Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP Results

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Verstappen wins for Imola pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 sprint event to take pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after a fantastic duel with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Charles Bradley
By:
Listen to this article

Leclerc took the lead at the start when pole-starter Verstappen suffered a terrible getaway.

But reigning champion Verstappen came back at him in the closing stages, and took the lead with two laps to go to grab the official mantle of pole position for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix sprint results

Cla Driver Laps Time Interval
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
21 30'39.567
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
21 30'42.542 2.975
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
21 30'44.288 1.746
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
21 30'57.145 12.857
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
21 31'04.128 6.983
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
21 31'07.307 3.179
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas
21 31'07.700 0.393
8 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
21 31'10.279 2.579
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
21 31'11.845 1.566
10 Germany Mick Schumacher
21 31'13.340 1.495
11 United Kingdom George Russell
21 31'15.851 2.511
12 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
21 31'17.865 2.014
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
21 31'19.744 1.879
14 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
21 31'21.026 1.282
15 Canada Lance Stroll
21 31'22.477 1.451
16 France Esteban Ocon
21 31'23.084 0.607
17 France Pierre Gasly
21 31'23.361 0.277
18 Thailand Alex Albon
21 31'28.438 5.077
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
21 31'31.584 3.146
China Zhou Guanyu
0
How the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix sprint unfolded

Making a slow start from pole, Verstappen was easily outdragged off the line by Leclerc, with Norris third and Kevin Magnussen (Haas) – running on medium tyres – holding up the pack and getting a black and white flag for weaving on the straights.

On the opening lap, Alfa Romeo’s Guanyu Zhou crashed out after contact with Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri at Piratella, which brought out the safety car.

Leclerc led Verstappen and Norris at the restart on Lap 5. The second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, who crashed out of qualifying, rose to seventh by passing the Alpine of Fernando Alonso on Lap 7.

Leclerc stayed out of DRS range of Verstappen by pulling out a 1.5s lead. Behind them, Sergio Perez DRS-ed his way past Magnussen for fourth on Lap 8 and Norris for third on Lap 11, while Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren and Sainz also passed Magnussen. Sainz then wrested fifth from Ricciardo on Lap 14 and fourth from Norris on Lap 19.

Going into the final five laps, Verstappen got into Leclerc’s DRS range as the Ferrari began get encounter some tyre graining. Verstappen grabbed victory on the penultimate lap, DRS-ing past Leclerc on the run to the Tamburello chicane, and then pulling away to win by almost 3s.

Perez finished third ahead of Sainz, Norris and Ricciardo. Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas passed Alonso and Magnussen to take seventh, with the second Haas of Mick Schumacher rounding out the top 10.

2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix sprint fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 14 1'19.012 223.667
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 11 1'19.044 0.032 0.032 223.576
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 14 1'19.154 0.142 0.110 223.266
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 14 1'19.251 0.239 0.097 222.992
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 9 1'20.030 1.018 0.779 220.822
6 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 9 1'20.219 1.207 0.189 220.301
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 12 1'20.328 1.316 0.109 220.002
8 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 6 1'20.557 1.545 0.229 219.377
9 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 15 1'20.567 1.555 0.010 219.350
10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 18 1'20.599 1.587 0.032 219.263
11 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 10 1'20.639 1.627 0.040 219.154
12 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 9 1'20.663 1.651 0.024 219.089
13 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 19 1'20.756 1.744 0.093 218.836
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 20 1'20.909 1.897 0.153 218.423
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 14 1'20.948 1.936 0.039 218.317
16 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 14 1'20.995 1.983 0.047 218.191
17 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 14 1'21.020 2.008 0.025 218.123
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 8 1'21.044 2.032 0.024 218.059
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 16 1'21.437 2.425 0.393 217.007
