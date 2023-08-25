Subscribe
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen leads Alonso, Hamilton in first practice

Max Verstappen led Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton in FP1 for Formula 1's 2023 Dutch Grand Prix, which was disrupted by a late crash for Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Sergio Perez was fourth in the other Red Bull, nearly half a second slower than Verstappen, with the Ferrari drivers well down the field after eschewing running the soft tyres throughout FP1.

Verstappen topped the early running on the harder tyres that made up the opening quarter of the one-hour session – the home hero moving to the top of the timesheets with his first flying lap and then regaining the top spot after George Russell and Hamilton had brief spells in front.

Running the hard tyres throughout that period, Verstappen, with the upper aerodynamic surfaces on his RB19 covered in yellow flow-viz paint, gained over two seconds during his initial nine-lap stint and finished it with a best time of 1m13.191s.

After a short spell in the pits, where he was joined by the majority of the field, Verstappen re-emerged to complete a subsequent stint still on the hards, but this time with a heavier fuel load as he lapped slower and the Mercedes drivers closed in a touch with a series of then personal best efforts.

Williams driver Logan Sargeant led the switch to soft tyres just before the halfway point, which vaulted him to the head of the pack on a 1m12.814s.

Perez then moved ahead with a 1m12.439s with his first soft-shod flier, which he improved with a second effort on the red-walled rubber a short while later to lead on a 1m12.323s, as Verstappen continued his high-fuel running – interrupted at one stage by coming across the Alpine pair going slowly through the undulating first sector.

Entering FP1's final third, Hamilton was heading towards toppling Perez's time with his first flying lap on the softs after setting a purple first section when the session was suspended after Hulkenberg spun off backwards at high speed going through the penultimate corner.

After an eight-minute delay as Hulkenberg's Haas was craned away over the track to the inside of Turn 13 and its massive, steeply banked gravel trap, FP1 resumed for an effective 10-minute final run to the flag.

Verstappen started this on the softs for the first time and he duly blitzed to the top of the times with a 1m11.852s, with Hamilton and then Alonso edging ahead of Perez on their first soft fliers.

After completing several tours to cool their softs, the leaders appeared to be preparing for a series of final fliers, but these did not come to pass bar Hamilton attempting a late effort that began with another purple sector one before he backed off late on.

Verstappen's otherwise smooth session ended with a trip across the gravel at Turns 11/12 as he completed his last lap before the post-FP1 practice start sequences on the grid.

The Ferrari drivers finished down in 16th and 19th, with Charles Leclerc ahead of Robert Shwartzman, who completed FP1 in place of Carlos Sainz as part of the Scuderia's plan to complete its 2023 rookie practice running requirements.

Hulkenberg finished 18th having not been able to complete his first softs run due to his off, with Aston Martin's Lance Stroll not even setting a time at all after having to pit during the early stages when the team spotted a problem with his engine.

       
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 31 1'11.852 213.388
2 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 22 +0.278 0.278 212.566
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 24 +0.373 0.095 212.286
4 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 27 +0.471 0.098 211.998
5 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 25 +0.595 0.124 211.636
6 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 22 +0.608 0.013 211.598
7 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 30 +0.765 0.157 211.140
8 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 21 +0.806 0.041 211.021
9 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 21 +0.897 0.091 210.757
10 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 29 +0.950 0.053 210.604
11 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 23 +0.961 0.011 210.572
12 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 30 +1.043 0.082 210.335
13 Australia D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 26 +1.138 0.095 210.061
14 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 30 +1.470 0.332 209.110
15 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 30 +1.596 0.126 208.751
16 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 26 +1.667 0.071 208.550
17 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 20 +1.974 0.307 207.682
18 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 13 +2.171 0.197 207.130
19 Russian Federation R. Shwartzman Robert Shwartzman Ferrari 39 Ferrari 25 +2.951 0.780 204.970
20 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 2
