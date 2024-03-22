F1 Australian GP: Leclerc fastest in FP2 over Verstappen, Sainz
Charles Leclerc claimed the fastest time in the second practice for the Australian Grand Prix, the Ferrari Formula 1 driver beating Red Bull's Max Verstappen by 0.381s.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Mark Horsburgh
A 1m17.277s from Leclerc, his second hot lap on soft tyres, handed him a handy advantage over the rest of the field and put him clear of then runner-up Carlos Sainz, who was shuffled down to third by Verstappen's later second soft run.
The Dutchman had been late to parlay with the other runners in FP2 owing to a spot of damage to his Red Bull RB20, sustained in a kerb strike during FP1, and thus continued running on the mediums as the others had long since switched to softs.
After collecting the soft tyres, Verstappen proceeded to match Sainz's time to the thousandth, 0.43s short of Leclerc's session best.
The Dutchman's next lap was the last one that changed the order on the timing screens, as the rest of the field switched to longer runs across both the soft and medium tyres, and overturned Sainz by half a tenth on his next effort on the red-walled Pirellis.
Leclerc had topped the times during the early runs on medium tyres, setting a 1m17.936s with a healthy dose of tows along the straights - which made up for being hampered on his first hot lap of the Albert Park circuit early in the session.
This displaced Lando Norris' 1m18.201s time also set on the mediums, the Briton having been top of FP1 earlier on in the afternoon.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, leaves the pit lane
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso was first to take a set of softs and his first sector suggested that he was in line to move to the top of the pile, but a less stellar middle sector took the wind out of the Spaniard's sails and left him just short of Leclerc's then-headliner.
His Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll then set an impressive first sector too, following that up with a personal best in the second, but denied himself a chance to go fastest after fluffing his lines at Turn 13; the Canadian got acquainted with the grass and sapped away at his time.
The Aston Martin pair made up for it, however; Alonso moved Leclerc off the top on his next effort, but Stroll found a time 0.09s quicker than his veteran team-mate to sit atop the order as the session moved towards the halfway mark.
Leclerc reclaimed his place at the zenith of the timing board with a 1m17.423s with purple sectors in the first and third splits, although had not been able to beat his earlier best in the middle portion of the lap.
The Monegasque addressed that on his next attempt, poking home a 1m17.277s to further extend his advantage over Stroll, before Sainz then produced a 1m17.707s to move into second. Verstappen then split the Ferraris in the final 15 minutes.
Stroll's time over Alonso ensured that the ex-Williams driver ended the session in fourth, while George Russell sat behind the two-time champion in sixth.
Russell had matched team-mate Lewis Hamilton's Turn 1 excursion from FP1 as the Mercedes W15 continued to look somewhat flighty over the course of a lap, but rallied to claim a position in the top six.
Home hero Oscar Piastri was 0.8s shy of Leclerc's time to sit seventh overall, a smidgen clear of Sergio Perez, while Norris and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top half of the order.
Sauber's Zhou Guanyu was 11th, having earlier baulked Verstappen on the exit of Turn 4 owing to a late radio call to move over, while Daniel Ricciardo beat Logan Sargeant to 12th.
Sargeant had sustained a spin after the opening 10 minutes of the session while on a personal best lap, where he took a liberal amount of kerb into Turn 11 and unsettlied the rear as he attempted to wrestle his car over the exit run-off, ultimately with a wheel dipped into the gravel.
His Williams team-mate Alex Albon did not take part in FP2 following his shunt in the opening practice session of the day, where he clipped the Turn 7 kerb and was pitched into a side-on hit into the next barrier. Williams does not have a spare chassis, and is assessing if Albon's car can be repaired for FP3 on Saturday.
Australian GP - FP2 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|26
|
1'17.277
|245.879
|2
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|21
|
+0.381
1'17.658
|0.381
|244.672
|3
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|25
|
+0.430
1'17.707
|0.049
|244.518
|4
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|29
|
+0.545
1'17.822
|0.115
|244.157
|5
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|31
|
+0.635
1'17.912
|0.090
|243.875
|6
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.674
1'17.951
|0.039
|243.753
|7
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|29
|
+0.800
1'18.077
|0.126
|243.359
|8
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|33
|
+0.813
1'18.090
|0.013
|243.319
|9
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|23
|
+0.878
1'18.155
|0.065
|243.116
|10
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|27
|
+0.911
1'18.188
|0.033
|243.014
|11
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|32
|
+1.144
1'18.421
|0.233
|242.292
|12
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|30
|
+1.257
1'18.534
|0.113
|241.943
|13
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|23
|
+1.301
1'18.578
|0.044
|241.808
|14
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|32
|
+1.308
1'18.585
|0.007
|241.786
|15
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|33
|
+1.414
1'18.691
|0.106
|241.460
|16
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|28
|
+1.425
1'18.702
|0.011
|241.427
|17
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|32
|
+1.428
1'18.705
|0.003
|241.417
|18
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|23
|
+1.557
1'18.834
|0.129
|241.022
|19
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|31
|
+1.998
1'19.275
|0.441
|239.682
|20
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|0
|
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
F2 Australia: Hadjar dominates sprint race but under investigation
F1 Australian GP: Leclerc snatches FP3 headline time from Verstappen, Sainz
Why Williams F1 team is racing to repair Albon’s crashed car for Suzuka
F1 live: Follow final Australian GP practice as it happens
Prime
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?
How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments