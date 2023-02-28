Subscribe
Magnussen: F1 floor tweaks make 2023 cars more wind-sensitive

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen says the tweaked floor rules for 2023 have had the desired effect of reducing porpoising, but they have also made the new Formula 1 cars more sensitive to wind.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Last year, many F1 teams struggled with excessive bouncing on the new ground effect cars, which led to lobbying to tweak the regulations for 2023 on safety grounds.

For 2023 the floor edges were raised by 15mm to prevent teams running their challengers as closely to the ground as last year and reduce the bouncing effect.

Few cars appeared to experience porpoising during the three-day test, with most cases explained by extreme set-ups as teams explored the edges of what they could get away with before the problem reared its head.

According to Haas driver Magnussen, the floor changes have had their desired outcome, although as a side effect drivers will have to deal with cars that are more sensitive to wind.

Strong tailwinds dramatically reduce downforce as the airspeed over the cars decreases, while crosswinds can unsettle the car balance in high-speed corners.

"There's less porpoising," Magnussen said during the Bahrain pre-season test. "One of the negative consequences that everyone's facing is that it's also a little bit more wind sensitive. And it has been a bit windy here.

"So, there's going to be a little bit more inconsistency from the cars, but that's an issue that everyone has to tackle."

The raised floors are said to have cost teams around half a second in laptime, but F1's unrelenting development race means most if not all teams have already clawed back the downforce losses from the rules tweak.

"I know exactly what, but I can't obviously tell [you] that," Magnussen said when asked if his car had lost downforce.

"Those rule changes put everyone back and then everyone's been putting downforce back on, some people would have gained, so they have a lot more than they did last year.

"The rules were better for downforce last year, but I think everyone will have made a good step."

Alpine's Esteban Ocon said his car didn't seem to have lost any downforce either.

"Well, if you take the regulations we should have lost downforce and I don't feel that's been the case so that's pretty good," he said.

"If you want my opinion, I feel a lot of other different things between last year's car and this year's car in terms of how it handles, in terms of balance stability and braking stability as well which is improved."

Ocon agreed that 2023 cars are perhaps more wind sensitive, although he cautioned that the windy conditions during the Bahrain test may have exacerbated the issue.

"This place is so strange, you know, every day you have different problems with the wind," the Frenchman added. "[Saturday] morning there wasn't any wind but it didn't stay long.

"There was again [more wind] in the afternoon, so it's always sensitive to wind here. But maybe it's more wind sensitive this year."

