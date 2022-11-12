Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP Practice report

Brazilian GP: Ocon tops second F1 practice from Perez

Alpine Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon set the pace over Sergio Perez and George Russell in an event-less second free practice session ahead of the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
By:
Brazilian GP: Ocon tops second F1 practice from Perez
Listen to this article

The hour of FP2 running, that during a sprint weekend falls between the Friday qualifying session and half-distance Saturday race,  has drawn widespread criticism about its uselessness.

With no need to chase one-lap pace, race runs dominated the order as Ocon came out on top despite running only with a scrubbed set of the red-walled soft tyres over Red Bull's Perez.

The Ferraris led the way initially as soft-shod Leclerc lapped in 1m15.868s to hold a couple of tenths over medium-tyred teammate Sainz before Russell moved to the top for some time.

He ran on the softest C4 compound to a 1m15.115s and then improved by another 0.2s to sit 0.57s clear of hard-tyre benchmark Sergio Perez, Pierre Gasly, Lewis Hamilton and Friday qualifying star Kevin Magnussen, who set the pace on the C3 yellow-walled medium tyres.

After the 2023 Pirelli tyre tests that took over FP2 in the United States and Mexico, the pre-sprint practice was similarly tedious as race simulations dominated the opening half an hour.

The Ferraris, for instance, were only sixth and seventh as Max Verstappen was 12th on hards.

Notably, Nicholas Latifi locked up his inside wheel heavily into the penultimate corner that leads up the hill to the timing line, meaning he ploughed over the grass before rejoining.

Fitted with a scrubbed set of softs, Ocon was finally able to demote Russell as the Alpine driver posted the fastest first sector of the session at that point to drop his time to 1m14.604s.

Hamilton improved to third on his next run on used softs, lapping 0.22s off his teammate.

The Red Bulls then put themselves in the mix with 20 minutes to go as, on their first runs on used softs, Perez ran to second (0.184s down) and Verstappen fourth to split the Mercedes.

With no late flurry of qualifying simulations as per a conventional F1 weekend, Ocon remained on top over Perez and Russell, while teammate Fernando Alonso ran to fourth.

Verstappen completed the top five ahead of Hamilton, Gasly and under-threat Haas driver Mick Schumacher who extracted 0.15s over his ninth-quickest stablemate Magnussen.

Lando Norris completed the top 10 over Sainz as Leclerc ran to 13th behind Yuki Tsunoda.

Daniel Ricciardo, who complained of snaps over oversteer across compounds, was 14th.

In the only change to the regular driver line-ups, Logan Sergeant replaced Alex Albon in the Williams as he seeks to earn the super licence points to lock in his F1 promotion for 2023.

The American FIA F2 racer propped up the times and exited the car with 10 minutes to run.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine Renault 28 1'14.604
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull Red Bull 36 1'14.788 0.184
3 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes Mercedes 31 1'14.916 0.312
4 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine Renault 29 1'15.049 0.445
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Red Bull 30 1'15.098 0.494
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 33 1'15.137 0.533
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Red Bull 32 1'15.636 1.032
8 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas Ferrari 40 1'15.684 1.080
9 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 38 1'15.815 1.211
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Mercedes 25 1'15.851 1.247
11 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari Ferrari 38 1'15.856 1.252
12 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri Red Bull 32 1'15.865 1.261
13 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 37 1'15.868 1.264
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren Mercedes 28 1'15.994 1.390
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 34 1'16.047 1.443
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 34 1'16.181 1.577
17 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin Mercedes 43 1'16.263 1.659
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin Mercedes 44 1'16.400 1.796
19 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 37 1'16.468 1.864
20 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams Mercedes 28 1'16.480 1.876
View full results
