Formula 1 / Canadian GP Results

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Canadian GP

Max Verstappen won a pulsating Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on Sunday, after a tense duel to the finish line with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Canadian GP
Listen to this article

Verstappen led for the majority of the race, which was interrupted twice for virtual safety cars which played a big role in strategy.

But it was a full safety car that played into Sainz’s hands near the end, allowing him to attack Verstappen in the closing stages, but he just couldn’t find a way past.

2022 Canadian Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Gap Interval Points
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 70 25
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 70 0.993 0.993 19
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 70 7.006 6.013 15
4 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 70 12.313 5.307 12
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 70 15.168 2.855 10
6 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 70 23.890 8.722 8
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 70 25.247 1.357 6
8 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 70 26.952 1.705 4
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 70 29.945 2.993 2
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 70 38.222 8.277 1
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 70 43.047 4.825
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 70 44.245 1.198
13 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 70 44.893 0.648
14 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 70 45.183 0.290
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 70 52.145 6.962
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 70 59.978 7.833
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 70 1'08.180 8.202
Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 47 23 Laps 23 Laps
Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 18 52 Laps 29 Laps
Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 7 63 Laps 11 Laps
How the Canadian Grand Prix unfolded

Verstappen held his pole advantage on the run to Turn 1, arriving there ahead of Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Sainz. Lewis Hamilton just held fourth for Mercedes after a wheel-to-wheel battle with Kevin Magnussen moments later at Turn 3, the Dane picking up some damage to his Haas’s right-front wing endplate.

Sainz DRS-ed past Alonso for second place on Lap 3, with Verstappen already 2.5s up the road.

George Russell’s Mercedes outbraked Magnussen for fifth at the hairpin, with Magnussen being shown the black and orange flag. He pitted from sixth at the end of Lap 8 for a new front wing.

Sergio Perez’s weekend went from bad to worse when his Red Bull suffered a gearbox issue on Lap 8 and was forced to pull off, causing a virtual safety car. Leader Verstappen pitted for hard tyres, promoting Sainz and Alonso to run first and second. Hamilton also stopped, giving up spots to Russell and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) as he rejoined in sixth.

The race resumed on Lap 10 with Sainz 1.5s ahead of Alonso, with Verstappen a further 4s behind. On fresh hards, Hamilton passed Ocon for fifth.

Verstappen breezed past Alonso with DRS on Lap 15 for second but was now 5.5s behind leader Sainz.

Haas then lost its second car from the points when Mick Schumacher pulled off at Lap 19 in the same spot as Perez, causing another VSC that Russell pitted under. Sainz pitted just as the VSC ended, rejoining just in front of Hamilton in third.

After fending off Hamilton, Sainz repassed Alonso for second on Lap 23, with Hamilton doing likewise a tour later. Alonso pitted on Lap 29, dropping to seventh, behind a battling Ocon and Leclerc.

Leclerc, who started 19th after an engine change penalty, started on the hard tyres and picked his way through the tailenders to run 13th after 10 laps.

He then got held up behind the Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas, which was toiling to pass Alex Albon’s Williams. But once they stopped fighting, Leclerc was able to get ahead of both and get solidly into the points.

Leclerc then got stuck behind Ocon, where he remained until Lap 42 – and then suffered a slow stop that cost him four places, putting him at the rear of a DRS train in 12th again.

Verstappen pitted for a second time on Lap 44 and rejoined just behind Hamilton in third, but only took a lap to DRS past him, just before Hamilton stopped again.

Sainz led by 10s with 25 laps to go. Leclerc got back into the points by then, rising to eighth by the time Yuki Tsunoda put his AlphaTauri into the wall exiting the pits, causing a safety car.

Sainz pitted for a new set of hards, restarting right behind Verstappen on tyres that were six laps fresher, and ahead of Hamilton, Russell, Ocon, Alonso and Leclerc in a 16-lap sprint to the finish.

Sainz stayed in DRS range of Verstappen, as Leclerc outbraked Alonso for sixth at Turn 10, then repeated the move on Ocon a couple of laps later for fifth.

Lap after lap, Sainz got right on to Verstappen’s tail but the reigning world champion held his nerve and his lead.

Hamilton finished third, ahead of Russell, Leclerc, Ocon, Alonso, Bottas, Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).

UPDATE: After the race, Alonso was given a 5s penalty for weaving in front of Bottas, which drops him from seventh to ninth.

2022 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 63 1'15.749 207.258
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 64 1'15.839 0.090 0.090 207.012
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 62 1'15.901 0.152 0.062 206.843
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 69 1'16.167 0.418 0.266 206.120
5 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 63 1'16.418 0.669 0.251 205.443
6 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 63 1'16.578 0.829 0.160 205.014
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 60 1'16.927 1.178 0.349 204.084
8 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 64 1'17.010 1.261 0.083 203.864
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 62 1'17.110 1.361 0.100 203.600
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 64 1'17.421 1.672 0.311 202.782
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 63 1'17.495 1.746 0.074 202.588
12 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 60 1'17.810 2.061 0.315 201.768
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 59 1'17.932 2.183 0.122 201.452
14 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 59 1'17.951 2.202 0.019 201.403
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 63 1'17.956 2.207 0.005 201.390
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 11 1'18.046 2.297 0.090 201.158
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 15 1'18.309 2.560 0.263 200.482
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 61 1'18.540 2.791 0.231 199.893
19 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 7 1'18.844 3.095 0.304 199.122
20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 13 1'18.967 3.218 0.123 198.812
2022 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix pitstops

Cla Driver Chassis 1 2 3
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull M 9 H 34 H 27
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari M 20 H 29 H 21
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes M 9 H 35 H 26
4 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes M 19 H 26 H 25
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari H 41 M 29
6 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine M 19 H 30 M 21
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo H 49 M 21
8 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo M 19 H 30 H 21
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine M 28 H 21 M 21
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin H 47 M 24
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren M 19 H 30 H 21
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin M 6 H 14 H 51
13 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams M 18 H 30 H 22
14 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri M 5 H 31 H 34
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren H 19 H 23 M 28
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams M 9 H 28 H 33
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas M 7 H 63
Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri M 9 H 38 H 0
Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas M 18
Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull H 7
Slow pitstop made Leclerc's "life much more difficult" in Canadian GP
Slow pitstop made Leclerc's "life much more difficult" in Canadian GP
Verstappen suffered F1 radio failure ahead of Canada restart

Verstappen suffered F1 radio failure ahead of Canada restart
