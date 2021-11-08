F1 Grand Prix race results: Max Verstappen wins Mexican GP

Verstappen took the lead from third on the grid at the first corner, as he outbraked both Mercedes cars. Poleman Valtteri Bottas was pushed into a spin by the McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo at Turn 1 and dropped to the tail of the field.

Verstappen pulled away to win by over 16s from Hamilton, who pitted earlier than the Red Bulls. Sergio Perez stopped 11 laps later than Hamilton and closed right up in the final stages but had to settle for third.

From pole position, Bottas led Hamilton on the charge to Turn 1, with Verstappen going to the outside, braking late and sweeping around them both.

Behind him, Bottas was spun around by Ricciardo, who lost his front wing, while in the pack Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and Mick Schumacher (Haas) sandwiched the Alpine of Esteban Ocon and both flew up into the air and into retirement at Turn 2. Perez ran across the grass at Turn 1, but rejoined in third.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, and George Russell, Williams FW43B, as Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, gets airborne at the start Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The safety car was required to clear away the stranded cars. Verstappen led Hamilton, Perez, Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) at the restart on Lap 5 – Sainz passing Giovinazzi for sixth at Turn 1.

Verstappen pulled well clear of Hamilton, who came under pressure from Perez before Lewis made his first pitstop on Lap 30.

Verstappen pitted several four laps later, promoting Perez to the lead – delighting the home crowd. Verstappen rejoined 7s ahead of Hamilton as the race hit half distance.

Perez pitted on Lap 41, rejoining 9s behind Hamilton but on tyres that were 11 laps fresher. Perez caught Hamilton going into the final 10 laps, and despite getting into DRS for a couple of laps, and one lunge into Turn 3 on the final lap, he wasn't even close to getting past and had to settle for third.

Behind them, Ferrari switched the earlier-stopping Leclerc with Sainz, in a vain attempt to catch fourth-placed Gasly. But he failed, so they switched back with Leclerc taking fifth ahead of Sainz.

Sebastian Vettel drove an excellent race to finish seventh for Aston Martin, ahead of fellow world champions Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine). McLaren’s Lando Norris rounded out the top 10 from 18th on the grid.

Bottas got stuck behind Ricciardo, outside the top 10, and toiled until Lap 40 when Ricciardo made a second stop. Bottas pitted two laps later but suffered a 12s stop, dropping him to 15th, and he pitted again in an attempt to take away the fastest lap point away from Verstappen.

He achieved that on the very last lap, after stopping yet again for more soft tyres.

