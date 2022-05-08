Tickets Subscribe
Miami GP: Verstappen holds off Leclerc to win after late SC
Formula 1 / Miami GP Results

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Miami GP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, after passing the Ferrari of Formula 1 World Championship rival Charles Leclerc.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Miami GP
Listen to this article

Verstappen, who started third, gained second at the first corner when he drove around the outside of the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz. He tracked down Leclerc and passed him on Lap 9.

Despite a late-race safety car that put Leclerc back into DRS range, Verstappen pulled away to win by 3.7s.

2022 Miami Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Laps Time Interval Points
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
57 1:34'24.258 26
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
57 1:34'28.044 3.786 18
3 Spain Carlos Sainz
57 1:34'32.487 4.443 15
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
57 1:34'34.896 2.409 12
5 United Kingdom George Russell
57 1:34'42.840 7.944 10
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
57 1:34'45.626 2.786 8
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas
57 1:34'49.331 3.705 6
8 France Esteban Ocon
57 1:34'52.644 3.313 4
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
57 1:34'56.386 3.742 2
10 Thailand Alex Albon
57 1:34'56.623 0.237 1
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
57 1:35'00.160 3.537
12 Canada Lance Stroll
57 1:35'01.284 1.124
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
57 1:35'04.404 3.120
14 Canada Nicholas Latifi
57 1:35'14.194 9.790
15 Germany Mick Schumacher
57 1:35'37.563 23.369
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
56
17 Germany Sebastian Vettel
54
France Pierre Gasly
45
United Kingdom Lando Norris
39
China Zhou Guanyu
6
View full results

What happened in the Miami Grand Prix?

On a dry track, but with a 40% chance of rain showers, Leclerc held his pole advantage on the run to Turn 1 ahead of Sainz but Verstappen went around the outside of the Spaniard on the exit of Turn 1 to grab second.

Perez ran fourth, ahead of Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – who lost two places after locking up at the first corner and getting boxed in behind Perez and then nudged by Alonso.

Hamilton got one place back when he passed Alonso at Turn 11 as DRS was enabled, after Alonso had run wide at Turn 5, and he later DRS-ed past Gasly into Turn 1 on Lap 6 to regain sixth.

As soon as he got into DRS range of Leclerc, Verstappen grabbed the lead at Turn 1 on Lap 9. Leclerc stayed in DRS reach of Verstappen for a couple of laps but then fell out of it and then lost 1.1s with a front-right lock up into Turn 17 on Lap 12.

Perez caught Sainz but then suffered a loss of power that cost him 7s while he changed some settings on his steering wheel.

Leclerc was running 4.5s behind Verstappen when he pitted on Lap 25, rejoining in fourth. Verstappen pitted two laps later, after Leclerc set a fastest sector time, and Sainz led for a lap before he too stopped – but his stop was a slow 5.4s due to a sticking right-front wheel.

Verstappen’s lead increased to 7.7s during the pitstop cycle. Sainz was now a distant third, 5s ahead of Perez.

Alonso suffered a slow pitstop, when the right-rear wouldn’t detach, but he then caught Gasly. Alonso hit Gasly at Turn 1 on Lap 39, which earned him a 5s penalty.

Gasly, who ran wide at Turn 7 on the following lap, was clipped by Lando Norris, which fired the McLaren into a spin and out of the race, its right-rear tyre flying off as he spun.

That brought out the safety car, with George Russell – who started on hard tyres and hadn’t yet stopped – taking advantage by diving into the Mercedes pits. Perez also pitted for a new set of mediums, but none of the front trio stopped.

The race restarted with Verstappen leading Leclerc, Sainz and the fresh-tyred Perez with 10 laps remaining.

Leclerc stayed in Verstappen’s DRS range, while Bottas ran wide and hit the wall at Turn 17 on Lap 50, handing positions to the battling Mercedes of Hamilton and Russell, who swapped places on the following lap.

Perez passed Sainz but ran long at Turn 1 with six laps to go, handing the position back, as Verstappen and Leclerc ran nose-to-tail ahead. With three laps to go, Verstappen escaped Leclerc’s DRS range and sealed his third win of the year.

Sainz managed to fend off Perez’s attacks to finish third, while Russell’s fifth had a lot to do with the timing of the safety car. Hamilton finished sixth, ahead of Bottas, Esteban Ocon, the penalised Alonso and Alex Albon’s Williams.

Mick Schumacher’s Haas rammed into Sebastian Vettel’s Aston Martin at Turn 1 late on – both Astons having started from the pitlane after they encountered fuel issues before the pit exit closed.

Vettel was forced out, as was Gasly and Norris from accident damage. Guanyu Zhou was the first retirement of the race when his Alfa Romeo broke down.

2022 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 54 1'31.361 213.255
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 53 1'31.488 0.127 0.127 212.959
3 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 56 1'31.790 0.429 0.302 212.258
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 54 1'31.819 0.458 0.029 212.191
5 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 56 1'32.195 0.834 0.376 211.325
6 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 57 1'32.528 1.167 0.333 210.565
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 55 1'32.941 1.580 0.413 209.629
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 55 1'33.035 1.674 0.094 209.417
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 56 1'33.163 1.802 0.128 209.130
10 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 56 1'33.184 1.823 0.021 209.083
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 56 1'33.265 1.904 0.081 208.901
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 52 1'33.312 1.951 0.047 208.796
13 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 53 1'33.331 1.970 0.019 208.753
14 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 37 1'33.411 2.050 0.080 208.575
15 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 57 1'33.447 2.086 0.036 208.494
16 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 50 1'33.479 2.118 0.032 208.423
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 52 1'33.511 2.150 0.032 208.351
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 53 1'34.169 2.808 0.658 206.896
19 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 38 1'34.487 3.126 0.318 206.199
20 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 4 1'35.731 4.370 1.244 203.520
View full results

2022 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix pitstops

Cla Driver Chassis 1 2 3
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull M 26 H 31
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari M 24 H 33
3 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari M 27 H 30
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull M 27 H 14 M 16
5 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes H 40 M 17
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes M 22 H 35
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo M 26 H 31
8 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine H 41 S 16
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine M 15 H 43
10 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams M 16 H 41
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren M 30 H 11 S 16
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin H 42 M 19
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri M 11 H 30 S 19
14 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams H 34 M 23
15 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas M 14 H 40 M 3
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas M 12 H 30 M 14
17 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin H 43 M 15
France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri M 16 H 24 S 8
United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren M 18 H 21
China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo M 6
View full results
