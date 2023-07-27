F1 Belgian GP: How to watch live on TV and stream in the USA
The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship continues this Sunday with the Belgian Grand Prix, and here’s how you can watch the action on ESPN in the United States.
When is the 2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix?
This year’s race takes place on Sunday 30 July at 09.00am ET at Spa-Francorchamps.
This is a sprint format weekend, so qualifying takes place on Friday after a single practice session. The sprint event happens on Saturday after a ‘sprint shootout’ qualifying.
What happened in last year’s F1 Belgian Grand Prix?
Max Verstappen (Red Bull) won his ninth race of the season despite starting from near the back of the grid after engine penalties negated his pole position time in qualifying.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz led the early laps as Verstappen worked his way through the field from 14th, taking the lead before half distance to win by 17s. His team-mate Sergio Perez finished second, ahead of Sainz.
Which channel shows F1 on TV in the USA?
All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.
To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.
F1 Belgian GP ESPN TV schedule
Friday 28 July
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Practice 1:
|
7:25am ET
|
ESPN2
|
Qualifying:
|
10.55am ET
|
ESPN2
|
Ted’s Qualifying Notebook:
|
1:00pm ET
|
ESPN3
Saturday 29 July
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Sprint Shootout:
|
5:55am ET
|
ESPN2
|
Sprint Race:
|
10:25am ET
|
ESPN2
|
Ted’s Sprint Notebook:
|
12:00pm ET
|
ESPN3
Sunday 30 July
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Grand Prix Sunday
|
7:30am ET
|
ESPN
|
Race:
|
9.00am ET
|
ESPN
|
Checkered Flag:
|
11:00am ET
|
ESPN3
|
Ted’s Notebook:
|
12:00pm ET
|
ESPN3
|
Race Replay:
|
6:00pm ET
|
ESPN2
Can I stream live F1 races in America?
Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.
All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.
Where can I watch the entire 2023 F1 season on TV?
Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.
|
Date
|
Race
|
Lights out
|
Channel
|
March 5
|
Bahrain GP
|
10:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
March 19
|
Saudi Arabian GP
|
1:00pm ET
|
ESPN
|
April 2
|
Australian GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
April 30
|
Azerbaijan GP
|
7:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
May 7
|
Miami GP
|
3:30pm ET
|
ABC
|
May 21
|
Emilia Romagna GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
May 28
|
Monaco GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ABC
|
June 4
|
Spanish GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
June 18
|
Canadian GP
|
2:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
July 2
|
Austrian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
July 9
|
British GP
|
10:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
July 23
|
Hungarian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
July 30
|
Belgian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
August 27
|
Dutch GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 3
|
Italian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 17
|
Singapore GP
|
8:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 24
|
Japanese GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
October 8
|
Qatar GP
|
10:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
October 22
|
United States GP
|
3:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
October 29
|
Mexican GP
|
4:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
November 5
|
Brazilian GP
|
12:00pm ET
|
ESPN2
|
November 19
|
Las Vegas GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
November 26
|
Abu Dhabi GP
|
8:00am ET
|
ESPN
