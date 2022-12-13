Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Brown stands by F1 cost cap ‘cheating’ letter Next / Ferrari announces Vasseur as new Formula 1 boss
Formula 1 News

Vasseur set for Ferrari as Alfa Romeo F1 exit confirmed

Alfa Romeo has formally confirmed that team principal Fred Vasseur will leave the Hinwil Formula 1 outfit in January.

Adam Cooper
By:
Listen to this article

Ferrari is expected to announce soon that the Frenchman is heading to Maranello as the replacement for Mattia Binotto, who handed in his resignation last month.

Vasseur’s name was first mentioned in connection with the top Ferrari job even before Binotto’s departure was confirmed.

The 54-year-old joined Sauber in July 2017, shortly after the new shareholders - led by billionaire Finn Rausing - took over the then ailing organisation.

He has thus presided over the team for five and a half seasons, the last four under the name of main sponsor Alfa Romeo. In 2022 the team finished sixth in the world championship, its best result for a decade.

As CEO, Vasseur also played a key role in the sale of the Sauber organisation to Audi, who will enter F1 under the new power unit rules in 2026.

The appeal of running Ferrari rather than leading Sauber through three interim seasons before the full Audi takeover proved irresistible to Vasseur.

In a statement the team paid tribute to its departing boss, making it clear that he will be missed.

Vasseur departs with the good wishes of the Sauber organisation behind Alfa Romeo's F1 operation

Vasseur departs with the good wishes of the Sauber organisation behind Alfa Romeo's F1 operation

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

The team said: “Frederic Vasseur leaves a team bolstered by new partners, a growing workforce and with a bright future as the works team for a manufacturer in the not-too-far distance.

“He leaves as a friend, a mentor, a boss that could extract the best out of his charges.

“And, as we enter a new chapter of the history of our team, we will miss the smiles and jokes that would accompany him as he did the rounds in our Hinwil HQ.

“Merci, Fred, et bonne chance. We’ll be cheering for you wherever you go next.”

Vasseur stressed that he has enjoyed his stint with the team, suggesting that it was good preparation for his future job.

“As I prepare to bring my adventure at Alfa Romeo to an end, I can look back fondly at these six years together,” he said. “I owe a debt of gratitude to every single employee of the team, as they are the ones who got this team back on their feet and climbing the ladder of our sport.

“I am proud of the job we collectively have done as a team and a company, and even more so of the strong foundations we have laid for what’s to come next. But what I am the proudest of is the people that made this all possible, which in time have become friends.

“This team will always feel like home, and I’ll be rooting for it wherever I go. I have learnt so much during my stint as a CEO and team principal and I feel each day has equipped me for what is to come.

“I know Alfa Romeo will keep going from strength to strength and I’m looking forward to seeing them compete at the business end of the grid in the next few years.”

Vasseur led Alfa to sixth in the constructors' standings this year

Vasseur led Alfa to sixth in the constructors' standings this year

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Sauber chairman Rausing acknowledged the contribution that Vasseur has made to the team.

“Frederic gave our team six years of inspiring leadership and hard work, helping rebuild our company and our team,” said the Swede. “He was able to encourage every one of us into giving our best and the increasingly good results we have enjoyed are testament to the quality of his performance at the helm of the team.

“He was the first to believe in our project and he leaves a team in a much stronger, healthier position than when he arrived, with a bright future ahead of us, which is all that could have been asked of him.

“I am sure I echo everyone in the team when I wish Fred every success in his future endeavours.”

The Alfa/Sauber organisation has not yet announced who will replace Vasseur.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Brown stands by F1 cost cap ‘cheating’ letter
Previous article

Brown stands by F1 cost cap ‘cheating’ letter
Next article

Ferrari announces Vasseur as new Formula 1 boss

Ferrari announces Vasseur as new Formula 1 boss
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Seidl joins Sauber Group as new CEO as Stella named McLaren F1 boss
Formula 1

Seidl joins Sauber Group as new CEO as Stella named McLaren F1 boss

Gasly: More F1 drivers could face bans if penalty system doesn’t change
Formula 1

Gasly: More F1 drivers could face bans if penalty system doesn’t change

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Alfa Romeo More from
Alfa Romeo
The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss Abu Dhabi Prime
FIA F2

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

Bottas keen to stick around for Audi arrival at Sauber F1
Formula 1

Bottas keen to stick around for Audi arrival at Sauber F1

Bottas aiming high from “surprising” sixth on Mexico F1 grid Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Bottas aiming high from “surprising” sixth on Mexico F1 grid

Latest news

Super Formula explains reduction in number of races
Super Formula Super Formula

Super Formula explains reduction in number of races

Super Formula has explained the reasoning behind cutting a race from the 2023 schedule, despite its previously stated wish to increase the number of races.

Public to be consulted on Newcastle 500 future
Supercars Supercars

Public to be consulted on Newcastle 500 future

Community consultation will be key to the future of the Newcastle 500 Supercars event following an amended motion that passed through council last night.

Pedals key to Reynolds/Tander enduro combo
Supercars Supercars

Pedals key to Reynolds/Tander enduro combo

The height difference between David Reynolds and Garth Tander won't stop them forming a dream team for the Supercars endurance races.

North Wilkesboro's renovations for All-Star Race taking shape
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

North Wilkesboro's renovations for All-Star Race taking shape

There are plenty of changes underway at iconic North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway as it prepares to host the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race but always with a keen eye on preserving its history.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why McLaren's low-profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice Prime

Why McLaren's low-profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice

OPINION: Andrea Stella may not have been a name thrown around as a potential team principal for 2023. But the shock moves among senior team personnel in Formula 1 in recent days have led to the quiet Stella taking the reins at McLaren following Andreas Seidl's exit to Sauber. As far as McLaren was concerned, though, he was the only man for the job

Formula 1
10 h
The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component Prime

The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component

The pistons are the workhorse of a Formula 1 engine and so the materials used in their manufacture need to be of the highest quality, explains Pat Symonds.

Formula 1
Dec 11, 2022
Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull Prime

Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull

The 2022 Formula 1 season was Mercedes' leanest for a decade, achieving just a solitary pole and grand prix win. Yet the team is confident it has got the tools it needs to cast that disappointment aside and return to the front of the field again next year.

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2022
How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history Prime

How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history

It’s 60 years since BRM achieved its goal and Graham Hill led the team to a world title double. But that was just part of the remarkable story of a unique team that at times overstretched its resources and had its fair share of disappointments.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever Prime

The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever

OPINION: The effectiveness of DRS in Formula 1 remains a topic of debate as the winter break gives a chance for reflection on the racing we saw in 2022. For all of its detractors, perhaps an experiment where DRS is cast aside and the impact this has on racing is in order to truly understand its merits in modern F1.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2022
The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche Prime

The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche

OPINION: Everything looked set for Red Bull and Porsche to join forces for the 2026 season, before the marriage between both parties was called off. While at the time it looked like a major coup for Formula 1 in gaining both VW Group powerhouses Audi and Porsche for 2026, Red Bull and Porsche have really been spared a potentially fractious relationship.

Formula 1
Dec 7, 2022
How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive Prime

How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive

Glory days for Tyrrell became increasingly infrequent  after Jackie Stewart’s retirement. But in the latest instalment of his history of the team for Autosport's sister title GP Racing,  MAURICE HAMILTON recalls how Ken Tyrrell’s plucky and defiantly small team stayed bold enough to innovate – springing a surprise with F1’s first six-wheeled car

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2022
How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future Prime

How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future

Multiple-title-winning designer and team boss Ross Brawn is finally leaving Formula 1 after nearly 50 years in motorsport. But he still has plenty of insights on what’s working and what comes next, as he revealed to Motorsport.com in a far-reaching exclusive interview in Abu Dhabi.

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.