Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Saudi Arabia would have cancelled F1 race for credible threat Next / Wolff: Mercedes F1 form right now "totally unacceptable"
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

F1 drivers call for further talks over Saudi GP’s future

Formula 1 drivers say “there will need to be discussions” to assess if Saudi Arabia has a place on future calendars following the missile attack and ongoing track safety concerns.

Matt Kew
By:
F1 drivers call for further talks over Saudi GP’s future
Listen to this article

A four-hour meeting was held by the drivers on Friday night in Jeddah amid the looming threat of the race being boycotted following the Houthi missile strike on the nearby Aramco site.

This was then followed by a large crash for Mick Schumacher in qualifying that will force the German to miss the grand prix on Sunday, although he was cleared to return to his hotel after medical checks in hospital.

That high-speed shunt has again put the safety credentials of the Corniche Circuit back in the limelight, despite modifications made to improve visibility and widen the track for 2022.

These events have occurred in the days after F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali revealed that the calendar is potentially oversubscribed and could theoretically expand to 30 races.

The Concorde Agreement currently has a 25-race limit, which would suggest a waiting list. 

When asked by Motorsport.com if, in light of the surplus, Saudi should be in line to keep its place, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz reckoned it was a topic that F1, the FIA and the drivers had to raise.

He said: “I think there will need to be discussions after this race, because clearly what has happened in the last 24 hours is… it’s definitely a point of discussion and consideration that we need to take going into the future.”

Medics and marshals attend the scene after a heavy crash for Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, in Q2

Medics and marshals attend the scene after a heavy crash for Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, in Q2

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The initial contract F1 agreed with Saudi officials was worth £500 million over a 10-year period. But that will likely cover a change of race location, with an eventual move from Jeddah to Qiddiya being planned.

The deal was also subject to extensive criticism that many observers considered the latest display of ‘sportswashing’ to obscure Saudi’s terrible human rights record.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who will line up on pole for this afternoon’s grand prix, reckoned: “I think there's definitely some considerations that we will have to do as a group and see what's best for the sport going forwards.”

Charles Leclerc added: “Yeah, I agree.

“I don't want to go too much into details on this subject now, but it's definitely a discussion that we should have after this race, once everything calms down and we'll look back at it, and then we'll see.”

Domenicali has also warned that some current races will likely fall off the calendar, with historic circuits not immune, in favour of new venues such as Qatar and Las Vegas.  

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Saudi Arabia would have cancelled F1 race for credible threat
Previous article

Saudi Arabia would have cancelled F1 race for credible threat
Next article

Wolff: Mercedes F1 form right now "totally unacceptable"

Wolff: Mercedes F1 form right now "totally unacceptable"
Load comments
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Saudi Arabian GP Prime
Formula 1

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller Saudi Arabian GP Prime
Formula 1

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller

Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen beats Leclerc in thrilling duel Saudi Arabian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen beats Leclerc in thrilling duel

Latest news

F1 2022 races would be "very boring" without DRS, says Leclerc
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 races would be "very boring" without DRS, says Leclerc

Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with teammate Alonso “like a go-kart race”
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with teammate Alonso “like a go-kart race”

Is Verstappen v Leclerc F1’s new big rivalry?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Is Verstappen v Leclerc F1’s new big rivalry?

FIA created 'unnecessary mess' with late F1 call, says Sainz
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA created 'unnecessary mess' with late F1 call, says Sainz

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's second visit to Jeddah's high-speed street track produced a spectacular battle between Red Bull and Ferrari at the sharp end, this time with a different result to the Bahrain season-opener. But on a weekend that was thrown into doubt amid off-track distractions, several drivers in cars without race-winning pedigree produced equally valiant performances

Formula 1
10 h
How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller Prime

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller

For the second Formula 1 race in a row, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen contested a thrilling battle for victory that involved multiple passes through DRS detection zones. But, unlike in Bahrain, it was Verstappen who won out in Jeddah to get Red Bull's title challenge back on track

Formula 1
12 h
Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer Prime

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive.

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Prime

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players.

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Prime

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Prime

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.