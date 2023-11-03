F1 Brazilian GP: Sainz tops practice from Leclerc; Verstappen 16th

All 20 drivers wasted no time getting out as the condensed sprint race format only leaves teams a single-hour practice to nail down their set-ups for the entire weekend.

Because of the lack of practice time, duties were split between race runs and just a handful of qualifying sims, with all teams kicking off proceedings on a dry Interlagos circuit on Pirelli's hard tyre compound.

Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen immediately set a lap of 1m13.950s on hard tyres to go top ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez, who is looking to rebound from a heartbreaking Lap 1 crash in his Mexico home race.

Both drivers soon improved on the same compound with Verstappen's 1m13.138s putting him four tenths ahead of the Mexican, followed by Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, Haas man Nico Hulkenberg and the second Mercedes of George Russell at the 15-minute mark, who later leapfrogged his team-mate into third.

After 23 minutes Yuki Tsunoda lit up the timing screens in the AlphaTauri, the Japanese driver stopping the clocks at 1m28.802s as the first of the medium runners.

But just before the halfway mark Tsunoda was bested by Verstappen and then Russell, who led with a 1m11.865s on the same medium compound, before Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso split Russell and Verstappen in second while still using hards.

Kevin Magnussen, who was a late arrival after his Wednesday flight got cancelled, briefly appeared in the top three as the first of the few soft-tyre runners.

His team-mate Hulkenberg came within 0.063s of temporarily snatching away first place from Russell, the Haas duo preceding a flurry of soft tyre runs from Ferrari and Williams in the final third.

Russell was finally dislodged by Ferrari's Sainz with a 1m11.732s on softs, with Leclerc making it a Ferrari 1-2.

Russell stayed third, ahead of Hulkenberg, Williams man Alex Albon and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll.

Pierre Gasly was seventh for Alpine, followed by Zhou Guanyu in the Alfa Romeo. Logan Sargeant and Magnussen rounded out the top 10.

Alonso ended up in 11th ahead of Hamilton and Tsunoda, while Daniel Ricciardo shadowed his AlphaTauri team-mate in 14th.

Esteban Ocon followed in 15, with world champion Verstappen a low-key 16th - one second down on the Ferraris - after only running on hard tyres.

Valtteri Bottas split the two Red Bulls as Perez followed in 18th.

McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri propped up the timesheets after not setting times on the softest compounds, electing to save them for later.

The session ran without noteworthy incidents, although Norris and Hulkenberg escaped damage when they made glancing contact at the final corner, which netted the German a trip to the stewards.

Hulkenberg later appeared to lose power coming out of Turn 4, trundling back to the pits.