Formula 1 / Australian GP News

F1 Australian GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship continues this Sunday with the Australian Grand Prix, and here’s how you can watch the action on ESPN in the United States.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 Australian GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN
When is the 2023 Australian Grand Prix?

This year’s race takes place on Sunday 2 April at 1:00am ET at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne.

There are two free practice sessions on Friday, and one on Saturday before qualifying.

Due to the time difference to America, FP1 and FP3 take place on Thursday and Friday evenings, and the race starts an hour after midnight Saturday.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Ferrari

What happened in last year’s Australian Grand Prix?

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc won from pole position, as the race returned to the calendar following the COVID-19 pandemic. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was forced to retire, after challenging Leclerc in the middle stages of the race, with a fuel system issue.

Sergio Perez finished second for Red Bull, ahead of the Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Which channel shows F1 on TV in the USA?

All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.

Australian GP ESPN TV schedule

Thursday 30 March

Session/show

Time

Channel

Practice 1:

9:25pm ET

ESPNews/ESPN3

Friday 31 March

Session/show

Time

Channel

Practice 2:

12.55am ET

ESPN2

F1 Show:

3:00am ET

ESPN3

Practice 3:

9:25pm ET

ESPN2

Saturday 1 April

Session/show

Time

Channel

Qualifying:

12:55pm ET

ESPN

Ted’s Qualifying Notebook:

2:30am ET

ESPN3

Grand Prix Sunday

11:30pm ET

ESPN2

Sunday 2 April

Session/show

Time

Channel

Race:

12:55am ET

ESPN

Checkered Flag:

3:00am ET

ESPN3

Ted’s Notebook:

4:00am ET

ESPN3

Race Replay:

9:30am ET & 9:00pm ET

ESPN2

Can I stream live F1 races in America?

Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.

All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.

Read Also:

How can I watch the 2023 F1 season on TV?

Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.

Date

Race

Lights out

Channel

March 5

Bahrain GP

10:00am ET

ESPN

March 19

Saudi Arabian GP

1:00pm ET

ESPN

April 2

Australian GP

1:00am ET

ESPN

April 30

Azerbaijan GP

7:00am ET

ESPN

May 7

Miami GP

3:30pm ET

ABC

May 21

Emilia Romagna GP

9:00am ET

ESPN2

May 28

Monaco GP

9:00am ET

ABC

June 4

Spanish GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

June 18

Canadian GP

2:00pm ET

ABC

July 2

Austrian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

July 9

British GP

10:00am ET

ESPN2

July 23

Hungarian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

July 30

Belgian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

August 27

Dutch GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

September 3

Italian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

September 17

Singapore GP

8:00am ET

ESPN

September 24

Japanese GP

1:00am ET

ESPN2

October 8

Qatar GP

10:00am ET

ESPN2

October 22

United States GP

3:00pm ET

ABC

October 29

Mexican GP

4:00pm ET

ABC

November 5

Brazilian GP

12:00pm ET

ESPN2

November 19

Las Vegas GP

1:00am ET

ESPN

November 26

Abu Dhabi GP

8:00am ET

ESPN
