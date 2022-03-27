Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Schumacher would have been "ready" to start in Saudi F1 GP Next / The Saudi Arabian GP as it happened
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

F1 drivers want more changes to 'on the safety limit' Jeddah circuit

Formula 1 drivers want further modifications to ‘on the safety limit’ Jeddah for future races in Saudi Arabia despite the “tranquillity” offered by the cars’ performances in crashes.

Matt Kew
By:
F1 drivers want more changes to 'on the safety limit' Jeddah circuit
Listen to this article

Ahead the second grand prix on the Corniche circuit this weekend, barriers at four of the 27 corners were moved back while the final turn was widened by 1.5 metres.

This came after GPDA director George Russell previously told Motorsport.com the track was "lacking a lot from a safety perspective and a racing perspective".

But Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz  and Charles Leclerc have led calls for further improvements to be considered following Mick Schumacher's shunt in qualifying on Saturday evening.

The Haas driver was ruled out of the Sunday race following a high-speed crash that took 57 minutes to be cleared.

Sainz, who called the changes for 2022 "the smallest ever", reckoned the safety credentials of the F1 monocoque offered peace of mind to drivers but asked whether it was worth the risk.

He said: "As drivers, we are very confident around here just because we know that the safety of the cockpit nowadays is very high.

"This gives us a bit the tranquillity that even at those speeds, the car is protecting you because the FIA has done a great job in giving us very safe cockpits. But at the same time, is it really worth it?"

His initial suggestion was to push the concrete barriers further back to increase the window drivers might have to scrub off speed before impact.

Sainz continued: "Having that huge accident when you can maybe, hopefully push the walls a bit further out gives us a bit more space to slow down the car if we lose it.

"It's a discussion that we need to have because it's probably a bit on the limit."

Marshals remove the damaged car of Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, after his crash in Q2

Marshals remove the damaged car of Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, after his crash in Q2

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pole winner Sergio Perez labelled the venue "definitely the most dangerous place on the calendar", while Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen said of the flat-out curves that pepper the lap "just design it straight… it's safer for everyone."

Despite Leclerc declaring his enjoyment of the driving challenge presented by Jeddah, the Bahrain winner reckoned "maybe there are a few things that we can change for the future."

Russell did, however, warn the fundamental nature of F1's fastest street circuit could be lost should changes go too far.

The Mercedes driver said: "Obviously, the dangers were the lack of visibility last year. They've done their best to improve that. It has worked slightly. It hasn't solved all the issues.

"But I think that's just the nature of a street circuit sometimes, and obviously being so fast, it is high risk, high reward.

"The problem is, you sometimes lose the DNA of a street circuit if you go too far. There are small things that can be done to improve. But ultimately, when you go in these speeds, and you just lose it, there is no runoff, and you will end up on the wall."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Schumacher would have been "ready" to start in Saudi F1 GP
Previous article

Schumacher would have been "ready" to start in Saudi F1 GP
Next article

The Saudi Arabian GP as it happened

The Saudi Arabian GP as it happened
Load comments
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Saudi Arabian GP Prime
Formula 1

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller Saudi Arabian GP Prime
Formula 1

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller

Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen beats Leclerc in thrilling duel Saudi Arabian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen beats Leclerc in thrilling duel

Latest news

F1 2022 races would be "very boring" without DRS, says Leclerc
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 races would be "very boring" without DRS, says Leclerc

Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with teammate Alonso “like a go-kart race”
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with teammate Alonso “like a go-kart race”

Is Verstappen v Leclerc F1’s new big rivalry?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Is Verstappen v Leclerc F1’s new big rivalry?

FIA created 'unnecessary mess' with late F1 call, says Sainz
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA created 'unnecessary mess' with late F1 call, says Sainz

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's second visit to Jeddah's high-speed street track produced a spectacular battle between Red Bull and Ferrari at the sharp end, this time with a different result to the Bahrain season-opener. But on a weekend that was thrown into doubt amid off-track distractions, several drivers in cars without race-winning pedigree produced equally valiant performances

Formula 1
10 h
How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller Prime

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller

For the second Formula 1 race in a row, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen contested a thrilling battle for victory that involved multiple passes through DRS detection zones. But, unlike in Bahrain, it was Verstappen who won out in Jeddah to get Red Bull's title challenge back on track

Formula 1
12 h
Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer Prime

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive.

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Prime

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players.

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Prime

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Prime

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.