All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Australian GP

F1 Australian GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 after Verstappen retirement

Carlos Sainz claimed his first Formula 1 win of 2024 at the Australian Grand Prix, leading Charles Leclerc home for a Ferrari 1-2 as Max Verstappen retired early on.

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:

Watch: F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix Review - Ferrari On Top Down Under

After he took the lead from Verstappen on the second lap with a pass around the outside at Turn 10, Sainz maintained the lead throughout the entirety of the race - and his victory in the 58-lap race was enshrined a lap early when George Russell crashed out at Turn 6 to produce a virtual safety car.

A mere two weeks after having his appendix removed which caused him to miss the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Sainz returned to the top step of the podium for the third time in his F1 career, following his victory in Singapore last year.

Although Verstappen had preserved the lead off pole, waving away any wafts of a move from Sainz in the opening lap, the championship leader was unable to break out of DRS range after the first lap and thus gave the chasing Ferrari momentum.

Complaining that he'd 'lost the car' for a moment on the second lap alongside the Lakeside Drive section of the circuit, Sainz was able to barrel past the Red Bull with DRS open and collect the lead for his efforts.

Verstappen reported further issues with his Red Bull, which had started to precipitate the emergence of smoke from the back, which intensified around the rear-right corner of his car.

He then began to slow significantly as it became apparent that his brakes had caught fire, and he trundled back to the pits as the hub started to shed debris to retire.

This blew the race wide open, although Sainz had already taken the initiative and started to break-build to atone for missing out on pole on Saturday, putting a gap over Lando Norris to ensure he had breathing space when it came to the opening pitstop phase.

Norris had been under fire from Leclerc but, as the Ferrari driver stopped at the end of the ninth lap, focused on retaining tyre life and hung it out on the mediums until the end of the 14th lap.

This gave Leclerc the undercut, putting the Ferraris in the top two positions; Sainz pitted at the end of lap 16 to ensure he maintained the lead over his rapidly chasing team-mate.

A virtual safety car shortly after Sainz's stop, produced for a slowing Hamilton as the Mercedes driver suffered an engine problem, brought Leclerc close to Sainz and with a sniff of making a move at the restart, but the Spaniard kept him at arm's length before restoring his advantage.

Sainz got his lead up to 8.7 seconds before Leclerc stopped for a second time on lap 34 as Norris had started to close on the Monegasque, but the leader waited until the end of the 41st lap to make his own switch to a second set of hards.

Leclerc had got the lead down to five seconds, but Sainz stabilised and added half a second on over the following laps to create another buffer. Although he complained that his tyres did not "feel great" with three laps to spare, Sainz had enough in reserve to close the lead out - helped by Russell's race-ending shunt as he was battling Fernando Alonso.

Norris was unable to resume his chase over Leclerc, having lost two positions after his opening stop; Leclerc and Oscar Piastri both got ahead through the first-stint undercut, but McLaren elected to swap Norris and Piastri around to give the Briton a chance to chase second place.

But Leclerc put in a series of strong laps towards the end to ward off the threat of the third-placed Norris, as Piastri collected fourth to delight the crowd in his home race.

Sergio Perez was some way behind in fifth after an off-colour race, where he lost a place at the start to Russell and then slipped down the order again after his first stop. This forced the Mexican to make ground with the use of DRS, although came up against a stubborn Alonso in the second half of the race.

Alonso had taken the initiative to pit under the first virtual safety car when Hamilton stopped, which put him ahead of Perez; although the Red Bull driver got past, he was unable to shake the terrier-like Alonso from his heel before the final round of stops.

Lance Stroll collected seventh, moving up a place thanks to Russell's crash, while Yuki Tsunoda broke RB's duck for the season with a quiet race to eighth place.

Nico Hulkenberg added more points for Haas after successfully overcutting Alex Albon during the second pit phase, as Kevin Magnussen had also dispatched the Williams to ensure he made the points when Russell retired.

Albon was just outside of the points in 11th after taking over Logan Sargeant's car for the rest of the weekend after his FP1 crash, with Daniel Ricciardo 12th.

Despite copping a five-second penalty for crossing the pit exit line too early, Pierre Gasly finished 13th over the Sauber pair of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, who both suffered slow pitstops once again.

A three-stopping Esteban Ocon completed the finishers, dropping to back after a rear-right brake fire was addressed in the pitstops - a tear-off proved to be the culprit.

More to follow

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 58

1:20'26.843

228.316 2 25 Ferrari Ferrari
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 58

+2.366

1:20'29.209

2.366 228.204 2 19 Ferrari Ferrari
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 58

+5.904

1:20'32.747

3.538 228.037 2 15 McLaren Mercedes
4 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 58

+35.770

1:21'02.613

29.866 226.636 2 12 McLaren Mercedes
5 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 58

+56.309

1:21'23.152

20.539 225.683 2 10 Red Bull Red Bull
6 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 58

+1'33.222

1:22'00.065

36.913 223.990 2 8 Aston Martin Mercedes
7 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 58

+1'35.601

1:22'02.444

2.379 223.881 2 6 RB Red Bull
8 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 58

+1'40.992

1:22'07.835

5.391 223.637 2 4 Aston Martin Mercedes
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 58

+1'44.553

1:22'11.396

3.561 223.475 2 2 Haas Ferrari
10 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 57

+1 Lap

1:20'30.924

1 Lap 224.190 2 1 Haas Ferrari
11 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 57

+1 Lap

1:20'31.852

0.928 224.147 2 Williams Mercedes
12 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 57

+1 Lap

1:20'38.351

6.499 223.846 2 RB Red Bull
13 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 57

+1 Lap

1:21'07.796

29.445 222.491 2 Alpine Renault
14 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 57

+1 Lap

1:21'09.169

1.373 222.429 2 Sauber Ferrari
15 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 57

+1 Lap

1:21'11.136

1.967 222.339 2 Sauber Ferrari
16 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 57

+1 Lap

1:21'20.822

9.686 221.898 3 Alpine Renault
17 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 56

+2 Laps

1:18'04.734

1 Lap 227.130 2 Spun off Mercedes Mercedes
dnf United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 15

+43 Laps

21'18.426

41 Laps 222.939 1 Power Unit Mercedes Mercedes
dnf Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 3

+55 Laps

4'14.672

12 Laps 223.826 1 Rear brakes Red Bull Red Bull
View full results

 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Verstappen suffered "stuck brake" from start of F1 Australian GP
Next article 2024 F1 Australian GP results: Carlos Sainz wins, Verstappen retires

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Ranked: The 10 F1 teams at the 2024 Australian GP

Ranked: The 10 F1 teams at the 2024 Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ranked: The 10 F1 teams at the 2024 Australian GP
F1 Australian GP: Leclerc snatches FP3 headline time from Verstappen, Sainz

F1 Australian GP: Leclerc snatches FP3 headline time from Verstappen, Sainz

Formula 1
Australian GP
F1 Australian GP: Leclerc snatches FP3 headline time from Verstappen, Sainz
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Latest news

Justin Haley, RWR disqualified from COTA NASCAR Cup race

Justin Haley, RWR disqualified from COTA NASCAR Cup race

NAS NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
Justin Haley, RWR disqualified from COTA NASCAR Cup race
Bell raises some tempers en route to runner-up finish at COTA

Bell raises some tempers en route to runner-up finish at COTA

NAS NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
Bell raises some tempers en route to runner-up finish at COTA
Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win NASCAR Cup race at COTA

Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win NASCAR Cup race at COTA

NAS NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
Byron holds off late charge from Bell to win NASCAR Cup race at COTA
McLaughlin: “Clean air” aided Thermal IndyCar runner-up spot

McLaughlin: “Clean air” aided Thermal IndyCar runner-up spot

Indy IndyCar
Thermal
McLaughlin: “Clean air” aided Thermal IndyCar runner-up spot

Prime

Discover prime content
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Marcus Simmons
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA