Formula 1 / Dutch GP Results

F1 Dutch GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole at Zandvoort

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix, round 13 of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, at Zandvoort.

Charles Bradley
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Verstappen will start ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren) and George Russell (Mercedes) in Sunday’s race after the one-hour qualifying session on Friday, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Logan Sargeant caused a red flag in Q3 when he shunted his Williams, and a second was required for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Cla Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay
[s]  
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'10.567 -
2 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'11.104 0.537
3 63  George Russell Mercedes 1'11.294 0.727
4 23  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'11.419 0.852
5 14  Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'11.506 0.939
6 55  Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'11.754 1.187
7 11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'11.880 1.313
8 81  Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'11.938 1.371
9 16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'12.665 2.098
10 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'16.748 6.181
11 18  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'20.121 9.554
12 10  Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'20.128 9.561
13 44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'20.151 9.584
14 27  Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'20.250 9.683
15 24  Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'22.067 11.500
16 31  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'22.110 11.543
17 22  Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'20.230 9.663
    3-place penalty for impeding Lewis Hamilton during qualifying
18 20  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'22.192 11.625
19 77  Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'22.260 11.693
20 40  Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'23.420 12.853

What happened in Dutch Grand Prix Q1?

Qualifying began on a soaked track surface and all cars ran intermediate tyres throughout.

Verstappen was one of many to suffer early offs into the gravel at Turn 1, complaining he had “no grip”.

Alex Albon set 1m20.939s in his Williams just before the rain returned, 0.026s faster than Verstappen and three tenths up on the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Falling at the first hurdle were Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa) and Liam Lawson, 2.4s off the pace subbing for the injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri.

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'20.939   12
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'20.965 0.026 12
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'21.231 0.292 12
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'21.276 0.337 12
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'21.321 0.382 12
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'21.345 0.406 12
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'21.570 0.631 12
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'21.735 0.796 11
22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'21.781 0.842 12
10  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'21.840 0.901 11
11  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'21.891 0.952 10
12  44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'21.919 0.980 13
13  11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'21.972 1.033 13
14  16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'22.019 1.080 12
15  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'22.036 1.097 13
16  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'22.067 1.128 12
17  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'22.110 1.171 12
18  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'22.192 1.253 11
19  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'22.260 1.321 12
20  40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'23.420 2.481 12

What happened in Dutch Grand Prix Q2?

The track was still wet, so all cars ran on inters again, but it dried quickly towards the end.

Verstappen topped the session by half a second with 1m18.856s, ahead of Piastri and Albon.

Knocked out at this point were Lance Stroll, whose Aston Martin was pipped by Sargeant’s Williams in the dying moments by 0.054s, Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and Nico Hulkenberg (Haas).

UPDATE: Tsunoda was handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Hamilton. He will start 17th.

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'18.856   11
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'19.392 0.536 10
23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'19.399 0.543 10
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'19.429 0.573 10
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'19.600 0.744 10
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'19.620 0.764 11
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'19.769 0.913 11
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'19.856 1.000 11
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'19.929 1.073 11
10  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'20.067 1.211 11
11  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'20.121 1.265 10
12  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'20.128 1.272 10
13  44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'20.151 1.295 10
14  22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'20.230 1.374 10
15  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'20.250 1.394 10

What happened in Dutch Grand Prix Q3?

The track was ready for slicks at last, with Albon setting the pace at 1m15.743s before team-mate Sargeant crashed heavily at Turn 2, causing a red flag.

After a lengthy delay, McLaren took a 1-2 at the resumption with Norris ahead of Piastri on 1m12.049s, with Verstappen three tenths in arrears. But another red flag was required soon after when Leclerc understeered off into the tyrewall at Turn 9.

The session restarted with four minutes to go, with Verstappen lowering the bar to 1m10.567s. Norris got to within 0.537s of that, with Russell going third for Mercedes, ahead of Albon, Fernando Alonso (Aston), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Piastri, Leclerc and Sargeant.

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'10.567   8
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'11.104 0.537 7
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'11.294 0.727 9
23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'11.419 0.852 10
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'11.506 0.939 9
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'11.754 1.187 9
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'11.880 1.313 9
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'11.938 1.371 9
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'12.665 2.098 5
10  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'16.748 6.181 3
