Subscribe
Previous / The ‘incompatibility’ that drove Aston Martin and Honda F1 deal Next / 2023 Qatar GP Formula 1 tickets now on sale
Formula 1 News

F1 drivers face new speed limit for double yellows

Formula 1 drivers will face tougher speed restrictions in double yellow flag zones behind safety cars from this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix. 

Jonathan Noble
By:
The safety car board is show as marshals wave yellow flags

As part of the FIA’s ongoing push to improve safety, drivers are now going to have to adhere to a stricter speed limit when passing through double yellow flag zones during both safety car and virtual safety car procedures. 

Previously, the only requirement on drivers to react to double yellows was in the International Sporting Code, which required them to “reduce...speed significantly, do not overtake, and be prepared to change direction or stop." Lap times in qualifying are deleted when double yellows are out to discourage drivers from taking risks.

However, when running behind the safety car or virtual safety car, the presence of a double yellow flag area did not trigger any extra requirement to further slow down. 

And in fact, with the way timing deltas worked on those occasions, drivers could sometimes be running faster than normal in a section of track to recover time lost earlier in a sector.

From now on, however, drivers will be forced to hit a designated speed limit specifically through a double yellow flag area when they are under safety car or virtual safety car conditions.

FIA technical director Tim Goss believed the imposition of a specific speed limit would assist drivers, and make things safer for track workers. 

Marshals wave a yellow flag and hold a safety car board

Marshals wave a yellow flag and hold a safety car board

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"What we want to do is to provide drivers with a tool to help them during incidents and to make races even safer," he said. 

"For some years with the safety car and virtual safety car we have used delta times, a reference to a speed limit that we have around the track. So, when there is a physical or virtual safety car, the drivers are informed of that delta time on their dashboard display and by radio tones, and they have to maintain a positive value, meaning they are slower than the reference time for the lap.  

“However, there are occasions where cars can legitimately temporarily increase their speed to recover any time they have lost relative to this reference time. 

"What we want to do now is to extend the use of the delta time concept to ensure that cars are strictly slowed to the required delta time when double waved yellow flags are shown under a virtual safety car or safety car, so we are introducing a dedicated reference speed limit in the area where those flags are displayed." 

Drivers will be given both visual and audible warnings about a double yellow flag zone, so they should not be caught by surprise by the need to slow down further. Delta requirements will reset to zero at the start of a double yellow flag zone.

And although the new system opens the door to potentially leaving some drivers at a disadvantage if they have to slow down for a double yellow that has ended by the time following cars come through, the FIA says that safety has to come before competitive aspects. 

FIA Head of F1 Electronics Olivier Hulot said: "If a car goes through a double yellow, but not another, and that car has to slow down, it is losing time relative to rivals. However, for the FIA, safety is paramount and when there is a hazard on track or marshals on track then we have to minimise the risks no matter what."  

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

The ‘incompatibility’ that drove Aston Martin and Honda F1 deal

2023 Qatar GP Formula 1 tickets now on sale
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks

First images of Mercedes W14 F1 new upgrades appear

First images of Mercedes W14 F1 new upgrades appear

Formula 1

First images of Mercedes W14 F1 new upgrades appear First images of Mercedes W14 F1 new upgrades appear

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Latest news

Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers

Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers

F1 Formula 1

Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri refocused after concern over potential F1 team sale

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri refocused after concern over potential F1 team sale

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri refocused after concern over potential F1 team sale Tsunoda: AlphaTauri refocused after concern over potential F1 team sale

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks

Alonso will "attack more than any other weekend" in Monaco

Alonso will "attack more than any other weekend" in Monaco

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Alonso will "attack more than any other weekend" in Monaco Alonso will "attack more than any other weekend" in Monaco

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinuackas

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe