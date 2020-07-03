Racing Point RP20 deflector detail 1 / 27 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Racing Point has fitted the new bodywork it took to Australia but didn’t get the opportunity to use. The deflector array upgrade is almost identical to the one that Mercedes introduced at the Japanese GP in 2019.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, bargeboard Japanese GP 2 / 27 Photo by: Giorgio Piola For comparison, here’s the illustration that Giorgio Piola created when Mercedes first introduced the update in Japan.

Mercedes F1 W11 fin detail with comparison 3 / 27 Photo by: Motorsport Images Mercedes has redesigned the fin on the chassis, which is now larger, placed higher and is more twisted – all which is done to improve flow into and around the sidepods behind.

Mercedes W11 comparison 4 / 27 Photo by: Motorsport Images The mirror stalk connected to the cockpit has been altered on the W11 as part of the upgrade package, with the stalk now squared off, rather than being an arch shape.

Mercedes F1 W11 cooling detail 5 / 27 Photo by: Motorsport Images To help deal with the rarified air at altitude, Mercedes has a large louvred panel beside the cockpit to help reject heat and changed the shape of the panel behind to open up another outlet where the panels transition into one another. Depending on the temperatures, which are currently cooler than usual for the time of the year, it may not run this option.

Mercedes F1 W11 rear wing detail 6 / 27 Photo by: Motorsport Images Mercedes’ rear wing is not only mounted on the single pillar that the team trialled in the latter phases of the pre-season test, it also features new endplates, with the overhanging vanes made larger.

Mercedes F1 W11 rear wing comparison 7 / 27 Photo by: Motorsport Images Here’s a comparison of the new (left) and old specification wings so that we can see how radical that change is.

Mercedes F1 W11 diffuser detail 8 / 27 Photo by: Motorsport Images At the rear of the car the outer channels of the diffuser have been massaged to alter performance. Look carefully and you’ll see it is evaluating flow under the car with pitot tubes hanging beneath in a row.

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 front wing comparison Australian GP and Austrian GP 9 / 27 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Piola has illustrated the changes that Renault made to the front wing, most of which are aimed at the outboard section and altering how the airflow is moved across and around the outside of the front wheel in order to affect the wake it creates.

Renault F1 Team front wing detail 10 / 27 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Another comparison of the two front wings, the red arrow highlighting the change to the shape of the footplate, a new fin added on top of the footplate (blue arrow), a cutout in the upper rear corner of the endplate (black arrow) and changes to the shape of the upper flap (white arrow).

Renault F1 R.S.20 bargeboard detail 11 / 27 Photo by: Motorsport Images As part of its collection of upgrades, Renault has a new set of bargeboards in Austria, complete with new mushroom-style fins atop of the serrated footplate at the front (white arrow), guide fins on the outer edge of the assembly (red arrows) and more vertical fins on the floor beside the sidepods undercut (blue arrow).

Renault F1 R.S.20 diffuser detail 12 / 27 Photo by: Motorsport Images A rear-end shot of the Renault RS20 shows off the size of the rear cooling outlet to deal with the altitude demands of the circuit. This view also gives us a good idea of how the airflow spilt from the sidepod wings would impact the face of the rear tyre.

Front wing of Ferrari SF1000 13 / 27 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Ferrari front wings stacked up outside their garage awaiting the weekend’s track action.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35 14 / 27 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images The McLaren MCL35 with flo-viz paint on the front suspension and steering arm. The team has additional camera equipment mounted on the roll hoop pods to capture infra-red tyre temperature data.

Front wing of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35 15 / 27 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images A look at the front end of the McLaren MCL35, note the shape of the front wing footplate which will alter the shape and speed of the vortex that’s shed from the surface differently than if it were one continuous shape.

McLaren MCL35 front wing detail 16 / 27 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Here’s a forward view of that footplate, as illustrated by Giorgio Piola during pre-season testing.

McLaren MCL35 diffuser detail 17 / 27 Photo by: Motorsport Images A close up of the McLaren MCL35 which has been painted with two variants of flo-viz in order that the team can collect more data.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35 18 / 27 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images A wider angle shot of the McLaren MCL35 with the diffuser painted with two types of flo-viz.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000 19 / 27 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images Charles Leclerc behind the wheel of his Ferrari SF1000, note the camera mounted on the roll hoop pod on the right-hand side of the car.

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000 20 / 27 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images In comparison Sebastian Vettel’s SF1000 is outfitted with a different set of camera pods, in which the team has additional infra-red cameras mounted for monitoring tyre temperatures.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-20 21 / 27 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images The Haas VF-20 of Kevin Magnussen with another camera mounted on top of the left-hand front camera pod. Also note the shape of the upper rear flap around the slot gap separator.

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20 22 / 27 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images The Racing Point RP20 outfitted with larger camera pods beside the roll hoop which incorporate infra-red cameras for monitoring tyre temperatures both front and rear.

Renault F1 Team floor detail 23 / 27 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A new floor for Renault includes alterations to the fully-enclosed holes parallel to the floor’s edge.

Red Bull Racing floor detail 24 / 27 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look at the RB16’s floor and the slots ahead of the rear tyre and parallel to its edge which help to improve aerodynamic performance by ‘sealing’ its edge. This is the specification used during pre-season testing, not the new one seen at the recent filming day.

Red Bull Racing brake detail 25 / 27 Photo by: Giorgio Piola An overview of Red Bull’s front brake duct with the extremely large scoop which helps to collect airflow and distribute some of it for cooling the brakes and the rest for aerodynamic purposes – ejecting airflow out of the wheel face in order to alter the wake shed by the tyre.

Red Bull Racing RB16 diffuser detail 26 / 27 Photo by: Motorsport Images A look at the rear end of the RB16 and I’ve lightened the original image so that you can see the detail of the diffuser, especially the multi-part Gurney-like extensions that surround it.