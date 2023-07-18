Subscribe
Previous / Stella refuses to take sole credit for McLaren’s F1 turnaround Next / Ferrari dismisses Albon F1 link as it holds fire on driver contract talks
Formula 1 News

F1 cars to lap Mount Panorama at Bathurst International

Formula 1 cars will headline an 'open wheel cavalcade' during the Bathurst International this November.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Liam Lawson, Red Bull RB7

Australian Racing Group has added the cavalcade to the Bathurst schedule with six 20-minute demonstration runs to take place over the weekend.

The field will be capped at 10 cars and will be hand-picked, with potential drivers and cars being asked to nominate for an entry.

Suitable entries will be 'high-performance wings and slicks cars' from categories such as Formula 1, IndyCar and Formula Renault 3.5.

S5000 cars will also be part of the demo with the category still unable to race at Mount Panorama without power restrictions.

Mount Panorama has already had a taste of Formula 1 this year with Liam Lawson lapping the famous circuit in a Red Bull RB7 at the Bathurst 12 Hour in February.

Despite much anticipation, the Kiwi didn't attempt to break Jenson Button's long-standing unofficial lap record, set in a McLaren F1 car.

The cavalcade will be take part over two sessions per day of the Bathurst International with Saturday and Sunday's running broadcast live on Stan Sport.

The Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on November 10-12 and will feature the final round of the TCR World Tour before the World Final.

shares
comments

Stella refuses to take sole credit for McLaren’s F1 turnaround

Ferrari dismisses Albon F1 link as it holds fire on driver contract talks
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Wood reacts to first Gen3 Supercars laps

Wood reacts to first Gen3 Supercars laps

Supercars

Wood reacts to first Gen3 Supercars laps Wood reacts to first Gen3 Supercars laps

Porsche switch for Trans Am sensation

Porsche switch for Trans Am sensation

Porsche

Porsche switch for Trans Am sensation Porsche switch for Trans Am sensation

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Wood reacts to first Gen3 Supercars laps

Wood reacts to first Gen3 Supercars laps

SUPC Supercars

Wood reacts to first Gen3 Supercars laps Wood reacts to first Gen3 Supercars laps

Porsche switch for Trans Am sensation

Porsche switch for Trans Am sensation

PMRC Porsche

Porsche switch for Trans Am sensation Porsche switch for Trans Am sensation

More details of SUPER GT's 2024 'shakedown' test emerge

More details of SUPER GT's 2024 'shakedown' test emerge

SGT Super GT

More details of SUPER GT's 2024 'shakedown' test emerge More details of SUPER GT's 2024 'shakedown' test emerge

Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions"

Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions"

NAS NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire

Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions" Truex on 2024 plans: "I'm bad at making big decisions"

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe