F1 Chinese GP: How to watch, ESPN Formula 1 TV times in USA

When is the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix?

This year’s race takes place on 21 April at 3:00am ET over 56 laps of the Shanghai International Circuit, and the time difference means some late nights and early starts for the American audience.

This is also the first sprint format weekend as F1 returns to China for the first time since the global health pandemic.

The single practice session occurs on Thursday night, and sprint qualifying is in the early hours of Friday. The sprint takes place on Friday night.

Qualifying for the grand prix is at 3am on Saturday, with race coverage starting at 2am Sunday.

Sunset over the Shanghai International Circuit Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Chinese GP F1 schedule

Thursday 18 April

Session Time Practice 1 11:30pm-12:30pm ET

Friday 19 April

Session Time Sprint Qualifying 3:30am-4:14am ET Sprint 11.00pm-12:00pm ET

Saturday 20 April

Session Time Qualifying 3:00am-4:00am ET

Sunday 21 April

Session Time Race 3:00am ET

Which TV channel shows F1 in the USA?

All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.

Chinese GP ESPN TV schedule

Thursday 18 April

Session/show Time Channel Practice 1 11:25pm ET ESPNU

Friday 19 April

Session/show Time Channel Sprint Qualifying 3:25am ET ESPN2 Sprint 10:55pm ET ESPNU

Saturday 20 April

Session/show Time Channel Qualifying 2:55am ET ESPN2 Ted’s Qualifying Notebook 5:00am ET ESPN3

Sunday 21 April

Session/show Time Channel Grand Prix Sunday 2:00am ET ESPN Race 2:55am ET ESPN Checkered Flag 5:00am ET ESPN3 Ted’s Notebook 6:00am ET ESPN3 Race re-air 9:00am ET ESPNews

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

What happened in the last Chinese GP?

The race was last held in 2019, before the COVID-19 health pandemic.

Lewis Hamilton led team-mate Valtteri Bottas home in the third Mercedes 1-2 finish of the season, after Bottas – who led the championship coming into the race – had beaten Hamilton to pole.

Sebastian Vettel finished a distant third for Ferrari, ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc. Pierre Gasly (Red Bull) was the only other unlapped car in sixth.

Can I stream live F1 races in America?

Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.

All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand, while ESPN’s TV broadcasts are available via YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling (depending on subscription plans).