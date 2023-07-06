F1 British GP: Which ESPN channel is showing Formula 1 this weekend?

When is the 2023 British Grand Prix?

This year’s race takes place on Sunday 9 July at 10.00am ET at Silverstone near Northampton.

There are two free practice sessions on Friday, and one on Saturday before qualifying.

What happened in last year’s British Grand Prix?

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz scored his first ever F1 pole position and victory, in a race that required a restart after a red flag for Zhou Guanyu’s massive accident on the approach to the first corner.

His Alfa Romeo was flipped over by George Russell’s Mercedes and slid inverted into being launched by the gravel trap, hitting the debris fencing before landing in the gap between the barriers.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen suffered a damaged floor when he went off while leading, allowing Sainz to overtake him.

Which channel shows F1 on TV in the USA?

All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.

British GP ESPN TV schedule

Friday 7 July

Session/show Time Channel Practice 1: 7:25am ET ESPNU Practice 2: 10.55am ET ESPNU

Saturday 8 July

Session/show Time Channel Practice 3: 6:25am ET ESPNU Qualifying: 9:55am ET ESPN2 Ted’s Qualifying Notebook: 12:00pm ET ESPN3

Sunday 9 July

Session/show Time Channel Grand Prix Sunday 8:30am ET ESPN2 Race: 9.55am ET ESPN2 Checkered Flag: 12:00pm ET ESPN3 Ted’s Notebook: 13:00pm ET ESPN3 Race Replay: 7:00pm ET ESPNews

Can I stream live F1 races in America?

Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.

All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.

How can I watch the 2023 F1 season on TV?

Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.

Date Race Lights out Channel March 5 Bahrain GP 10:00am ET ESPN March 19 Saudi Arabian GP 1:00pm ET ESPN April 2 Australian GP 1:00am ET ESPN April 30 Azerbaijan GP 7:00am ET ESPN May 7 Miami GP 3:30pm ET ABC May 21 Emilia Romagna GP 9:00am ET ESPN2 May 28 Monaco GP 9:00am ET ABC June 4 Spanish GP 9:00am ET ESPN June 18 Canadian GP 2:00pm ET ABC July 2 Austrian GP 9:00am ET ESPN July 9 British GP 10:00am ET ESPN2 July 23 Hungarian GP 9:00am ET ESPN July 30 Belgian GP 9:00am ET ESPN August 27 Dutch GP 9:00am ET ESPN September 3 Italian GP 9:00am ET ESPN September 17 Singapore GP 8:00am ET ESPN September 24 Japanese GP 1:00am ET ESPN2 October 8 Qatar GP 10:00am ET ESPN2 October 22 United States GP 3:00pm ET ABC October 29 Mexican GP 4:00pm ET ABC November 5 Brazilian GP 12:00pm ET ESPN2 November 19 Las Vegas GP 1:00am ET ESPN November 26 Abu Dhabi GP 8:00am ET ESPN