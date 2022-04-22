Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Norris "could have gotten Leclerc" for Imola F1 front row Next / Emilia Romagna GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP Results

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole at Imola

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen will start Saturday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix sprint event on pole position after an incident-packed qualifying at Imola on Friday.

Charles Bradley
By:
Listen to this article

Verstappen will start the sprint qualifying race ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and McLaren’s Lando Norris – who was one of many drivers to go off – following the one-hour qualifying session, which was halted on multiple occasions.

The result of Saturday’s sprint race sets the grid for Sunday’s main event. The winner of the sprint will be awarded with the event’s pole position accolade.

Read Also:

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Leclerc

Cla Driver Time Gap km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
1'27.999 200.825
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
1'28.778 0.779 199.062
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris
1'29.131 1.132 198.274
4 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
1'29.164 1.165 198.201
5 Spain Fernando Alonso
1'29.202 1.203 198.116
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
1'29.742 1.743 196.924
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
1'29.808 1.809 196.779
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas
1'30.439 2.440 195.406
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel
1'31.062 3.063 194.069
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
11 United Kingdom George Russell
1'20.757 218.834
12 Germany Mick Schumacher
1'20.916 218.404
13 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
1'21.138 217.806
14 China Zhou Guanyu
1'21.434 217.015
15 Canada Lance Stroll
1'28.119 0.120 200.551
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
1'20.474 219.603
17 France Pierre Gasly
1'20.732 218.902
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
1'21.971 215.593
19 France Esteban Ocon
1'22.338 214.632
20 Thailand Alex Albon
View full results

What happened in Q1?

The session began on a slightly damp but quickly drying track. A red flag was required after 12 minutes for Alex Albon’s Williams when its right-rear brake overheated and caught fire, causing the tyre to explode as he toured back to the pits.

Times tumbled throughout the session, with Sainz taking P1 with seven minutes to go with a lap of 1m20.319s, 0.03s ahead of Verstappen. Leclerc took control with four minutes remaining with 1m19.545s, 0.015s faster than Sainz.

Sainz took P1 with 1m19.305s before Verstappen pipped him by 0.01s on 1m19.295s, then Leclerc grabbed top spot for good by half a second with 1m18.796s.

In the battle to make it through to Q2, Lewis Hamilton only made it through by just 0.004s. Falling at the first hurdle were the AlphaTauris of Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon (who had a suspected gearbox problem) and the Williamses of Nicholas Latifi (who spun) and Albon.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Q1 results: Leclerc fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 10 1'18.796 224.280
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 11 1'19.295 0.499 0.499 222.869
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 10 1'19.305 0.509 0.010 222.840
4 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 13 1'19.730 0.934 0.425 221.653
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 12 1'19.773 0.977 0.043 221.533
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 11 1'19.980 1.184 0.207 220.960
7 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 11 1'20.147 1.351 0.167 220.499
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 10 1'20.168 1.372 0.021 220.442
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 12 1'20.198 1.402 0.030 220.359
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 11 1'20.342 1.546 0.144 219.964
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 12 1'20.364 1.568 0.022 219.904
12 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 13 1'20.383 1.587 0.019 219.852
13 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 13 1'20.419 1.623 0.036 219.754
14 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 13 1'20.422 1.626 0.003 219.745
15 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 12 1'20.470 1.674 0.048 219.614
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 11 1'20.474 1.678 0.004 219.603
17 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 11 1'20.732 1.936 0.258 218.902
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 13 1'21.971 3.175 1.239 215.593
19 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 9 1'22.338 3.542 0.367 214.632
20 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 3
View full results

What happened in Q2?

More rain was threatening at the start of the session, sending the remaining cars out on track immediately.

Sainz set the initial pace at 1m18.990s but that was quickly beaten by Verstappen on 1m18.793s. A second red flag was soon required when Sainz put his Ferrari into the tyres at Rivazza. Lando Norris was third fastest for McLaren, ahead of Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and Leclerc.

Rain fell during the break, meaning there would be no further improvements. Knocked out at this point were George Russell (Mercedes), Mick Schumacher (Haas), Hamilton, Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – who didn’t get a representative lap time in before the stoppage.

Read Also:

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Grand Prix Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Sainz

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 3 1'18.793 224.288
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 3 1'18.990 0.197 0.197 223.729
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 5 1'19.294 0.501 0.304 222.871
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 5 1'19.296 0.503 0.002 222.866
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 4 1'19.584 0.791 0.288 222.059
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 6 1'19.595 0.802 0.011 222.029
7 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 3 1'19.902 1.109 0.307 221.175
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 6 1'19.957 1.164 0.055 221.023
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 3 1'20.031 1.238 0.074 220.819
10 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 5 1'20.192 1.399 0.161 220.376
11 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 3 1'20.757 1.964 0.565 218.834
12 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 3 1'20.916 2.123 0.159 218.404
13 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 3 1'21.138 2.345 0.222 217.806
14 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 3 1'21.434 2.641 0.296 217.015
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 3 1'28.119 9.326 6.685 200.551
View full results

What happened in Q3?

With Sainz taking an early bath, nine cars contested the sprint pole shootout in damp conditions.

The first runs, with all cars using intermediate tyres, were halted when Kevin Magnussen spun his Haas at Acqua Minerale. Meanwhile, Verstappen had a brief grassy moment on his out lap.

After the restart, Leclerc set the bar at 1m18.778s, 0.02s quicker than Verstappen.

Verstappen then grabbed the top spot with 1m27.999s, 0.779s faster than Leclerc, despite being forced to lift off for Valtteri Bottas stopping in the final sector ahead of him, which caused another red flag. Verstappen went off into the gravel on his next lap, just as the red flag came out.

The session resumed with three minutes to go, but more rain had fallen while Bottas’s car was recovered.

Thus Verstappen and Leclerc will line up on the front row, ahead of Norris (who went off at Acqua Minerale to halt qualifying yet again) and Magnussen.

Alpine’s Fernando Alonso will start the sprint in fifth, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Perez, Bottas, Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and the absent Sainz.

Read Also:

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes sprint pole

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 8 1'27.999 200.825
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 8 1'28.778 0.779 0.779 199.062
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 7 1'29.131 1.132 0.353 198.274
4 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 7 1'29.164 1.165 0.033 198.201
5 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 8 1'29.202 1.203 0.038 198.116
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 7 1'29.742 1.743 0.540 196.924
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 8 1'29.808 1.809 0.066 196.779
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 5 1'30.439 2.440 0.631 195.406
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 7 1'31.062 3.063 0.623 194.069
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 0
View full results
shares
comments
Norris "could have gotten Leclerc" for Imola F1 front row
Previous article

Norris "could have gotten Leclerc" for Imola F1 front row
Next article

Emilia Romagna GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Emilia Romagna GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
The science behind Miami GP’s “innovative” F1 track surface Miami GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

The science behind Miami GP’s “innovative” F1 track surface

Miami GP opening party, South Beach F1 demo to add glitz to inaugural event Miami GP
Formula 1

Miami GP opening party, South Beach F1 demo to add glitz to inaugural event

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime
IMSA

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Latest news

How Mercedes is chasing “painful” F1 issues that are slowing Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mercedes is chasing “painful” F1 issues that are slowing Hamilton

Emilia Romagna GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole at Imola
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes sprint pole at Imola

Norris "could have gotten Leclerc" for Imola F1 front row
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris "could have gotten Leclerc" for Imola F1 front row

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Prime

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
15 h
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Prime

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022 Prime

The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task Prime

Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2022
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2022
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
Apr 17, 2022
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.