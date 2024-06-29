F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen dominates sprint after early Norris battle
World champion wins from Piastri after re-passing Norris early on
Max Verstappen won the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix sprint race after fending off an intense early attack from McLaren Formula 1 team-mates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.
After the contest had been shortened to 23 laps as an extra formation lap was required due to photographers standing behind the barriers at the first corner posing a safety risk, Verstappen easily led away from pole ahead of Norris.
For the rest of the opening tour, Norris defended against Piastri, who had started third, while behind Carlos Sainz battled by George Russell's Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton chased on in sixth.
With Verstappen unable to escape DRS threat from Norris in the early laps, the Red Bull driver was even moved to defend the inside lines at Turns 3 and 4, before Norris attacked hard at the former on lap five.
Having braked very late for the uphill right-hander, Norris and Verstappen went deep, which allowed Piastri to get amongst the action through the following DRS zone heading back down the hill to Turn 4.
There, Norris left enough space on the inside for Verstappen to hit back immediately and retake the lead despite locking up his right front, which sent Norris slightly wide and created a gap that Piastri surged into to take second from his team-mate.
The battle at the front allowed the chasing pack to close in, with Russell fighting his way past Sainz to retake fourth with a DRS-assisted run around the outside at Turn 4 on lap eight – just as Verstappen was starting to pull away from the McLarens.
The Dutchman finally snapped DRS to Piastri on lap 10 and from there he simply eased away to take his second third sprint win of the 2024 season.
Norris, having fallen to nearly two seconds behind Piastri while Verstappen was steadily adding chunks to his lead, closed back in on the lead McLaren and regularly got close using DRS.
But Piastri held on to finish second 4.6s behind Verstappen and 0.7s in front of Norris.
Russell dropped back from the McLaren pair over the race's second half to finish three seconds behind Norris in fourth, with other gaps spreading out between the rest of the leading pack too.
Sainz was a chunk back from Russell by the end and had to fend off the close attentions of Hamilton, while Charles Leclerc was 2.2s behind the Mercedes in seventh and 3.9s behind Sergio Perez, who completed the points positions in the other Red Bull, 17.4s adrift of the winning one.
Leclerc's sprint race was transformed with a brilliant opening lap when he climbed from his starting spot in 10th to run seventh almost immediately, while behind there was interest as Esteban Ocon held off Pierre Gasly to win an intra-Alpine scrap over 11th.
Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg faced a post-race investigation for appearing to force Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso off the track at Turn 3 with a late, locked-up dive.
The pair ended up 14th and 16th, split by RB driver Daniel Ricciardo.
Hulkenberg was later handed a 10s penalty for his move on Alonso, which dropped him 19th in the final classification, only ahead of Sauber's Zhou Guanyu.
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Chassis
|Engine
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|23
|
26'41.389
|222.979
|8
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|2
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|23
|
+4.616
26'46.005
|4.616
|222.338
|7
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|3
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|23
|
+5.348
26'46.737
|0.732
|222.237
|6
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|4
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|23
|
+8.354
26'49.743
|3.006
|221.822
|5
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|5
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|23
|
+9.989
26'51.378
|1.635
|221.597
|4
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|23
|
+11.207
26'52.596
|1.218
|221.429
|3
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|7
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|23
|
+13.424
26'54.813
|2.217
|221.125
|2
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|8
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|23
|
+17.409
26'58.798
|3.985
|220.581
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|9
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|23
|
+24.067
27'05.456
|6.658
|219.677
|Haas
|Ferrari
|10
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|23
|
+30.175
27'11.564
|6.108
|218.855
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|11
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|23
|
+30.839
27'12.228
|0.664
|218.766
|Alpine
|Renault
|12
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|23
|
+31.308
27'12.697
|0.469
|218.703
|Alpine
|Renault
|13
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|23
|
+35.452
27'16.841
|4.144
|218.149
|RB
|Red Bull
|14
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|23
|
+38.423
27'19.812
|2.971
|217.754
|Haas
|Ferrari
|15
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|23
|
+39.397
27'20.786
|0.974
|217.625
|RB
|Red Bull
|16
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|23
|
+43.155
27'24.544
|3.758
|217.128
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|17
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|23
|
+44.076
27'25.465
|0.921
|217.006
|Williams
|Mercedes
|18
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|23
|
+44.673
27'26.062
|0.597
|216.927
|Williams
|Mercedes
|19
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|23
|
+46.511
27'27.900
|1.838
|216.685
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|23
|
+53.143
27'34.532
|6.632
|215.817
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Cassidy “one lap away” from Formula E title before Portland spin
NASCAR Xfinity Nashville: Nemechek wins in race defined by brutal heat
Portland E-Prix: Da Costa wins as Cassidy and Evans throw away victory
Recent string of races "a bit frustrating" for William Byron
Prime
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona
Does McLaren now have Formula 1's fastest package?
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments