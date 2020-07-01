F1 Podcast: Austrian Grand Prix preview

Before he caught his plane to head to the circuit, Motorsport.com’s F1 Editor Jonathan Noble joined Autosport’s Alex Kalinauckas, Luke Smith and Jessica McFadyen to look at the key talking points ahead of the season-opening Grand Prix.

Click on the Play icon below to listen in...

Be sure to follow the Austrian Grand Prix weekend right here on Motorsport.com as we bring you all the action, direct from the track as F1 restarts.