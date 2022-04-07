Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / Haas has no F1 spare chassis for Australia after Schumacher crash Next / F1 already feeding into 2026 car concept with 2022 data
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Australian GP: Latest F1 technical developments from pitlane

Join us as we explain the latest technical updates being showcased in the pitlane as teams prepare for the Australian Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Australian GP: Latest F1 technical developments from pitlane
Listen to this article
Ferrari F1-75 front wing detail

Ferrari F1-75 front wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The nose and front wing assembly on the Ferrari F1-75 being prepared with a ride height sensor in order to capture data during Free Practice.

Ferrari F1-75 nose detail

Ferrari F1-75 nose detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Another angle of the optical ride height sensor fitted to the Ferrari F1-75's front wing.

Red Bull Racing RB18 front suspension detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 front suspension detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Details beneath the skin of the Red Bull RB18 are exposed as the car is prepared for action, note the shroud around the front brake discs to help manage temperatures and the migration of the heat and airflow. Also note the novel front suspension layout, with the upper wishbone arm a single piece that intersects the chassis.

Ferrari F1-75 front wing detail and technical detail

Ferrari F1-75 front wing detail and technical detail

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

This wide angle shot of the entire front wing on the F1-75 shows that the optical sensors are placed on either end, as well as in the centre. Also note the large camera offering mounted in place of the usual camera pod on the left-hand side of the nose, which will be capturing footage of the wing's deflection.

Red Bull Racing RB18 nose and front wing

Red Bull Racing RB18 nose and front wing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Top-down overview of the very sinuous front wing on the Red Bull RB18, also note how the endplates have gentle outward curvature.

Mercedes W13 technical detail

Mercedes W13 technical detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the Mercedes W13's multi-height underfloor tunnel entrance and the strakes that guard it. Also note the two chassis canards ahead of the narrow sidepod inlet.

Red Bull Racing RB18 technical detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 technical detail

Photo by: Uncredited

In comparison we have an image of the leading edge of the Red Bull RB18's floor and its strakes.

Mercedes W13 nose and front wing detail

Mercedes W13 nose and front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the Mercedes W13's front wing endplate, note the panel that's been created to allow access for the cable that feeds up to the infrared camera at the top of the endplate.

Aston Martin AMR22 nose section and front wing

Aston Martin AMR22 nose section and front wing

Photo by: Uncredited

An overview of the Aston Martin AMR22's front wing, which features the lifted central section to encourage more flow underneath.

Mercedes W13 rear wing detail

Mercedes W13 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The rear wing assembly on the Mercedes W13, as used previously in Jeddah, with the trailing edge of the upper flap cut back severely to reduce the drag being created.

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear wing detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A higher downforce rear wing configuration is available to Red Bull this weekend, complete with a Gurney flap on the trailing edge of the upper flap.

Alpine A522 nose section and front wing detail

Alpine A522 nose section and front wing detail

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A close-up of the Alpine A522's front wing. Check out the various slot gap separators used to keep the wing elements in check, while also providing nominal directional assistance for the airflow passing by.

Alpine A522 nose and front wing detail

Alpine A522 nose and front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Comparatively, here's another view of the Alpine front wing specifications, this one is fitted with a Gurney flap all the way across the trailing edge of the upper flap. Also note the lower nose, with the outer vanity panel removed, showing the inner crash structure.

Alpine A522 front wing detail

Alpine A522 front wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The two front wing specifications of the Alpine A522 stacked one above the other shows more clearly how they differ.

Mercedes W13 engine covers in the pit lane

Mercedes W13 engine covers in the pit lane

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Engine cover bodywork for the Mercedes W13s of both drivers is left out on display outside the garage.

Mercedes W13 detail

Mercedes W13 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Under the covers at the front of the Mercedes W13 we're treated to a view of the steering assembly and some of the inboard suspension.

Mercedes W13 nose and front wing detail

Mercedes W13 nose and front wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The W13's front wings stacked-up outside the garage, which you'll note have an upper flap design with the trailing edge trimmed away in key areas to balance the downforce and drag being generated.

Mercedes W13 front wing detail

Mercedes W13 front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the Mercedes W13's front wing showing the sections that have been cut away more clearly.

McLaren MCL36 front wings

McLaren MCL36 front wings

Photo by: Uncredited

A few of the McLaren MCL36's nosecones prior to the fitment of the front wing, which shows how the forward section of the nose tip is mated to the front wing, rather than the nose, while it also provides some insight into how the flaps connect to the side of the nose too.

Haas VF-22 front wings

Haas VF-22 front wings

Photo by: Uncredited

Similarly we have the Haas nose adrift from the front wing at the top of this image, which highlights how the two are connected.

Alfa Romeo C42 front wing detail

Alfa Romeo C42 front wing detail

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A top-down overview of the Alfa Romeo C42's front wing, which as you'll note has five slot gap separators on either side of the wing to connect the mainplane with the second element.

AlphaTauri AT03 front wing detail

AlphaTauri AT03 front wing detail

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The AlphaTauri AT03's front wing and novel nose, with its bulbous tip which protrudes out from underneath the wing.

AlphaTauri AT03 rear detail

AlphaTauri AT03 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Peering into the AlphaTauri garage we can see the rear end of the AT03 detached from the car as it's prepared for action, with the gearbox carrier, rear wing, rear suspension and uprights all in view.

AlphaTauri AT03 rear detail

AlphaTauri AT03 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The AlphaTauri with the rear end attached gives us another angle on some of the inboard suspension elements, while the saddle-like cooling arrangement above the power unit is also on view.

Williams FW44 brake drum detail

Williams FW44 brake drum detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look under the skin of the Williams FW44's front brake assembly prior to the team starting to build that corner of the car.

Ferrari F1-75 front detail

Ferrari F1-75 front detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Ferrari F1-75 during the build phase gives us a great view of some of the front inboard suspension elements, the under-chassis damper and the front brake assembly.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Haas has no F1 spare chassis for Australia after Schumacher crash
Previous article

Haas has no F1 spare chassis for Australia after Schumacher crash
Next article

F1 already feeding into 2026 car concept with 2022 data

F1 already feeding into 2026 car concept with 2022 data
Load comments
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
The nose design quirk that will help Ferrari/Red Bull's F1 upgrade push
Formula 1

The nose design quirk that will help Ferrari/Red Bull's F1 upgrade push

Saudi GP: Latest F1 technical developments from pitlane Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Saudi GP: Latest F1 technical developments from pitlane

The low-drag F1 wing that helped Red Bull top Bahrain GP speed traps Bahrain GP
Formula 1

The low-drag F1 wing that helped Red Bull top Bahrain GP speed traps

Latest news

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

F1 drivers hail "exciting" new track layout despite overtaking scepticism
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers hail "exciting" new track layout despite overtaking scepticism

Aston Martin "actively" considering F1 options amid Audi rumours
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin "actively" considering F1 options amid Audi rumours

DAMS boss Sicard set for new FIA F1 role
Formula 1 Formula 1

DAMS boss Sicard set for new FIA F1 role

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
44m
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Prime

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Prime

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start Prime

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition Prime

The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. Mark Gallagher finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Prime

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their teammates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.