Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 entry fees revealed as teams costs are cut

shares
comments
F1 entry fees revealed as teams costs are cut
By:

Formula 1's reduced 2020 calendar means teams will pay a smaller entry fee this year, with world champion Mercedes seeing its bill cut by more than $1 million.

An original plan for a 22-race schedule had to be abandoned because of the coronavirus pandemic, and in the end the revamped schedule was cut down to 17 races.

The reduced opportunity to score points means that, with the entry fee based on the final points standings, everyone's costs have come down.

As part of a restructuring of F1's finances in 2013 to help the FIA get some of the sport's income, it was agreed that teams would pay an entry fee based on the number of points scored in the previous season's championship.

The costs can be eye-watering at times, though, and the dominant Mercedes team last year paid the highest ever fee to race in 2020 – a whopping $5,490,812.

For this year the fees have again been laid out in the latest F1 sporting regulations, and appear to be unchanged from 2019.

According to the current version of the rules, the FIA states that each team has to pay a basic entry fee of $556,509, which needs to be submitted when they lodge their application.

Furthermore, the world championship-winning team must pay an extra $6,677 for each point scored during the 2020 world championship.

For every other competitor, the cost is $5,563 for each point. That needs to be paid this month once the final points tally is in.

While Mercedes will again have to pay out the biggest fee of all the teams after grabbing its seventh F1 world championship title, its smaller points tally means a lower figure than last year.

Mercedes managed to score just 573 points this year, compared to the 739 it took in 2019.

It means its entry fee has dropped from $5,490,812 dollars to $4,382,430.

But Mercedes is not the team that has had the biggest entry fee reduction this year, because Ferrari's disappointing campaign has at least meant a big cut in how much it must pay out to enter.

Last year, the Maranello team finished runner up to Mercedes with 504 points – and that meant an entry fee of $3,360,261.

This year, finishing sixth in the standings with just 131 points, means that Ferrari's entry bill has been cut to $1,285,262.

The biggest loser from the entry fee drop is the FIA, with its earnings cut drastically by the 17-race calendar.

Losing five races means the governing body's income from F1 entry fees has dropped by at least $2,837,130.

Here then is a full run down of the entry fees teams must pay for 2021, and how they compare to last year.

2021 figures

Team Points Points-based fee Total entry fee
Mercedes 573 $3,825,921 $4,382,430
Red Bull 319 $1,774,597 $2,331,106
McLaren 202 $1,123,726 $1,680,235
Racing Point 195 $1,084,785 $1,641,294
Renault 181 $1,006,903 $1,563,412
Ferrari 131 $728,753 $1,285,262
AlphaTauri 107 $595,241 $1,151,750
Alfa Romeo 8 $44,504 $601,013
Haas 3 $16,689 $573,198
Williams 0 $0 $556,509

2020 figures

Team Points Point-based fee Total entry fee
Mercedes 739 $4,934,303 $5,490,812
Ferrari 504 $2,803,752 $3,360,261
Red Bull 417 $2,319,771 $2,876,280
McLaren 145 $806,635 $1,363,144
Renault 91 $506,233 $1,062,742
Toro Rosso 85 $472,855 $1,029,364
Racing Point 73 $406,099 $962,608
Alfa Romeo 57 $317,091 $873,600
Haas 28 $155,764 $712,273
Williams 1 $5,563 $562,072

2021 entry list

 

What Ferrari's new rake tells us about its 2021 F1 car

Previous article

What Ferrari's new rake tells us about its 2021 F1 car

Next article

McLaren: Prestige, not money, main reward for third place

McLaren: Prestige, not money, main reward for third place
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Peugeot: Reliability will dictate when Hypercar will race
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Peugeot: Reliability will dictate when Hypercar will race

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Gallery: All Rossi bikes since his debut
MotoGP MotoGP / Special feature

Gallery: All Rossi bikes since his debut

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Ricciardo reveals he's had Bathurst talks
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo reveals he's had Bathurst talks

Red Bull: Car carry-over can help break poor start cycle
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull: Car carry-over can help break poor start cycle

Aston Martin, Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin, Mercedes to share F1 safety car duties in 2021

Lotus partners with Creative Artists Agency
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Lotus partners with Creative Artists Agency

Latest news

Why Abu Dhabi's biggest disappointment wasn't lack of action Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

Why Abu Dhabi's biggest disappointment wasn't lack of action

McLaren: Prestige, not money, main reward for third place
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: Prestige, not money, main reward for third place

F1 entry fees revealed as teams costs are cut
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 entry fees revealed as teams costs are cut

What Ferrari's new rake tells us about its 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Ferrari's new rake tells us about its 2021 F1 car

Trending

1
WEC

Peugeot: Reliability will dictate when Hypercar will race

18h
2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
MotoGP

Gallery: All Rossi bikes since his debut

4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

Ricciardo reveals he's had Bathurst talks

5h

Latest news

Why Abu Dhabi's biggest disappointment wasn't lack of action
Formula 1

Why Abu Dhabi's biggest disappointment wasn't lack of action

McLaren: Prestige, not money, main reward for third place
Formula 1

McLaren: Prestige, not money, main reward for third place

F1 entry fees revealed as teams costs are cut
Formula 1

F1 entry fees revealed as teams costs are cut

What Ferrari's new rake tells us about its 2021 F1 car
Formula 1

What Ferrari's new rake tells us about its 2021 F1 car

Red Bull: Car carry-over can help break poor start cycle
Formula 1

Red Bull: Car carry-over can help break poor start cycle

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP best photos 02:15
Formula 1
21h

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP best photos

Formula 1: Emerson Fittipaldi wins the Spanish Grand Prix 02:27
Formula 1
Dec 14, 2020

Formula 1: Emerson Fittipaldi wins the Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1: Jack Brabham wins his first World Title 00:21
Formula 1
Dec 14, 2020

Formula 1: Jack Brabham wins his first World Title

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Dec 12, 2020

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained 08:53
Formula 1
Dec 11, 2020

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.