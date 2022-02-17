Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Who are Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich, and why are they replacing Michael Masi in F1? Next / Brawn glad "silly" high-rake F1 cars will now be gone
Formula 1 / Ferrari launch Special feature

Slide view: F1 2022 Ferrari F1-75 vs SF21

How does the Ferrari F1-75 for the 2022 Formula 1 season differ from its predecessor, the Ferrari SF21 from 2021?

Slide view: F1 2022 Ferrari F1-75 vs SF21
Listen to this article

Check out the differences with our slider tool below...

Read Also:
Ferrari F1-75
Ferrari SF21
Ferrari F1-75
Ferrari SF21
Ferrari F1-75
Ferrari SF21
shares
comments

Related video

Who are Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich, and why are they replacing Michael Masi in F1?
Previous article

Who are Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich, and why are they replacing Michael Masi in F1?
Next article

Brawn glad "silly" high-rake F1 cars will now be gone

Brawn glad "silly" high-rake F1 cars will now be gone
Load comments
Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari supports F1 race control changes after Masi removal Ferrari launch
Formula 1

Ferrari supports F1 race control changes after Masi removal

The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car Ferrari launch Prime
Formula 1

The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car

Revealed: Ferrari’s radical 2022 F1 nose idea Ferrari launch
Formula 1

Revealed: Ferrari’s radical 2022 F1 nose idea

Latest news

FIA makes rule tweak to streamline F1 safety car restart process
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA makes rule tweak to streamline F1 safety car restart process

Mercedes faces $4.8m FIA entry fee for F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes faces $4.8m FIA entry fee for F1 2022

Russell: Mercedes W13 feels "very much in line" with F1 simulator
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes W13 feels "very much in line" with F1 simulator

COTA signs new five-year F1 deal for United States GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

COTA signs new five-year F1 deal for United States GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing Prime

The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing

Mercedes became the latest team to present a 2022 Formula 1 challenger on Friday as its W13 was revealed, with its silver livery making a comeback. But on the back of its fierce 2021 title battle and with an aerodynamic testing handicap, can Mercedes' new chariot mount a title defence - or will W13 prove to be unlucky?

Formula 1
6 h
The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car Prime

The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car

Ferrari has unveiled its bold new F1-75, which appears to take an outside-the-box interpretation of Formula 1's new 2022 regulations. A number of design cues that, unintentionally or not, draw attention to the past are among the curiosities in a concept the team hopes will end its lengthy title drought

Formula 1
Feb 17, 2022
The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022 Prime

The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo’s early struggles getting up to speed at McLaren was a big story in Formula 1 in 2021. He improved to score that famous Monza win, but was still beaten in the championship by Lando Norris. As they enter their second season as teammates, here’s how the McLaren drivers have switched places in one important consideration.

Formula 1
Feb 16, 2022
Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong Prime

Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong

In Formula 1 there’s always the hope that a regulatory reset provides chance for a team to vault up the order. But here are eight cases where the grand prix big hitters got it wrong, trading regular wins for dejection.

Formula 1
Feb 13, 2022
What can go wrong with the new F1 cars? Prime

What can go wrong with the new F1 cars?

Every team has been talking about the opportunity F1’s new rules give them to jump up the grid – but there are also pitfalls for the unwary, such as the recently introduced budget cap and new aero formula. And the challenge will be similar for the drivers in teams that nail the regulation switch as it will be for those that don’t.

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare Prime

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare

After a shy start to the 2022 Formula 1 launch season, the eye-catching scenes are in full flow thanks to Aston Martin and McLaren respectively. Both teams have provided a snapshot of what to expect this year along with a hint at the key battlegrounds and developments to come.

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Prime

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

Despite its big reputation and bigger bank balance in the form of owner Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin's F1 outfit still faces challenges on its way to the top. 2022 could prove to be crucial for understanding its strengths and building on the success of its previous eras

Formula 1
Feb 11, 2022
How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars Prime

How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars

The last season of the ‘widebody’ hybrid era was hotly contested all through the field, and the balance swung from track to track. PAT SYMONDS has been able to put numbers to it

Formula 1
Feb 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.