutch problem on his McLaren.
|Cla
|Driver
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|24
|1'17.565
|244.966
|2
|
Fernando Alonso
|26
|1'17.727
|0.162
|0.162
|244.455
|3
|
Esteban Ocon
|23
|1'17.938
|0.373
|0.211
|243.793
|4
|
George Russell
|23
|1'17.955
|0.390
|0.017
|243.740
|5
|
Pierre Gasly
|23
|1'18.094
|0.529
|0.139
|243.306
|6
|
Sergio Perez
|18
|1'18.123
|0.558
|0.029
|243.216
|7
|
Carlos Sainz
|29
|1'18.127
|0.562
|0.004
|243.204
|8
|
Lewis Hamilton
|25
|1'18.138
|0.573
|0.011
|243.169
|9
|
Lance Stroll
|22
|1'18.198
|0.633
|0.060
|242.983
|10
|
Zhou Guanyu
|20
|1'18.330
|0.765
|0.132
|242.573
|11
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|24
|1'18.410
|0.845
|0.080
|242.326
|12
|
Alex Albon
|21
|1'18.553
|0.988
|0.143
|241.885
|13
|
Charles Leclerc
|28
|1'18.691
|1.126
|0.138
|241.460
|14
|
Oscar Piastri
|21
|1'18.713
|1.148
|0.022
|241.393
|15
|
Valtteri Bottas
|24
|1'18.809
|1.244
|0.096
|241.099
|16
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|22
|1'18.901
|1.336
|0.092
|240.818
|17
|
Logan Sargeant
|20
|1'18.947
|1.382
|0.046
|240.677
|18
|
Kevin Magnussen
|26
|1'19.056
|1.491
|0.109
|240.346
|19
|
Nyck de Vries
|23
|1'19.092
|1.527
|0.036
|240.236
|20
|
Lando Norris
|12
|1'19.146
|1.581
|0.054
|240.072
|View full results
Australian GP qualifying as it happened
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Australian GP pole
Latest news
Sainz: Ferrari taking "different approach" with F1 Australian GP focus
Sainz: Ferrari taking "different approach" with F1 Australian GP focus Sainz: Ferrari taking "different approach" with F1 Australian GP focus
What F1 GPS data reveals about Mercedes' threat to Red Bull in Australia
What F1 GPS data reveals about Mercedes' threat to Red Bull in Australia What F1 GPS data reveals about Mercedes' threat to Red Bull in Australia
Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, says Alonso
Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, says Alonso Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, says Alonso
Brown: Piastri will be on the same pace as Norris at McLaren
Brown: Piastri will be on the same pace as Norris at McLaren Brown: Piastri will be on the same pace as Norris at McLaren
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories
The state of play in F1's technical silly season
The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side
How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.