Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Breaking news

F1 doctor explains Grosjean's escape from burning car

shares
comments
F1 doctor explains Grosjean's escape from burning car
By:

Formula 1 medical delegate Ian Roberts says that a blast of extinguishant that beat back the flames allowed him to help Romain Grosjean out of his burning car in Bahrain.

Roberts was widely praised after he, FIA medical car driver Alan van der Merwe and local marshals rushed to Grosjean's aid after the Frenchman's huge crash on the first lap of the race.

The Frenchman escaped with burns to his hands but will spend the night in hospital.

"There was a massive flame and we arrived to a very odd scene where you've got half a car pointing in the wrong direction and just across the barrier a mass of heat," Roberts told Sky F1

"Then looking to the right at that point, I could see Romain trying to get up.

"We needed some way of getting to him, so we got the marshal there with the extinguisher, and the extinguisher was just enough to push the flame away as Romain got high enough, so I could reach over and pull him over the barrier."

Read Also:

Roberts led Grosjean to the medical and gave him a quick check over.

"I think I told him to sit down. He was obviously very shaky, and his visor was completely opaque, and in fact melted. I managed to get his helmet off to check everything else was OK.

"It was going to be flames, smoke inhalation, airway issues, and that nothing went up to his helmet, and we had a look at the helmet as well.

"But looking at him clinically we were quite happy with him from a life-threatening injury point of view, so it was about making him comfortable from the injuries we could see.

"He'd got some pain in his foot and hands, so from that point we knew it was safe enough to move him around into the car for protection and get some gel on to his burns, and then into the ambulance and to the medical centre."

Medical car driver Alan van der Merwe stressed the incident showed how practice paid off.

"A lot of it is down to preparation," he said. "When you get to something like this, and we've not seen this combination before.

"I've not seen fire like this in my stint as the medical car driver, and a lot of it new and unknown territory, so we can only be as prepared as our own ideas.

"We do a lot of checklists and a lot of preparation, talking about scenarios, but this was crazy.

"Honestly, to get there and to see half of the car and the other half nowhere to be seen and just a huge ball of flames so you have literally seconds, thinking on your feet, so preparation only gets you so far. Then it is down to instincts and quick thinking."

Grosjean to remain in hospital overnight after Bahrain crash

Previous article

Grosjean to remain in hospital overnight after Bahrain crash

Next article

Perez: Grosjean crash put Bahrain DNF into perspective

Perez: Grosjean crash put Bahrain DNF into perspective
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Drivers Romain Grosjean
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

F1 doctor explains Grosjean's escape from burning car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 doctor explains Grosjean's escape from burning car

"Deep investigation" will follow Grosjean accident - Brawn
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

"Deep investigation" will follow Grosjean accident - Brawn

Grosjean's Bahrain fireball crash in pictures
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean's Bahrain fireball crash in pictures

Why F1's halo debate must end after Spa crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1's halo debate must end after Spa crash

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Grosjean to remain in hospital overnight after Bahrain crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean to remain in hospital overnight after Bahrain crash

Grosjean "lucky by being unlucky" in horror Bahrain GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean "lucky by being unlucky" in horror Bahrain GP crash

Reddick: "I stand by my comments on Twitter" regarding Trump
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Reddick: "I stand by my comments on Twitter" regarding Trump

Latest news

Perez: Grosjean crash put Bahrain DNF into perspective
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: Grosjean crash put Bahrain DNF into perspective

F1 doctor explains Grosjean's escape from burning car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 doctor explains Grosjean's escape from burning car

Grosjean to remain in hospital overnight after Bahrain crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean to remain in hospital overnight after Bahrain crash

Ricciardo disgusted by "disrespectful" Grosjean replays
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo disgusted by "disrespectful" Grosjean replays

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 doctor explains Grosjean's escape from burning car

25min
2
Formula 1

Vettel: F1 guardrails "not supposed to fail like that"

1h
3
Formula 1

Fireproof racing suits - Combining protection and style

4
Formula 1

Ricciardo disgusted by "disrespectful" Grosjean replays

1h
5
Formula 1

Grosjean to remain in hospital overnight after Bahrain crash

47min

Latest news

Perez: Grosjean crash put Bahrain DNF into perspective
Formula 1

Perez: Grosjean crash put Bahrain DNF into perspective

F1 doctor explains Grosjean's escape from burning car
Formula 1

F1 doctor explains Grosjean's escape from burning car

Grosjean to remain in hospital overnight after Bahrain crash
Formula 1

Grosjean to remain in hospital overnight after Bahrain crash

Ricciardo disgusted by "disrespectful" Grosjean replays
Formula 1

Ricciardo disgusted by "disrespectful" Grosjean replays

Vettel: F1 guardrails "not supposed to fail like that"
Formula 1

Vettel: F1 guardrails "not supposed to fail like that"

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Nov 28, 2020

Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Is Alonso Wasting His Time Testing A 2018 F1 Car? 04:18
Formula 1
Nov 26, 2020

Is Alonso Wasting His Time Testing A 2018 F1 Car?

My Job in 60 Seconds | Chief Mechanic 00:56
Formula 1
Nov 26, 2020

My Job in 60 Seconds | Chief Mechanic

Why Do Modern F1 Cars Have 07:23
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

Why Do Modern F1 Cars Have "Raised Noses"?

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success 04:50
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.