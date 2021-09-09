Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Next / The unique wing ideas that Monza’s F1 challenge throws up
Formula 1 News

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers

By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero

Formula 1 chiefs are planning talks with teams about new rules to make them run young drivers in Friday practice sessions in a bid to help bring on new talent.

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers

With F1 continuing to cut back on the amount of testing that is allowed, plus having reduced Friday running this year, there are concerns that the next generation of drivers lack opportunity to get mileage in current cars under their belt.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has said he is aware of the problem, and thinks it is not good for the long-term health of the sport if young drivers cannot get a chance to show what they can do nor gain experience.

Speaking ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, whose sprint race format means there is just a single practice session on Friday, Domenicali explained that one idea F1 was looking at was changing the rules to force teams to run youngsters.

At the moment, teams have the option to run a third drivers on Fridays but not all outfits do it.

"This weekend, on Friday, there is only one hour of free practice and then we go straight to the qualifying," said Domenicali.

"This forces you to prepare for the GP in a different way, with less data. In my time, I remember that we ran tests for 90,000km, where we were on the track every day. Today, these kilometres are done in the simulator, with less and less on the track to test the cars.

"But I believe that one of the topics to be discussed and explored will be the management of young drivers' growth.

"The topic of young drivers is very important and interests us, and that is why, at a time when tests are so regulated, there are some ideas that we will discuss in the next meetings with the teams.

"In particular, we want to make the presence of young drivers mandatory in free practice."

Domenicali said that the idea of teams having to run young drivers would deliver a double benefit, as it would be beneficial to the rookies in gaining experiences, but it would also help make races more unpredictable by restricting practice time for the established drivers.

"This will give the teams less time to try things in view of the race, making the event even more exciting," he said.

"But it would also give the juniors the opportunity to try in a dynamic and competitive context. We are talking about it because it is important for the whole F1 supply chain."

The potential rule change is likely to be discussed at the next meeting of the F1 Commission, which takes place on October.

Read Also:

shares
comments
Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

Previous article

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

Next article

The unique wing ideas that Monza’s F1 challenge throws up

The unique wing ideas that Monza’s F1 challenge throws up
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries for 2022

43 min
2
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

3 h
3
World Superbike

Haslam keen to stay at Honda WSBK team after Bautista's exit

4
Vintage

Dodge Charger never won at Daytona

5
NASCAR XFINITY

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR

Latest news
Seidl: F1 needs to avoid triple-headers "completely"
Formula 1

Seidl: F1 needs to avoid triple-headers "completely"

18m
Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries for 2022
Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries for 2022

43m
The unique wing ideas that Monza’s F1 challenge throws up
Formula 1

The unique wing ideas that Monza’s F1 challenge throws up

1 h
F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers
Formula 1

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers

1 h
Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

2 h
Latest videos
Will recaps the happenings in F1 05:45
Formula 1
21m

Will recaps the happenings in F1

Formula 1: Kubica to race again for Alfa Romeo in Italian Grand Prix 00:55
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Kubica to race again for Alfa Romeo in Italian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Albon feels 'honoured’ to drive for Williams 01:00
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Albon feels 'honoured’ to drive for Williams

Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins his home Dutch Grand Prix 02:05
Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021

Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins his home Dutch Grand Prix

Formula 1: No one side to blame in latest Mazepin-Schumacher clash 00:51
Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021

Formula 1: No one side to blame in latest Mazepin-Schumacher clash

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

Alfa Romeo F1 open to advisory role for Raikkonen
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo F1 open to advisory role for Raikkonen

Trending Today

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries for 2022

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

Haslam keen to stay at Honda WSBK team after Bautista's exit
World Superbike World Superbike

Haslam keen to stay at Honda WSBK team after Bautista's exit

Dodge Charger never won at Daytona
Vintage Vintage

Dodge Charger never won at Daytona

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR

NASCAR tried 'big swings' in Daytona Next Gen test
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR tried 'big swings' in Daytona Next Gen test

How much money does the Indy 500 winner receive? Prize purse explained
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

How much money does the Indy 500 winner receive? Prize purse explained

Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumors mount
IndyCar IndyCar

Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumors mount

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
2 h
Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1 Prime

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
19 h
How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Prime

How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
20 h
Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Prime

Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion Prime

How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a teammate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Prime

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings

After 36 years away, Formula 1's return to Zandvooort brought plenty of challenges as red flags interrupted practice and qualifying, while minimal run-off punished mistakes. Its fast sweeps, combined with the passionate Dutch fans, have made the circuit an instant hit but some took to its quirks better than others

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021

Latest news

Seidl: F1 needs to avoid triple-headers "completely"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: F1 needs to avoid triple-headers "completely"

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries for 2022

The unique wing ideas that Monza’s F1 challenge throws up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The unique wing ideas that Monza’s F1 challenge throws up

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.