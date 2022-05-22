Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Spanish GP Results

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona on Sunday, after early race dominator Charles Leclerc was forced to retire his Ferrari when it lost power.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP
Listen to this article

Verstappen bounced back from an off-track excursion and an intermittent DRS issue to lead home a crushing Red Bull 1-2 ahead of teammate Sergio Perez.

Leclerc was cruising out front when he lost power on Lap 27, handing the lead to MercedesGeorge Russell. Perez passed the Mercedes just before half distance to hit the front but Verstappen charged past him towards the end of the race to score his fourth win of the season.

Read Also:

2022 Spanish Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval Points
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 66 - 25
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 66 13.072 13.072 13.072 19
3 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 66 32.927 32.927 19.855 15
4 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 66 45.208 45.208 12.281 12
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 66 54.534 54.534 9.326 10
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 66 59.976 59.976 5.442 8
7 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 66 1'15.397 1'15.397 15.421 6
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 66 1'23.235 1'23.235 7.838 4
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 65 1 lap 2
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 65 1 lap 1
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 65 1 lap
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 65 1 lap
13 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 65 1 lap
14 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 65 1 lap
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 65 1 lap
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 64 2 laps
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 64 2 laps
18 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 64 2 laps
China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 28
Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 27
View full results

How the Spanish Grand Prix unfolded

Leclerc held his pole advantage on the long run to Turn 1, ahead of Verstappen, Russell and Perez (who touched wheels at Turn 1) and a slow-starting Carlos Sainz (Ferrari).

Lewis Hamilton, who’d won the previous five Grands Prix here, started on mediums and clashed with Kevin Magnussen’s Haas at Turn 4, puncturing the Mercedes’ front-left tyre.

That elevated the second Haas of Mick Schumacher up to sixth, before Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) passed him on Lap 5 and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) further demoted him two laps later.

A gusty wind then caught out two frontrunners: Sainz spun at Turn 4 on Lap 7, dropping from fifth to 11th, and then Verstappen slid into the gravel out of second position at the same corner a couple of laps later, falling to fourth.

Perez allowed Verstappen back to third on Lap 11 and the reigning champion set about regaining second off Russell, as Leclerc extended his lead to 10s. Russell’s car was overheating, while Verstappen’s DRS wasn’t always working, and they pitted together on Lap 14.

Verstappen became increasingly frustrated by his intermittent DRS as he toiled to find a way past the Mercedes. They swapped places at Turn 1 on Lap 24, as Verstappen dived down the inside but Russell repassed him on the exit.

Leclerc, who had been cruising out front, lost what looked like a certain win when his power unit hit trouble and he slowed just before half distance, leading to his first non-finish of the season.

Read Also:

Verstappen pitted again to undercut Russell on Lap 29, opting for new softs, which allowed Perez to attack Russell, the Mexican taking the lead on Lap 31. The charging Verstappen passed Bottas for third around the outside of Turn 12.

Russell pitted just as Verstappen caught him on Lap 37, and Perez also stopped on Lap 38.

Verstappen made his third stop on Lap 45, opting for his final set of fresh mediums, and he rejoined just ahead of Russell. On tyres that were six laps fresher, Verstappen just had his teammate to beat for victory over the final 20 laps.

Verstappen caught and passed Perez on Lap 49. He pulled away to an easy win, while Russell made a late stop for softs and had to repass Bottas for third. Bottas’s attempt to run long to the finish backfired as the recovering Sainz and Hamilton passed him.

Hamilton overtook Sainz to take fourth with six laps remaining, but both Mercedes drivers were then warned of a critical technical issue, so Sainz repassed the seven-time champion on the penultimate lap.

Ocon finished seventh, ahead of an unwell Lando Norris (McLaren), Fernando Alonso (who started his Alpine from the back of the grid) and Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri).

Perez made an extra stop for softs to cover Russell’s attempt at fastest lap, and took the extra point on offer.

2022 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Mexico Sergio Perez
55 1'24.108 199.243
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
51 1'24.253 0.145 0.145 198.900
3 United Kingdom George Russell
53 1'24.636 0.528 0.383 198.000
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
46 1'25.456 1.348 0.820 196.100
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
53 1'25.619 1.511 0.163 195.727
6 France Esteban Ocon
54 1'25.935 1.827 0.316 195.007
7 Spain Carlos Sainz
49 1'25.985 1.877 0.050 194.894
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas
36 1'26.395 2.287 0.410 193.969
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
56 1'26.599 2.491 0.204 193.512
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
59 1'26.828 2.720 0.229 193.002
11 Canada Lance Stroll
54 1'26.876 2.768 0.048 192.895
12 France Pierre Gasly
51 1'26.987 2.879 0.111 192.649
13 Monaco Charles Leclerc
25 1'27.030 2.922 0.043 192.554
14 Canada Nicholas Latifi
52 1'27.246 3.138 0.216 192.077
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
54 1'27.285 3.177 0.039 191.991
16 Germany Mick Schumacher
32 1'27.447 3.339 0.162 191.636
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
3 1'27.537 3.429 0.090 191.439
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel
59 1'27.629 3.521 0.092 191.238
19 Thailand Alex Albon
56 1'28.281 4.173 0.652 189.825
20 China Zhou Guanyu
12 1'28.415 4.307 0.134 189.537
View full results

2022 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix pitstops

Cla Driver Chassis 1 2 3 4 5
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull S 16 M 15 S 19 M 22
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull S 20 M 20 M 16 S 16
3 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes S 16 M 23 M 15 S 17
4 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari S 13 M 21 M 14 S 24
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes M 1 S 23 M 26 S 21
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo S 17 M 20 M 32
7 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine S 13 M 22 S 20 S 17
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren S 12 M 21 S 21 S 18
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine S 10 M 21 S 22 S 14
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri S 11 M 21 S 23 S 16
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin S 24 S 24 M 24
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren S 14 S 23 M 17 S 20
13 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri S 10 M 19 S 20 S 22
14 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas S 14 S 21 M 35
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin S 17 S 16 M 20 S 19
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams S 12 M 14 S 24 S 17
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas S 3 M 28 H 35
18 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams S 11 M 14 S 20 M 9 S 13
China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo S 10 M 18
Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari S 21 M 6
View full results
Leclerc "can't afford" more F1 DNFs after Spanish GP exit
Leclerc "can't afford" more F1 DNFs after Spanish GP exit
Spanish GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Spanish GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
