RB’s Daniel Ricciardo was quickest in Free Practice 1, while Hamilton paced FP2 with a fastest time of the day of 1m30.374s.

Bahrain GP FP1 results: Ricciardo fastest from Norris

What happened in Bahrain GP Free Practice 1?

This full-daylight session was topped by Ricciardo, who lapped in 1m32.869s – 0.032s ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren).

The top four, which included their team-mates Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Yuki Tsunoda (RB), all used soft tyres to lead the way.

Best of the medium-shod runners was Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), who was three tenths off the pace, and 0.045s ahead of reigning world champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull). The medium runners were closely matched, with George Russell (Mercedes) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) all within a tenth of Alonso’s best time.

Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas (Sauber) rounded out the top 10.

Haas suffered an awful session, with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg over 2s off their nearest rivals and 4.6s away from the overall pace.

Bahrain GP FP2 results: Hamilton fastest from Russell

Pos Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Gap Laps 1 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'30.374 25 2 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'30.580 0.206 23 3 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'30.660 0.286 22 4 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'30.769 0.395 25 5 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'30.784 0.410 27 6 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'30.851 0.477 25 7 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'30.884 0.510 23 8 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'30.891 0.517 26 9 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'31.113 0.739 26 10 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'31.115 0.741 26 11 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'31.333 0.959 26 12 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'31.516 1.142 26 13 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'31.715 1.341 27 14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'31.764 1.390 27 15 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'31.881 1.507 29 16 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'31.951 1.577 25 17 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'32.001 1.627 24 18 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'32.027 1.653 25 19 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'32.048 1.674 28 20 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'32.608 2.234 25

What happened in Bahrain GP Free Practice 2?

Under the floodlights as darkness descended on the Persian Gulf island state, Hamilton set the pace straight from the start on softs at 1m30.751s, initially two tenths clear of Alonso and Leclerc.

Verstappen was only fourth after his first soft run – although he improved to third after taking a second push lap but was still four tenths off the pace. Hamilton’s team-mate Russell, meanwhile, had a small fire break out underneath the front floor of his car after some excessive sparking from its skidplate.

Hamilton bolted on a second set of softs just before the halfway point to record a faster time of 1m30.374s, four tenths clear of Ferrari’s testing pacesetter Carlos Sainz and Piastri. Russell and Alonso then jumped up to second and third respectively on their second runs on fresh rubber.

Verstappen could only manage sixth, 0.477s down on Hamilton, from Hulkenberg – as Haas enjoyed a much more competitive session – Lance Stroll (Aston), Leclerc and Sergio Perez (Red Bull).

Norris aborted his qualifying sim lap, and languished in last place, over 2s off the pace.