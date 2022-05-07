Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Miami GP Results

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Miami GP pole

Charles Leclerc took pole position for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix at the Hard Rock Stadium, the fifth round of the 2022 F1 World Championship, ahead of Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz.

Charles Bradley
By:
Listen to this article

Leclerc will start ahead of Sainz and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Miami Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole from Sainz

Cla Driver Time Gap km/h
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
1'28.796 219.415
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
1'28.986 0.190 218.946
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
1'28.991 0.195 218.934
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
1'29.036 0.240 218.823
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas
1'29.475 0.679 217.750
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
1'29.625 0.829 217.385
7 France Pierre Gasly
1'29.690 0.894 217.228
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
1'29.750 0.954 217.083
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
1'29.932 1.136 216.643
10 Canada Lance Stroll
1'30.676 1.880 214.866
11 Spain Fernando Alonso
1'30.160 1.364 216.095
12 United Kingdom George Russell
1'30.173 1.377 216.064
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
1'30.214 1.418 215.966
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
1'30.310 1.514 215.736
15 Germany Mick Schumacher
1'30.423 1.627 215.467
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
1'30.975 2.179 214.159
17 China Zhou Guanyu
1'31.020 2.224 214.054
18 Thailand Alex Albon
1'31.266 2.470 213.477
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
1'31.325 2.529 213.339
20 France Esteban Ocon
What happened in Miami Grand Prix Q1?

Leclerc set the pace in the opening segment at 1m29.474s, 0.326s clear of Verstappen. Sainz was third fastest ahead of Perez.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton toiled to make it through and had to run again – only qualifying for Q2 with 48s left on the clock. He vaulted up to fifth quickest.

Falling at the first hurdle were Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo), Williams duo Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi, and Esteban Ocon, whose Alpine didn’t run after its shunt in FP3 that cracked the chassis.

Miami Grand Prix Q1 results: Leclerc fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 9 1'29.474 217.752
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 8 1'29.836 0.362 0.362 216.875
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 9 1'30.055 0.581 0.219 216.347
4 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 10 1'30.079 0.605 0.024 216.290
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 9 1'30.388 0.914 0.309 215.550
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 8 1'30.407 0.933 0.019 215.505
7 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 9 1'30.441 0.967 0.034 215.424
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 9 1'30.485 1.011 0.044 215.319
9 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 8 1'30.490 1.016 0.005 215.307
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 8 1'30.583 1.109 0.093 215.086
11 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 11 1'30.645 1.171 0.062 214.939
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 9 1'30.677 1.203 0.032 214.863
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 9 1'30.761 1.287 0.084 214.664
14 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 10 1'30.779 1.305 0.018 214.622
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 6 1'30.845 1.371 0.066 214.466
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 11 1'30.975 1.501 0.130 214.159
17 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 9 1'31.020 1.546 0.045 214.054
18 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 10 1'31.266 1.792 0.246 213.477
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 10 1'31.325 1.851 0.059 213.339
20 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 0
What happened in Miami Grand Prix Q2?

Verstappen set the bar at 1m29.202s but Leclerc made a second run and grabbed P1 with a lap of 1m29.130s, which was 0.072s faster. McLaren’s Lando Norris leapt up to third with a flying final lap, ahead of Perez and Sainz.

Knocked out at this point were Alpine's Fernando Alonso (missing out by just 0.032s), George Russell (who had starred in practice for Mercedes), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and Mick Schumacher (Haas).

Miami Grand Prix Grand Prix Q2 results: Leclerc fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 9 1'29.130 218.593
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 3 1'29.202 0.072 0.072 218.416
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 7 1'29.634 0.504 0.432 217.363
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 6 1'29.673 0.543 0.039 217.269
5 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 9 1'29.729 0.599 0.056 217.133
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 8 1'29.751 0.621 0.022 217.080
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 6 1'29.797 0.667 0.046 216.969
8 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 6 1'29.996 0.866 0.199 216.489
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 6 1'30.031 0.901 0.035 216.405
10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 6 1'30.128 0.998 0.097 216.172
11 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 6 1'30.160 1.030 0.032 216.095
12 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 7 1'30.173 1.043 0.013 216.064
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 6 1'30.214 1.084 0.041 215.966
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 7 1'30.310 1.180 0.096 215.736
15 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 8 1'30.423 1.293 0.113 215.467
What happened in Miami Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Verstappen dipped into the 1m28s bracket with 1m28.991s. Leclerc was second on 1m29.055s, with Sainz a mere 0.016s slower.

On the final runs, Leclerc banged in 1m28.796s to take pole, with Sainz grabbing second on 1m28.986s, 0.19s in arrears.

Verstappen will start third after bailing out of his final run after going off, ahead of Perez and Valtteri Bottas – who only made Q2 by a tenth but will start fifth for Alfa Romeo.

Hamilton qualified sixth, ahead of Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Norris, Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).

Miami Grand Prix Q3 results: Leclerc takes pole

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 7 1'28.796 219.415
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 7 1'28.986 0.190 0.190 218.946
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 7 1'28.991 0.195 0.005 218.934
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 6 1'29.036 0.240 0.045 218.823
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 6 1'29.475 0.679 0.439 217.750
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 6 1'29.625 0.829 0.150 217.385
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 6 1'29.690 0.894 0.065 217.228
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 6 1'29.750 0.954 0.060 217.083
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 6 1'29.932 1.136 0.182 216.643
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 6 1'30.676 1.880 0.744 214.866
