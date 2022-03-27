F1 drivers cleared of yellow flag infractions in Saudi GP

Listen to this article

With the warning flags having been brought out in the wake of Alex Albon and Lance Stroll's clash at Turn 1 on the penultimate lap, race control issued a notification that Sainz, Perez and Magnussen may have not slowed down enough.

Any infringement could have resulted in a potential time penalty, which could have proved especially costly for Magnussen as he had Lewis Hamilton finish less than 10 seconds behind him.

But with the race stewards looking closely at telemetry data from the cars in the final two laps of the race, it was agreed that all three of the drivers under investigation had complied enough with the requirement to slow.

A statement issued by the FIA said: "The Stewards investigated whether each driver slowed down for the single yellow flag waved in Lap 49 and the double yellow flag in Lap 50. After reviewing the data we determined that no further investigation or action was required."

Sainz and Perez had finished third and fourth, less than three seconds behind, after a race long duel around the Jeddah circuit.

Magnussen came home in ninth spot to score his second point-scoring finish of the season, despite being hampered by a sore neck that was still getting used to the high G-forces of current F1 machinery.