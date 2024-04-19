All Series
Edition

USA
Formula 1 Chinese GP

F1 Chinese GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Formula 1 will stage a standalone Sprint on Saturday in Shanghai as part of the Chinese Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch it on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

As part of the new weekend format for 2024, the sprint race will be held on Saturday morning before qualifying for the grand prix later in the day.

McLaren's Lando Norris will line up on pole position ahead of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton, with Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull) sharing the second row of the grid.

What time does the Sprint race for the Chinese Grand Prix start?

The Sprint will run to a distance of 19 laps or roughly 100km.

  • Date: Saturday, 20 April , 2024
  • Start time: 11:00 local time / 03:00 GMT / 04:00 BST / 05:00 CEST / 05:00 SAT / 06:00 EAT / 23:00 ET (Friday) / 20:00 PT (Friday) / 13:00 AEST / 12:00 JST / 08:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2024 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEsT

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

03:30

04:30

05:30

23:30

20:30

13:30

12:30

09:00

Shootout

07:30

08:30

09:30

 03:30

00:30

 17:30

16:30

 13:00

Sprint

03:00

04:00

05:00

23:00

 20:00

13:00

 12:00

08:30
Quali

07:00

08:00

09:00

03:00

00:00

 17:00

16:00

12:30

Race 

07:00

08:00

09:00

03:00

00:00

17:00

16:00

 12:30

How can I watch the Chinese GP Sprint race?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPNU
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Chinese GP Sprint race?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Chinese GP Sprint - Starting grid:

 Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Gap
1 4  Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'57.940 -
2 44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'59.201 1.261
3 14  Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'59.915 1.975
4 1  Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 2'00.028 2.088
5 55  Carlos Sainz Ferrari 2'00.214 2.274
6 11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 2'00.375 2.435
7 16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 2'00.566 2.626
8 81  Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 2'00.990 3.050
9 77  Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 2'01.044 3.104
10 24  Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 2'03.537 5.597
11 63  George Russell Mercedes 1'36.345 -21.595
12 20  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'36.473 -21.467
13 27  Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'36.478 -21.462
14 3  Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'36.553 -21.387
15 18  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'36.677 -21.263
16 10  Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'37.632 -20.308
17 31  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'37.720 -20.220
18 23  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'37.812 -20.128
19 22  Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'37.892 -20.048
20 2  Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'37.923 -20.017

