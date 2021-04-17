Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Mercedes F1's step forward helped by Bahrain 'sting' Next / Tsunoda got "too excited" before Imola qualifying crash
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP / Commentary

Emilia Romagna GP qualifying as it happened

Live updates from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend at Imola

shares
comments
Mercedes F1's step forward helped by Bahrain 'sting'

Previous article

Mercedes F1's step forward helped by Bahrain 'sting'

Next article

Tsunoda got "too excited" before Imola qualifying crash

Tsunoda got "too excited" before Imola qualifying crash
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia Romagna GP

Trending

1
Formula 1

Explained: Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track

2
MotoGP

Rossi “more confident” after Portugal MotoGP race

1h
3
Kart

Disgraced kart racer handed 15-year FIA competition ban

4
IndyCar

IndyCar commentator line-up for NBC + Peacock in 2021

5
Formula 1

The at-home key to an F1 rookie's rise

Latest news
How Mercedes has turned the corner on its knife-edge W12
Formula 1

How Mercedes has turned the corner on its knife-edge W12

1h
Hamilton, Wallace react to Chauvin guilty verdict
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton, Wallace react to Chauvin guilty verdict

10h
Alonso: Playing catch-up in F1 is no excuse for current form
Formula 1

Alonso: Playing catch-up in F1 is no excuse for current form

13h
Russell insists Bottas crash won’t harm Mercedes relationship
Formula 1

Russell insists Bottas crash won’t harm Mercedes relationship

14h
Norris: Leclerc should have passed Verstappen at Imola restart
Formula 1

Norris: Leclerc should have passed Verstappen at Imola restart

14h
Latest videos
Lewis Hamilton and Bubba Wallace react to the Chauvin verdict 00:54
Formula 1
1h

Lewis Hamilton and Bubba Wallace react to the Chauvin verdict

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Emilia Romagna GP best photos 02:34
Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Emilia Romagna GP best photos

Why Bottas Wasn't At Fault In The Emilia Romagna GP | Formula 1 09:53
Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021

Why Bottas Wasn't At Fault In The Emilia Romagna GP | Formula 1

Jon Noble on the Bottas-Russell clash 03:21
Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021

Jon Noble on the Bottas-Russell clash

Emilia Romagna race report 00:43
Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021

Emilia Romagna race report

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life at McLaren – a move that’s been years in the making, as he explains to STUART CODLING…

Formula 1
20h
How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

Formula 1’s latest Imola adventure turned into an expensive trip for many teams due to several crashes throughout the weekend. While balancing the books is an added factor in 2021 with the cost cap, a few midfield teams have cashed in early on development investments.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

A frantic wet race at Imola produced plenty of excitement and drama as drivers scrabbled for grip. Amid the hatful of mistakes and incidents that ensued, who kept their noses cleanest?

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves Prime

How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves

Rain before the start of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix promised to spice up the action, and the race certainly delivered on that. Max Verstappen got the best launch to win from Lewis Hamilton, but both got away with mistakes that could have had serious consequences

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era Prime

The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era

The first in a line of world beaters was designed in a back bedroom and then constructed in a shed. STUART CODLING recalls the Tyrrell 001

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Prime

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

While Mercedes struck back against Red Bull by topping the times at Imola on Friday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the overall picture remains incredibly close. Despite having a possible edge this weekend, the reigning Formula 1 world champion squad is not taking anything for granted...

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021
What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track Prime

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

Mercedes may find itself leading the drivers' and constructors' standings after Lewis Hamilton's victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix, but it is well aware that it came against the odds, with Red Bull clearly ahead. Here's what the Brackley team must do to avoid its crown slipping .

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021
The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

It's been a tough start to Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin F1 career, with a lack of pre-season testing mileage followed by an incident-packed Bahrain GP. But two key underlying factors mean a turnaround is no guarantee.

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Trending Today

Explained: Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Explained: Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track

Rossi “more confident” after Portugal MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi “more confident” after Portugal MotoGP race

Disgraced kart racer handed 15-year FIA competition ban
Video Inside
Kart Kart / News

Disgraced kart racer handed 15-year FIA competition ban

IndyCar commentator line-up for NBC + Peacock in 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

IndyCar commentator line-up for NBC + Peacock in 2021

The at-home key to an F1 rookie's rise
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The at-home key to an F1 rookie's rise

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Emilia Romagna GP

Phil Hill – America’s first F1 champion and Le Mans legend
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Phil Hill – America’s first F1 champion and Le Mans legend

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

Latest news

How Mercedes has turned the corner on its knife-edge W12
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes has turned the corner on its knife-edge W12

Hamilton, Wallace react to Chauvin guilty verdict
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton, Wallace react to Chauvin guilty verdict

Alonso: Playing catch-up in F1 is no excuse for current form
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso: Playing catch-up in F1 is no excuse for current form

Russell insists Bottas crash won’t harm Mercedes relationship
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell insists Bottas crash won’t harm Mercedes relationship

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.