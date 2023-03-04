Subscribe
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

The Bahrain International Circuit plays hosts the opening round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on March 3-5. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday.

Fernando Alonso set the pace in Friday practice for Aston Martin, leading Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Charles Leclerc was fourth-quickest for Ferrari, while Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg finished a strong fifth on his full-time return to F1.

What time does qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Bahrain GP will begin at 6pm local time (+3 GMT) at the Bahrain International Circuit.

  • Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023
  • Start time: 18:00 local time / 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET / 17:00 SAST / 18:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 02:00 AEST (Sunday) / 00:00 JST (Sunday) / 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

06:30

03:30

22:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

 15:00

16:00

 10:00

07:00

 02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

22:30

 20:30

17:00

Q

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 02:00¹

00:00¹

20:30

Race 

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Sakhir throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Bahrain GP - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'32.758
2 Spain Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin 1'33.196 0.438
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'33.375 0.617
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'34.165 1.407
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'34.257 1.499
6 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'34.298 1.540
7 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'34.402 1.644
8 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'34.575 1.817
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'34.689 1.931
10 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'34.917 2.159
11 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'34.966 2.208
12 Australia Oscar Piastri
McLaren 1'34.997 2.239
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'35.015 2.257
14 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Haas 1'35.043 2.285
15 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'35.105 2.347
16 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
AlphaTauri 1'35.402 2.644
17 France Pierre Gasly
Alpine 1'35.455 2.697
18 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 1'35.749 2.991
19 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'36.018 3.260
20 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'36.072 3.314
View full results

Bahrain GP - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Spain Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin 1'30.907
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'31.076 0.169
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'31.078 0.171
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'31.367 0.460
5 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Haas 1'31.376 0.469
6 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'31.450 0.543
7 France Pierre Gasly
Alpine 1'31.475 0.568
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'31.543 0.636
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'31.570 0.663
10 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'31.586 0.679
11 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'31.608 0.701
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'31.793 0.886
13 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'31.882 0.975
14 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'31.956 1.049
15 Australia Oscar Piastri
McLaren 1'32.024 1.117
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'32.110 1.203
17 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'32.440 1.533
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'32.525 1.618
19 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
AlphaTauri 1'32.605 1.698
20 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 1'32.749 1.842
View full results
