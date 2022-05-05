Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Mercedes reveals new F1 art rear wing NFT design for Miami Next / Mercedes still in "trial and error" mode on porpoising F1 updates
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

FIA makes jewellery, underwear checks part of F1 scrutineering submission

The FIA has issued a further reminder to Formula 1 teams about drivers complying with rules surrounding jewellery and underwear, making it part of their scrutineering submission.

Luke Smith
By:
FIA makes jewellery, underwear checks part of F1 scrutineering submission
Listen to this article

Since taking over as F1 race director, Niels Wittich has clamped down on a number of elements of the regulations, including the wearing of jewellery and the correct underwear that complies with the FIA’s requirements.

Wittich reminded drivers ahead of the Australian Grand Prix that wearing jewellery in the car was banned under the International Sporting Code.

The same race also saw lengthy talks in the drivers’ briefing about what they wore under their suits while in the car after a reminder that all underwear, gloves, socks and balaclavas must be FIA homologated.

Although drivers understood the safety concerns the FIA had about what may happen in the event of an accident, many questioned the push from F1’s governing body.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton said he did not “really understand the small things they are picking up”, and revealed there were certain piercings he could not remove without breaking.

But the checking of jewellery and underwear will now be part of each team’s scrutineering submission ahead of a race weekend, acting as a further reminder for them to ensure drivers comply with the regulations.

The update was confirmed in a document issued by Wittich on Thursday ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, detailing the amendment of the scrutineering declaration form template to include checks that ensured compliance with the International Sporting Code.

Wittich also gave further information relating to both the wearing of jewellery and the use of the correct fire-resistant clothing within the car, explaining the safety grounds the FIA has concerns about.

The fire from Romain Grosjean’s accident at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix has regularly been cited as the kind of incident that proved the need for drivers to be in line with the regulations.

The drivers stand on the grid for the national anthem prior to the start

The drivers stand on the grid for the national anthem prior to the start

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Wittich explained how the wearing of jewellery underneath flameproof clothing “can reduce the protection afforded by this equipment” as “metallic objects, such as jewellery, in contact with the skin can reduce heat transmission protection and thus may increase the risk of burn injuries in the event of a fire”.

He also said that the wearing of jewels can “hinder medical interventions” due to the risk of snagging should the helmet, balaclava and overalls are removed.

“In the case that medical imaging is required to inform diagnosis following an accident the presence of jewellery on the body can cause significant complication and delay,” Wittich added.

“In the worst case the presence of jewellery during imaging may cause further injury. Jewellery in and/or around the airway can pose specific additional risks should it become dislodged during an accident and either ingested or inhaled.”

On the use of the correct clothing, Wittich wrote: “The above noted regulation is written to ensure that the FIA-approved Flame-resistant clothing, including both the outer layer overalls and inner layer in contact with the skin can operate effectively and provide the designed level of protection if exposed to flames.

“The use of non-flameproof materials in contact with the driver’s skin, and in particular synthetic materials, can reduce heat transmission protection and thus increase the risk of burn injuries in the event of a fire.

“In the worst case such materials may melt which can hinder treatment in the event of a burn injury.”

While the onus remains on the teams to ensure their drivers are complying with the regulations as part of the scrutineering checks, the FIA has the ability to complete random checks to ensure compliance.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes reveals new F1 art rear wing NFT design for Miami
Previous article

Mercedes reveals new F1 art rear wing NFT design for Miami
Next article

Mercedes still in "trial and error" mode on porpoising F1 updates

Mercedes still in "trial and error" mode on porpoising F1 updates
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
F1, Netflix agree to two more seasons of Drive to Survive
Formula 1

F1, Netflix agree to two more seasons of Drive to Survive

Miami F1 track changes allowed designers to go "a little bit mad" Miami GP
Formula 1

Miami F1 track changes allowed designers to go "a little bit mad"

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

Latest news

F1 pays $240m to acquire city site for Las Vegas paddock
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 pays $240m to acquire city site for Las Vegas paddock

F1 drivers weigh in on "challenging" Miami pit entry chicane
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers weigh in on "challenging" Miami pit entry chicane

The day John Watson won from 22nd – 1983 Long Beach GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day John Watson won from 22nd – 1983 Long Beach GP

Miami GP officials repair track damage ahead of F1 practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Miami GP officials repair track damage ahead of F1 practice

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge Prime

The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge

The sell out Miami Grand Prix is one of Formula 1’s most powerful success stories in recent years – before a single engine has fired up. BEN EDWARDS considers the reasons for F1’s US turnaround

Formula 1
23 h
The inside story of F1's newest race track Prime

The inside story of F1's newest race track

After several years of planning and preparation, and with hype levels at an all-time high, the inaugural Miami Grand Prix is finally set to take place this weekend. But to get to this point has been a journey of ups and downs

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1 Prime

The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1

The first Australian Grand Prix since 2019 was a watershed moment in Formula 1 history. It was here, on 13 March 2020, that F1 vanished into uncertain limbo. Mark Gallagher visited the 2022 edition to witness how Melbourne’s triumphant return parallels F1’s own rebound…

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline Prime

Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline

OPINION: Formula 1’s most-anticipated new event for a decade is finally happening with the first Miami Grand Prix. But when predicting which of Ferrari or Red Bull might prevail in the latest title fight battle, assessing the changes made since a similar race at the start of 2022 provides the key clues

Formula 1
May 3, 2022
The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Finishing a lapped 13th in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was a bitter pill for Lewis Hamilton to swallow and encapsulated Mercedes' current Formula 1 struggles. But as a recent paddock insider explains, despite being saddled with an ineffective car, the seven-time world champion can have great unseen influence in its recovery

Formula 1
May 2, 2022
How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules Prime

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules

Four rounds into Formula 1’s new era has provided a timely juncture to assess whether the new rules have achieved the intended target of closer racing. While there have been some wins and losses, overall it remains on the right track

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2022
What Russell's current Mercedes form means for his F1 future Prime

What Russell's current Mercedes form means for his F1 future

OPINION: It would not have taken much for Mercedes to have had a very different weekend at Imola, even if a podium was always out of reach. As it was, George Russell led the line for the Silver Arrows, far ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Here’s how he got there and why such troubled times may benefit both team and younger driver in the years to come

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2022
Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Prime

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

OPINION: Although Imola hardly yielded a classic Formula 1 race in the 2022 edition of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the atmosphere that enveloped the round underlined the value of hosting F1 races at classic venues, a scarcity in the championship's recent visits to less historic environs

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.