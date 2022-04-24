Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Leclerc "paid the price for being too greedy" with Imola F1 spin Next / Hamilton: Everyone at Mercedes "feeling it" over F1 struggles
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP Results

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins at Imola

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Sunday, as Ferrari’s World Championship leader Charles Leclerc crashed but salvaged sixth.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins at Imola
Listen to this article

Verstappen dominated a wet-dry race from pole position to lead home a Red Bull 1-2 over teammate Sergio Perez.

Ferrari’s disastrous home race began when Carlos Sainz was taken out by McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo at the first corner, and was compounded when Leclerc spun into the barrier while attempting to pressure Perez. He was forced to pit for a new nose and front wing, dropping to ninth but recovered to finish sixth.

Read Also:

2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Points
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 63 1:32'07.986 26
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 63 1:32'24.513 16.527 18
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 63 1:32'42.820 34.834 15
4 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 63 1:32'50.492 42.506 12
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 63 1:32'51.167 43.181 10
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 63 1:33'04.058 56.072 8
7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 63 1:33'09.096 1'01.110 6
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 63 1:33'18.878 1'10.892 4
9 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 63 1:33'23.246 1'15.260 2
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 62 1 lap 1
11 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 62 1 lap
12 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 62 1 lap
13 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 62 1 lap
14 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 62 1 lap
15 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 62 1 lap
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 62 1 lap
17 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 62 1 lap
18 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 62 1 lap
Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 6
Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 0
View full results

How the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix unfolded

In damp conditions, and with the field all starting on intermediate tyres, Verstappen held his pole advantage on the run to Turn 1 as teammate Perez and Lando Norris (McLaren) surged past Leclerc to run second and third.

Behind them, Ricciardo tangled with Sainz at Tamburello – leaving Sainz stranded in the gravel just like he was last time out in Melbourne. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) also clipped Ricciardo and he fell back to seventh as Ricciardo pitted and resumed in last place.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, passes as Marshals assist Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75, in the gravel

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, passes as Marshals assist Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75, in the gravel

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

After the safety car pulled in, Verstappen led Perez, Norris, Leclerc, Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and George Russell, whose Mercedes took full advantage of a great start and the chaos in front of him to rise to sixth.

Leclerc passed Norris for third on Lap 8 at Tamburello, while Magnussen and Russell duelled over fifth – switching the spot at Tamburello on Lap 12 before Russell made it stick at Variante Alta. Bottas passed Magnussen at Rivazza two laps later.

With the track drying out, Ricciardo was the first to pit for slicks on Lap 17 and Perez did likewise two laps later from second. Verstappen and Leclerc stopped a lap later, with Leclerc jumping ahead of Perez, but the Mexican retook the spot at the Villeneuve chicane on his warmer slicks.

Verstappen held a 10s lead at half distance as Perez escaped a grassy excursion at Variante Alta on Lap 29. DRS was enabled on Lap 34 and Yuki Tsuonda (AlphaTauri) used it to pass Magnussen on Lap 48 and on Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) on Lap 54.

Leclerc pitted with 13 laps to go for soft tyres, briefly dropping to fourth behind Norris before he DRS-ed past him a lap later, while Perez stopped to cover him a lap later and Verstappen also then pitted to defend his fastest lap point.

Leclerc went on the attack on Perez in the final 10 laps but spun into the wall at Variante Alta after hitting the kerb too hard. He managed to rejoin but had to pit for a new front wing, dropping him to ninth.

Read Also:

Verstappen beat Perez by 16s for his second win of the season, as Norris finished third ahead of the battling Russell and Bottas. Leclerc passed Magnussen, Vettel and Tsunoda in the closing stages to salvage sixth. Tsunoda, Vettel, Magnussen and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) rounded out the top 10.

Fernando Alonso’s Alpine was forced out early when his right sidepod exploded as Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes passed him. The bodywork was damaged when Mick Schumacher clipped him as he half-spun his Haas at Tamburello on the opening lap.

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 55 1'18.446 225.281
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 63 1'18.574 0.128 0.128 224.914
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 52 1'18.949 0.503 0.375 223.845
4 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 55 1'18.999 0.553 0.050 223.704
5 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 61 1'20.544 2.098 1.545 219.412
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 43 1'20.758 2.312 0.214 218.831
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 61 1'20.903 2.457 0.145 218.439
8 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 57 1'20.962 2.516 0.059 218.280
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 47 1'21.211 2.765 0.249 217.610
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 61 1'21.238 2.792 0.027 217.538
11 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 61 1'21.286 2.840 0.048 217.410
12 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 62 1'21.338 2.892 0.052 217.271
13 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 50 1'21.419 2.973 0.081 217.054
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 61 1'21.577 3.131 0.158 216.634
15 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 34 1'21.713 3.267 0.136 216.274
16 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 46 1'21.750 3.304 0.037 216.176
17 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 61 1'21.757 3.311 0.007 216.157
18 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 37 1'21.887 3.441 0.130 215.814
19 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 5 1'39.685 21.239 17.798 177.282
View full results

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix tyre history

Cla Driver Chassis 1 2 3 4
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull I 19 M 32 S 12
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull I 18 M 32 S 13
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren I 19 M 44
4 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes I 18 M 45
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo I 18 M 45
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari I 19 M 30 S 4 S 10
7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri I 18 M 45
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin I 17 M 48
9 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas I 18 M 47
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin I 18 M 46
11 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams I 17 M 45
12 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri I 17 M 45
13 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes I 18 M 44
14 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine I 18 M 44
15 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo I 18 M 44
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams I 18 M 44
17 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas I 18 M 36 S 10
18 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren I 2 I 16 M 14 H 32
Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine I 6
Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari I 0
View full results
