Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Abu Dhabi GP: Hamilton fastest from Ocon in second practice Next / Hamilton, Verstappen back "enjoyable" Abu Dhabi F1 track changes
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP Results

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Abu Dhabi

By:

Lewis Hamilton was fastest for Mercedes on the opening day of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice at Yas Marina on Friday, ahead of the final round of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship.

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Abu Dhabi

His title rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull was quickest in FP1 but Hamilton set the fastest time of the day in FP2 at 1m23.691s.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP1 results: Verstappen fastest from Bottas

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 23 1'25.009 235.203
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 27 1'25.205 0.196 0.196 234.662
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 25 1'25.355 0.346 0.150 234.249
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 24 1'25.363 0.354 0.008 234.227
5 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 23 1'25.378 0.369 0.015 234.186
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 26 1'25.625 0.616 0.247 233.511
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 28 1'25.822 0.813 0.197 232.975
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 20 1'25.846 0.837 0.024 232.910
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 26 1'25.886 0.877 0.040 232.801
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 26 1'26.007 0.998 0.121 232.474
11 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 25 1'26.025 1.016 0.018 232.425
12 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 26 1'26.123 1.114 0.098 232.160
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 25 1'26.189 1.180 0.066 231.983
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 25 1'26.409 1.400 0.220 231.392
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 26 1'26.608 1.599 0.199 230.860
16 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 29 1'26.676 1.667 0.068 230.679
17 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Williams 27 1'27.481 2.472 0.805 228.557
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 27 1'27.487 2.478 0.006 228.541
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 24 1'27.698 2.689 0.211 227.991
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 22 1'28.305 3.296 0.607 226.424
View full results

What happened in Free Practice 1?

First practice took place in daytime, meaning it was not fully representative of either qualifying or the race, both of which will occur in cooler conditions of the early evening.

Verstappen set the early pace on soft tyres at 1m26.463s before Hamilton topped it by a tenth and a half with 1m23.290s.

Verstappen stayed out and dipped under the 1m26s barrier with a 1m25.602s, while Hamilton got to within 0.218s in P2. Verstappen then went even faster, producing 1m25.300s after 20 minutes of the session, with Hamilton working down to within a quarter of a second.

Hamilton ran again on new softs, improving to 1m25.355s – 0.055s off Verstappen at that point – but Max unleashed 1m25.009s on his second run, which remained the quickest time of the session.

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) improved to 1m25.205s to take second from Hamilton, who was 0.346s off Verstappen – but Lewis did set the fastest first and third sectors overall with a lap that was deleted for exceeding track limits.

Sergio Perez was just behind Hamilton in fourth, ahead of Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri).

Read Also:

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP2 results: Hamilton fastest from Ocon

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 26 1'23.691 238.907
2 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 29 1'24.034 0.343 0.343 237.932
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 29 1'24.083 0.392 0.049 237.793
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 25 1'24.332 0.641 0.249 237.091
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 26 1'24.400 0.709 0.068 236.900
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 27 1'24.495 0.804 0.095 236.634
7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 26 1'24.532 0.841 0.037 236.530
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 29 1'24.557 0.866 0.025 236.460
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 29 1'24.844 1.153 0.287 235.660
10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 27 1'24.940 1.249 0.096 235.394
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 26 1'24.959 1.268 0.019 235.341
12 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 27 1'25.108 1.417 0.149 234.929
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 27 1'25.153 1.462 0.045 234.805
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 27 1'25.195 1.504 0.042 234.689
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 26 1'25.385 1.694 0.190 234.167
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 23 1'25.440 1.749 0.055 234.016
17 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 29 1'25.549 1.858 0.109 233.718
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 22 1'25.687 1.996 0.138 233.342
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 27 1'25.784 2.093 0.097 233.078
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 26 1'26.336 2.645 0.552 231.588
View full results

What happened in Free Practice 2?

As the sun began to set at the start of FP2, Hamilton set the early medium-tyred pace at 1m25.127s. Verstappen almost matched his time, but had it deleted for track limits. Max ran again and was 0.122s off Hamilton’s pace, until Lewis reset the bar at 1m24.126s – putting him almost a second clear.

Bottas hit the Turn 14 wall with his right-rear wheel, while Nicholas Latifi damaged the rear wing of his Williams during a spin at Turn 13. Following his wall clip, and a stop to check for damage, Bottas ran again – this time on soft tyres – and set a new P1 time of 1m24.083s.

Surprisingly, neither Hamilton (1m24.104s) nor Verstappen (1m24.332s) beat that on their first soft-tyred laps. Alpine’s Esteban Ocon then delivered an impressive 1m24.034s to top the session by 0.049s.

After multiple cool-down laps, Hamilton unleashed a lap of 1m23.691s – 0.641s clear of title rival Verstappen, who ended the session down in fourth behind Ocon and Bottas.

Perez was fifth quickest, ahead of Alonso and Tsunoda.

Just as the chequered flag flew, Kimi Raikkonen shunted at Turn 14, damaging three corners of his Alfa Romeo in his final F1 weekend.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Abu Dhabi GP: Hamilton fastest from Ocon in second practice
Previous article

Abu Dhabi GP: Hamilton fastest from Ocon in second practice
Next article

Hamilton, Verstappen back "enjoyable" Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

Hamilton, Verstappen back "enjoyable" Abu Dhabi F1 track changes
Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Porsche reveals Vision Gran Turismo race car – for video game only Motor1.com
Automotive

Porsche reveals Vision Gran Turismo race car – for video game only

F1 Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Saudi GP Saudi Arabia GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Saudi GP

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Latest news

Hamilton, Verstappen back "enjoyable" Abu Dhabi F1 track changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton, Verstappen back "enjoyable" Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi GP: Hamilton fastest from Ocon in second practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Abu Dhabi GP: Hamilton fastest from Ocon in second practice

Red Bull doesn't want Verstappen to change F1 approach
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull doesn't want Verstappen to change F1 approach

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Prime

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2021
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Prime

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Prime

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. Oleg Karpov asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Prime

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Prime

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2021
The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes Prime

The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton...

Formula 1
Dec 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.