2024 F1 Australian GP results: Leclerc fastest in practice
Charles Leclerc was quickest in Australian Grand Prix practice, ahead of the third round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris was fastest in Free Practice 1, lapping in 1m18.564s, while Leclerc paced FP2 with a quickest time of 1m17.277s.
Australian GP FP1 results: Norris fastest from Verstappen
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|23
|
1'18.564
|241.851
|2
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|19
|
+0.018
1'18.582
|0.018
|241.795
|3
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|21
|
+0.033
1'18.597
|0.015
|241.749
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|22
|
+0.035
1'18.599
|0.002
|241.743
|5
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|26
|
+0.057
1'18.621
|0.022
|241.675
|6
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|23
|
+0.078
1'18.642
|0.021
|241.611
|7
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.103
1'18.667
|0.025
|241.534
|8
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|23
|
+0.122
1'18.686
|0.019
|241.476
|9
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|20
|
+0.207
1'18.771
|0.085
|241.215
|10
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.354
1'18.918
|0.147
|240.766
|11
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|25
|
+0.710
1'19.274
|0.356
|239.685
|12
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|11
|
+0.879
1'19.443
|0.169
|239.175
|13
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|21
|
+0.925
1'19.489
|0.046
|239.036
|14
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|22
|
+0.955
1'19.519
|0.030
|238.946
|15
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|25
|
+0.997
1'19.561
|0.042
|238.820
|16
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|21
|
+1.040
1'19.604
|0.043
|238.691
|17
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|25
|
+1.058
1'19.622
|0.018
|238.637
|18
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|16
|
+1.152
1'19.716
|0.094
|238.356
|19
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|23
|
+1.425
1'19.989
|0.273
|237.542
|20
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|21
|
+1.450
1'20.014
|0.025
|237.468
|View full results
What happened in Australian GP Free Practice 1?
The opening session at Albert Park saw Norris set the pace for McLaren, edging out the Red Bull of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia GP winner Max Verstappen by just 0.018s.
Third place went to George Russell in the Mercedes, while Ferrari's Leclerc made it four different teams inside the top four. Yuki Tsunoda was fifth for RB in an ultra-competitive session that saw the top eight separated by just over a tenth of a second.
FP1 was red-flagged after Alex Albon ran over the kerbs at Turn 7 and smashed his Williams twice into the barriers on either side of the track. He still managed to finish 12th based on his previous lap time.
Australian GP FP2 results: Leclerc fastest from Verstappen
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|26
|
1'17.277
|245.879
|2
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|21
|
+0.381
1'17.658
|0.381
|244.672
|3
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|25
|
+0.430
1'17.707
|0.049
|244.518
|4
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|29
|
+0.545
1'17.822
|0.115
|244.157
|5
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|31
|
+0.635
1'17.912
|0.090
|243.875
|6
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.674
1'17.951
|0.039
|243.753
|7
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|29
|
+0.800
1'18.077
|0.126
|243.359
|8
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|33
|
+0.813
1'18.090
|0.013
|243.319
|9
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|23
|
+0.878
1'18.155
|0.065
|243.116
|10
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|27
|
+0.911
1'18.188
|0.033
|243.014
|11
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|32
|
+1.144
1'18.421
|0.233
|242.292
|12
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|30
|
+1.257
1'18.534
|0.113
|241.943
|13
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|23
|
+1.301
1'18.578
|0.044
|241.808
|14
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|32
|
+1.308
1'18.585
|0.007
|241.786
|15
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|33
|
+1.414
1'18.691
|0.106
|241.460
|16
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|28
|
+1.425
1'18.702
|0.011
|241.427
|17
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|32
|
+1.428
1'18.705
|0.003
|241.417
|18
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|23
|
+1.557
1'18.834
|0.129
|241.022
|19
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|31
|
+1.998
1'19.275
|0.441
|239.682
|20
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|0
|
|View full results
What happened in Australian GP Free Practice 2?
With more much more rubber laid on the track, Leclerc was able to beat Norris' FP1 benchmark by well over a second to top the times in the afternoon session.
Leclerc's best effort of 1m17.277s put him almost four tenths up on Verstappen's quickest time in the Red Bull, while Carlos Sainz rounded out a strong day for Ferrari in third.
Aston Martin duo Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso were fourth and fifth quickest, while George Russell was again the fastest Mercedes driver in sixth.
Albon missed FP2 after taking severe damage to his Williams in first practice.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
F2 Australia: Hadjar dominates sprint race but under investigation
F1 Australian GP: Leclerc snatches FP3 headline time from Verstappen, Sainz
Why Williams F1 team is racing to repair Albon’s crashed car for Suzuka
F1 live: Follow final Australian GP practice as it happens
Prime
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?
How Ricciardo's 2024 task for Red Bull F1 promotion is now much harder
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments