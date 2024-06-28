F1 Austrian GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the sprint race from pole position, with McLaren driver Lando Norris once again his closest rival on the grid.

The two have dueled for victory in the last few rounds and are again expected to battle for top honours in the short-distance sprint on Saturday.

As with the new 2024 format, the sprint will take place before the main qualifying that sets the grid for Sunday's grand prix.

What time does the Sprint race for the Austrian Grand Prix start?

The Sprint will run to a distance of 24 aps or roughly 100km.

Date : Saturday, 29 June, 2024

: Saturday, 29 June, 2024 Start time: 10:00 GMT / 11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST / 12:00 SAT / 13:00 EAT / 06:00 ET / 03:00 PT / 20:00 AEST / 19:00 JST / 15:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 Shootout 14:30 15:30 16:30 10:30 07:30 00:30¹ 23:30 20:00 Sprint 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Quali 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch the Austrian GP Sprint race?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN Network

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent

India - FanCode

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Austrian GP Sprint race?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Austrian GP Sprint - Starting grid: