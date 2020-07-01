F1 Podcast: Austrian Grand Prix preview
Four months after the cancelled Australian Grand Prix opener, the Formula 1 season is finally getting underway in Austria this weekend.
Before he caught his plane to head to the circuit, Motorsport.com’s F1 Editor Jonathan Noble joined Autosport’s Alex Kalinauckas, Luke Smith and Jessica McFadyen to look at the key talking points ahead of the season-opening Grand Prix.
Click on the Play icon below to listen in...
Read Also:
Be sure to follow the Austrian Grand Prix weekend right here on Motorsport.com as we bring you all the action, direct from the track as F1 restarts.
A member of the Racing Point team during setup
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Paddock preparations
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Racing Point transporters in the garage
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
McLaren team members arrive in the paddock
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
The teams prepare in the paddock
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Team transporters in the garage
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Racing Point transporters in the paddock
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Alphatauri hospitality
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
A member of the Ferrari team in the paddock
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Mclaren Hospitality
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Members of the Racing Point team in the garage
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
AlphaTauri team setup
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
