Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Leclerc won't take "crazy risks" to fight back from US GP grid penalty Next / Mercedes may modify new F1 wing to avoid "falling foul" of FIA
Formula 1 News

F1 drivers pay tribute to "grounded and humble" Mateschitz

Red Bull Formula 1 drivers past and present have paid tribute to company founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 78.

Adam Cooper
By:
F1 drivers pay tribute to "grounded and humble" Mateschitz
Listen to this article

Aside from the four drivers of the Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri teams on the current grid, the Austrian also played a part in furthering the careers of Daniel RicciardoCarlos Sainz, Alex Albon and Sebastian Vettel.

All have acknowledged the Austrian's contribution to the sport as a whole, as well as to their own progression through the ranks.

Ricciardo, who raced for the then Scuderia Toro Rosso outfit before graduating to Red Bull's flagship, shone a spotlight on Mateschitz as a person.

"He was so humble and not interested in the limelight, not interested in parading his success," said the McLaren driver. "I think he held himself back a lot, just because of the man he was, and as I said, kind of how humble he was.

"Just a very admirable character. You can go about why things [go] your own way, and especially when you have that sort of success it's quite uncommon to see someone remain so grounded and so humble, and so down to earth. A very good example of a human, I felt."

Like others, Ricciardo noted the role that Mateschitz had played in giving him a chance.

"If I really break it down, there's two groups of people I really owe this opportunity to, my career in F1, it's my parents and it's 'Didi' and Red Bull," he said. "They're ultimately the ones that allowed me to pursue this dream.

"I'm not alone, there's thousands if not tens of thousands of Red Bull athletes who can really say the same thing and tip their hat to Mr Mateschitz and that family, so it's certainly a sad day. But I'm forever appreciative of everything he and his company did."

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing and Dietrich Mateschitz, Red Bull owner talk

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing and Dietrich Mateschitz, Red Bull owner talk

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly was one of several drivers happy to admit that they owe their careers to Red Bull.

"In simple terms, I'd never be here without Dietrich," said the Frenchman. "In this paddock we're probably six or seven drivers who can be grateful and thankful for what for what he provided us, being part of the Red Bull family.

"The chances he has given to young drivers, and just to athletes in general, like the family that it was, I think it's pretty incredible to see what he has achieved as an energy drink company. And for sure, he'll be missed.

"It was just his personality, and his way of managing things. He was extremely passionate and loved sport and F1. He had two F1 teams for over 15 years, and even big brands like Mercedes and Ferrari and didn't commit to F1 like that. It's just incredible what he's done for all of us, but also sport in general."

Williams driver Albon stressed how Mateschitz and Red Bull helped many young drivers and not just those who ultimately made it.

"It is a shock," he said. "Obviously, if you think about what he's done for the sport, I'm not just talking about F1, I'm talking about the grassroots, how many drivers he's helped get to a position where they've been able to drive on their talent.

"I was one of the very lucky few who got sponsored when I was 12 years old. He has a true passion for it.

"And, it is a shame if you think about his commitment to the sport, all sports, if I'm honest with you, but of course we're talking about racing. He's been a huge contributor to the world that we know, and it's very sad.

"I remember my first day in an F1 car, he came over and asked me how it was. He was very passionate, very charismatic as well. He will be sorely missed."

Ferrari driver Sainz, who left the Red Bull camp in 2017, was another to admit that he wouldn't have made it without Red Bull.

"I knew Dietrich quite a lot and I've been also helped a lot by his support in the past," said the Spaniard. "I wouldn't been in F1 without him, I wouldn't have reached F1 without him.

"The amount of things that he's done for motorsport, not only F1 and young drivers but if you think about how many Red Bull logos are out there in all the categories from MotoGP to F1, to all the sports that you can think about and how he has supported young talent, how many people have been supported by him and by his vision, by his idea, is crazy.

"And I think he was a super important guy, a super nice guy, a guy that I always enjoy being around and from here I want to send my condolences and rest in peace."

Read Also:

AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda also stressed Mateschitz's wider contribution.

"It definitely is really sad and a shame," said the Japanese driver. "Definitely he made a big part of my racing career, and also at the same time Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri. Without him, we couldn't have progressed as much as we have done so far.

"A couple of times we met in the past, and also a couple of calls with him. He was such an a really nice guy. But at same time he was really passionate about motorsports. He achieved a lot of things in the past."

No current F1 driver knows Mateschitz better than Vettel, who received backing from Red Bull in his karting days and subsequently led Red Bull to four world championships. The German admitted that it was too early for him to properly express his thoughts.

"I don't know, I feel a bit empty," he said. "I mean, obviously shocking news, and I don't have that much to say right now."

shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc won't take "crazy risks" to fight back from US GP grid penalty
Previous article

Leclerc won't take "crazy risks" to fight back from US GP grid penalty
Next article

Mercedes may modify new F1 wing to avoid "falling foul" of FIA

Mercedes may modify new F1 wing to avoid "falling foul" of FIA
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA United States GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA

Doohan set for Mexico, Abu Dhabi F1 free practice runs with Alpine
Formula 1

Doohan set for Mexico, Abu Dhabi F1 free practice runs with Alpine

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen dedicates US GP win to Mateschitz after clinching constructors' title United States GP
Formula 1

Verstappen dedicates US GP win to Mateschitz after clinching constructors' title

Horner leads tribute to ‘inspirational’ Red Bull founder Mateschitz United States GP
Formula 1

Horner leads tribute to ‘inspirational’ Red Bull founder Mateschitz

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Italian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

Latest news

How the NASCAR Cup Series could award dual titles this year
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

How the NASCAR Cup Series could award dual titles this year

A confluence of unusual circumstances – including Kyle Larson’s victory Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway – could produce dual championships in the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time in nearly 60 years.

Ex-F1 driver Wehrlein emerges as Porsche LMDh contender after test
WEC WEC

Ex-F1 driver Wehrlein emerges as Porsche LMDh contender after test

Porsche Formula E driver Pascal Wehrlein has emerged as a contender for a seat in one of the German manufacturer’s 963 LMDh prototypes after testing the car last week.

Ten things we learned from the 2022 United States Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 United States Grand Prix

Formula 1's second trip to the United States in 2022 resulted in another win for Max Verstappen - but Lewis Hamilton gave him a run for his money in a thrilling Austin race. Here's a look at the 10 biggest talking points from the race

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Prime
WRC WRC

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
7 h
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
8 h
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Prime

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger Prime

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Prime

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs.

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Prime

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Prime

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

OPINION: The FIA revealed this week that Red Bull breached Formula 1's cost cap, throwing the team into controversy. But why did its calculation put it several million dollars below the cost cap limit when the FIA deemed it to be over? And what will the governing body do as a sanction? What happens next could have vital implications for the very future of the world championship

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.