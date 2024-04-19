F1 Chinese GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

As part of the new weekend format for 2024, the sprint race will be held on Saturday morning before qualifying for the grand prix later in the day.

McLaren's Lando Norris will line up on pole position ahead of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton, with Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull) sharing the second row of the grid.

What time does the Sprint race for the Chinese Grand Prix start?

The Sprint will run to a distance of 19 laps or roughly 100km.

Date : Saturday, 20 April , 2024

: Saturday, 20 April , 2024 Start time: 11:00 local time / 03:00 GMT / 04:00 BST / 05:00 CEST / 05:00 SAT / 06:00 EAT / 23:00 ET (Friday) / 20:00 PT (Friday) / 13:00 AEST / 12:00 JST / 08:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2024 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEsT ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 03:30 04:30 05:30 23:30 20:30 13:30 12:30 09:00 Shootout 07:30 08:30 09:30 03:30 00:30 17:30 16:30 13:00 Sprint 03:00 04:00 05:00 23:00 20:00 13:00 12:00 08:30 Quali 07:00 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 17:00 16:00 12:30 Race 07:00 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 17:00 16:00 12:30

How can I watch the Chinese GP Sprint race?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPNU

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent

India - FanCode

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Chinese GP Sprint race?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Chinese GP Sprint - Starting grid: