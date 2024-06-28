F1 Austrian GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Formula 1 will stage a standalone Sprint on Saturday in Spielberg as part of the Austrian Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch it on TV.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the sprint race from pole position, with McLaren driver Lando Norris once again his closest rival on the grid.
The two have dueled for victory in the last few rounds and are again expected to battle for top honours in the short-distance sprint on Saturday.
As with the new 2024 format, the sprint will take place before the main qualifying that sets the grid for Sunday's grand prix.
What time does the Sprint race for the Austrian Grand Prix start?
The Sprint will run to a distance of 24 aps or roughly 100km.
- Date: Saturday, 29 June, 2024
- Start time: 10:00 GMT / 11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST / 12:00 SAT / 13:00 EAT / 06:00 ET / 03:00 PT / 20:00 AEST / 19:00 JST / 15:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
2024 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|
03:30
|
20:30
|
19:30
|
16:00
|
Shootout
|
14:30
|
15:30
|
16:30
|10:30
|
07:30
|00:30¹
|
23:30
|20:00
|
Sprint
|
10:00
|
11:00
|
12:00
|
06:00
|03:00
|
20:00
|19:00
|
15:30
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch the Austrian GP Sprint race?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN Network
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the Austrian GP Sprint race?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Austrian GP Sprint - Starting grid:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
1'04.686
|240.311
|2
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.093
1'04.779
|239.966
|3
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.301
1'04.987
|239.198
|4
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.368
1'05.054
|238.952
|5
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.440
1'05.126
|238.688
|6
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.584
1'05.270
|238.161
|7
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+1.322
1'06.008
|235.498
|8
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.415
1'06.101
|235.167
|9
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.938
1'06.624
|233.321
|10
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
|11
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.120
1'05.806
|236.221
|12
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.161
1'05.847
|236.074
|13
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.192
1'05.878
|235.963
|14
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.274
1'05.960
|235.670
|15
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
|16
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.895
1'06.581
|233.472
|17
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.897
1'06.583
|233.464
|18
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+2.039
1'06.725
|232.968
|19
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+2.068
1'06.754
|232.866
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+2.511
1'07.197
|231.331
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Cassidy “one lap away” from Formula E title before Portland spin
NASCAR Xfinity Nashville: Nemechek wins in race defined by brutal heat
Portland E-Prix: Da Costa wins as Cassidy and Evans throw away victory
Recent string of races "a bit frustrating" for William Byron
Prime
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona
Does McLaren now have Formula 1's fastest package?
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments