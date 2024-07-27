All Series
Formula 1 Belgian GP

F1 Belgian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

The 2024 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 28 July. Here's how you can watch the 14th race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:

Red Bull's Max Verstappen topped qualifying in wet conditions at Spa, but will start the race from 11th due to a grid drop for exceeding his engine allocation.

That will promote Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari to pole position, with Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez lining up alongside him in second after a rejevunated performance in qualifying.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will make it three different cars inside the top three ahead of McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who scored a 1-2 in Hungary last weekend with Piastri taking his maiden grand prix win.

What time does the Belgian Grand Prix start?

The Belgian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit.

  • Date: Sunday, 28 July, 2024
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT  / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST  / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT  / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00
Quali

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Belgian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Belgian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

1
 - 
3
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

1'53.754

221.657
2 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.011

1'53.765

221.635
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.081

1'53.835

221.499
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.227

1'53.981

221.215
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.273

1'54.027

221.126
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.430

1'54.184

220.822
7 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.723

1'54.477

220.257
8 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.011

1'54.765

219.704
9 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.056

1'54.810

219.618
10 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+0.719

1'54.473

220.265
11 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'53.159

222.822
12 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+0.881

1'54.635

219.953
13 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+0.928

1'54.682

219.863
14 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.010

1'54.764

219.706
15 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.962

1'55.716

217.898
16 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+2.554

1'56.308

216.789
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+2.746

1'56.500

216.432
18 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+3.476

1'57.230

215.084
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+4.021

1'57.775

214.089
20 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+2.839

1'56.593

216.259
View full results

