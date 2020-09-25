Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP2 in
02 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Breaking news

F1 drivers fear devalued wins with reverse grid races

shares
comments
F1 drivers fear devalued wins with reverse grid races
By:

Formula 1 drivers fear there is a risk of victories being devalued if grand prix chiefs go through with plans for reverse grid races in the future.

While an attempt to trial reverse grid qualifying races was blocked by Mercedes this year, it is looking likely that F1 bosses will push through with the plan for next year when only majority support is needed.

But the idea is not universally supported by fans, and a host of drivers have spoken out against the idea.

One of the chief concerns is that by mixing up the order and making it more likely for slower cars to win, that it will take away much of the value that comes from an F1 victory.

Renault's Daniel Ricciardo said: "I'm just worried if we add it in an artificial way and mix up the field, and every driver is then getting an F1 win, does the value of an F1 win hold what it does today?

"I think that's where it's going to be, that fine line and that balance. That's my kind of reservation.

"It's tough because we want more exciting races, but it's still, F1 and I think everyone holding the big trophy, it should hold a certain level of value. And maybe that would be diminished somewhat with a reverse grid."

Read Also:

Racing Point's Sergio Perez backed Ricciardo's view that victories in reverse grid races would not necessarily hold the same value as those won with the current format.

"I saw a comment from Toto Wolff on this one, that he said that Formula 1 is not WWE," said the Mexican.

"I agree. I think the problem Formula 1 has is the differences across teams, that they're working very hard to fix for 2022, and hopefully that happens.

"I don't think Formula 1 needs such an artificial thing to mix the race. I don't think if you win a race on a reverse grid, it's going to be the same feeling as getting a grand prix victory. I don't think that's a good idea for the sport."

Max Verstappen said that it made no sense for F1 teams to spend millions in trying to create the fastest car, only to then have bosses make it start at the back.

"I don't like it. It's just artificial and trying to create a show, which I think is not what Formula 1 stands for," said the Red Bull driver. "It's just not my thing.

"The fast car should be in the front. That's what everyone works for so why would you try and manipulate the show? And at the end of the day, probably cars will end up in the same position anyway, but it's just not what Formula 1 is about.

"It needs to be about pure performance and, you know, that's what you work for. You want to be the most dominant and competitive team out there and you want to start on the first row."

Carlos Sainz reckons, however, that although there were reservation about the idea, there was also some curiosity in seeing how a reverse grid weekend would play out.

"I'm in two minds actually, I'm undecided," he said. "I am a bit curious to know what would happen in F1 with reverse grid races.

"I think I have that curiosity to potentially try it one day and see how it goes, and see how it spices up things and what happens with F1 in general once you introduce that format."

Related video

Live: Follow Russian GP practice as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow Russian GP practice as it happens

Next article

McLaren could race new nose in Russian GP

McLaren could race new nose in Russian GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Live: Follow Russian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Russian GP practice as it happens

Rossi: Going back to 2016 Yamaha was not an option
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: Going back to 2016 Yamaha was not an option

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo dominant in first practice
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo dominant in first practice

Sochi F2: Ghiotto tops truncated practice ahead of Tsunoda
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Practice report

Sochi F2: Ghiotto tops truncated practice ahead of Tsunoda

Gallery: Michael Schumacher's F1 helmets
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: Michael Schumacher's F1 helmets

F1 drivers fear devalued wins with reverse grid races
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers fear devalued wins with reverse grid races

Latest news

Russian GP: Bottas heads incident-filled first practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Russian GP: Bottas heads incident-filled first practice

McLaren could race new nose in Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren could race new nose in Russian GP

F1 drivers fear devalued wins with reverse grid races
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers fear devalued wins with reverse grid races

Live: Follow Russian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Russian GP practice as it happens

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Russian GP practice as it happens

1h
2
MotoGP

Rossi: Going back to 2016 Yamaha was not an option

3
MotoGP

Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo dominant in first practice

49m
4
FIA F2

Sochi F2: Ghiotto tops truncated practice ahead of Tsunoda

2h
5
Formula 1

Gallery: Michael Schumacher's F1 helmets

Latest news

Russian GP: Bottas heads incident-filled first practice
Formula 1

Russian GP: Bottas heads incident-filled first practice

McLaren could race new nose in Russian GP
Formula 1

McLaren could race new nose in Russian GP

F1 drivers fear devalued wins with reverse grid races
Formula 1

F1 drivers fear devalued wins with reverse grid races

Live: Follow Russian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Russian GP practice as it happens

Aston Martin set for British racing green/pink livery mash-up
Formula 1

Aston Martin set for British racing green/pink livery mash-up

Latest videos

Introducing F1's new boss Stefano Domenicali 04:26
Formula 1

Introducing F1's new boss Stefano Domenicali

Technical Analysis - The changes made by Red Bull to their floor for the Tuscan GP 01:02
Formula 1

Technical Analysis - The changes made by Red Bull to their floor for the Tuscan GP

Giorgio Piola's incredible career in motorsport 08:49
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola's incredible career in motorsport

Why F1's Flexi-Wings Were Banned... Kind Of 06:01
Formula 1

Why F1's Flexi-Wings Were Banned... Kind Of

Lewis Hamilton on his greatest F1 race - Silverstone 2008 in the wet 01:33
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton on his greatest F1 race - Silverstone 2008 in the wet

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.