Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Vettel: F1 retirement decision "was in my head for so long" Next / Vettel texted Leclerc to comfort him after French GP crash
Formula 1 News

F1 drivers hope "great ambassador" Vettel stays on as GPDA director

Several Formula 1 drivers have raised the possibility of Sebastian Vettel continuing as a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association even after his retirement.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Co-author:
Matt Kew
F1 drivers hope "great ambassador" Vettel stays on as GPDA director
Listen to this article

Vettel, who announced his plan to stop racing in F1 at the end of the 2022 season, has been a GPDA director since 2010, his first title-winning campaign.

He is currently one of three directors alongside Mercedes driver George Russell and Anastasia Fowle, who is also the organisation's legal advisor, plus its chairman, former F1 driver Alex Wurz.

Speaking in the pre-event press conference at the Hungaroring, Alpine racer Esteban Ocon said Vettel was "a great ambassador of all drivers" who "raised his voice when there was concern for our safety and for any sort of things that he didn't like in regards to drivers".

Ocon added: "On that regard I hope he doesn't stay too far away from the paddock."

When asked by Motorsport.com if a possible replacement for Vettel in the GPDA would need to be similarly forthcoming on driver issues and if there was even such a candidate among the current field, Daniel Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas outlined their thoughts on the possibility of Vettel staying on his role.

"Maybe we'll see if he wants to continue," said McLaren driver Ricciardo. "Certainly he's done a good job.

"But, yeah, Seb is a guy that a lot of the time just says it as it is and I don't mean too… that's not in aggressive way, he's just very honest and direct.

"And on topics like safety then we don't need to beat around the bush. So, I think he's character is really good for that position.

"We'll see, it's obviously all very new news for us. I guess we'll discuss it internally and have a think who's a good replacement. But, yeah, he was great for us."

Alfa Romeo's Bottas said: "I feel like its quite hard to replace Seb in that kind of role because [of] the way he is – he's really straightforward and direct and doesn't go around things, just says things as they are and questions many things loudly.

"I hope he continues. Not sure if he is keen, but it would be great if he can continue."

Read Also:

An example of Vettel loudly campaigning for driver safety, even while on track, occurred at the 2021 Belgian GP, before and after Lando Norris crashed his McLaren at Eau Rouge after rain intensified both Q3, an incident that Vettel stopped at to see if the Briton was unhurt.

Recently, the Aston Martin driver received a suspended €25,000 fine for walking out of the Austrian GP drivers' briefing as he was unhappy about the focus being on issues such as track limits, rather than wider problems facing the drivers.

 

shares
comments

Related video

Vettel: F1 retirement decision "was in my head for so long"
Previous article

Vettel: F1 retirement decision "was in my head for so long"
Next article

Vettel texted Leclerc to comfort him after French GP crash

Vettel texted Leclerc to comfort him after French GP crash
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address French GP Prime
Formula 1

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

Red Bull F1 driver Perez to enter team in electric powerboat series
Formula 1

Red Bull F1 driver Perez to enter team in electric powerboat series

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 French GP Prime
Formula 1

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Sebastian Vettel More from
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel texted Leclerc to comfort him after French GP crash
Formula 1

Vettel texted Leclerc to comfort him after French GP crash

Vettel: F1 retirement decision "was in my head for so long"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Vettel: F1 retirement decision "was in my head for so long"

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime
Formula 1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Latest news

Tyler Epp named Miami GP president in F1 management reshuffle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tyler Epp named Miami GP president in F1 management reshuffle

The Miami Grand Prix has reshuffled its management team following the inaugural Formula 1 race in May, with Tyler Epp promoted to president and Richard Cregan shifting into a consultancy role.

Hamilton leads tributes to "one of the greatest in F1" Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton leads tributes to "one of the greatest in F1" Vettel

Lewis Hamilton has branded the retiring four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel as “one of the greatest people we’ve seen” in the series.

Palou lawyer: Ganassi’s legal action impacts ‘F1 opportunity’
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou lawyer: Ganassi’s legal action impacts ‘F1 opportunity’

Alex Palou's lawyer claims Chip Ganassi Racing's civil action “would attempt to keep Alex from an opportunity to compete in Formula 1” as the legal battle over his future continued.

Sad Schumacher says Vettel leaves a "huge hole" in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sad Schumacher says Vettel leaves a "huge hole" in F1

A sad Mick Schumacher says the retirement of Sebastian Vettel from Formula 1 will leave a "huge hole" in the sport.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of Prime

The epic championship battle Ferrari stumbles have robbed us of

Ferrari's biggest adversary in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle has largely been itself more than Max Verstappen, and team errors and mechanical issues have contrived to put Charles Leclerc a whopping 63 points behind his rival. Doing the maths, had Ferrari had not suffered those problems, Leclerc would actually be some way ahead of the order...

Formula 1
12 h
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Prime

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix.

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2022
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Prime

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022.

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Prime

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline Prime

The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
Jul 23, 2022
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari Prime

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit...

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.