Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton: "Childish" to get into war of words in F1 title battle
Formula 1 News

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans

By:

Formula 1 is working to ensure its new sprint races are not “a blur” for fans by providing relevant information through its partnership with Amazon Web Services.

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans

F1 announced in April that it would be holding ‘sprint qualifying’ at three events this year, running a 100km race on Saturday afternoons to set the grid for the grand prix on Sunday. 

Silverstone will stage F1’s first sprint race in July at the British Grand Prix, rejigging its weekend schedule by running qualifying on Friday evening.

F1 has been working with AWS to provide in-race insights to fans through a variety of graphics, including overtaking chances, braking performance, and speed traces. By the end of the year, AWS will offer 18 different graphics through the F1 Insights partnership.

F1 technical consultant Rob Smedley explained how series officials are working to predict scenarios in sprint races and ensure it does not pass by too quickly without giving fans enough understanding.

“We’re discussing what we think the likely outcomes and scenarios are going to play out over the weekend,” ex-Ferrari and Williams engineer Smedley told Motorsport.com.

“Obviously we’re trying to be ahead of the game. If you think about it, it’s the first time that we’re actually on the same footing if you like as the teams, because we’re learning at the same rate as the teams. So it’s quite nice.

“But you’ve got to be able to convey that as well. The sprint qualifying session and the weekend format is only going to be a success if we’re able to kind of keep the fans abreast of what’s happening.

“If it’s kind of a blur and it’s all different, and you don’t really know what’s happening until the end, I think we’re going to lose some of the advantage of the sprint qualifying.”

Read Also:

F1 is also planning to hold sprint qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix and the Brazilian Grand Prix, but is yet to finalise details for those events.

Smedley felt F1’s partnership with AWS would help offer an understanding of the important elements of sprint qualifying and its place within the weekend format, as well as conveying that information to fans.

“Ross [Brawn] has been pretty clear with us all about trying to absolutely maximise this as an opportunity,” Smedley said.

“So we’re going through again with AWS, going through what can we do and what do we really need? What are the important parts of the actual sprint qualifying race part itself?

“What’s the important part of the actual qualifying? How does all of that weave into the Sunday afternoon race? That type of thing.

“There’s quite a lot of interesting aspects to that, which we’re going through now and making sure that we’re ready to with briefing and stories and graphics for Silverstone.”

shares
comments
Hamilton: "Childish" to get into war of words in F1 title battle

Previous article

Hamilton: "Childish" to get into war of words in F1 title battle
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
IndyCar

F1 drivers who won the Indy 500

2
IndyCar

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

3
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

4
IndyCar

Every Indy 500 pace car and its driver, 1911 to 2021

5
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 reveals video of Bottas wheel removal

21h
Latest news
F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans
Formula 1

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans

36m
Hamilton: "Childish" to get into war of words in F1 title battle
Formula 1

Hamilton: "Childish" to get into war of words in F1 title battle

2h
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Prime
Formula 1

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

2h
How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

4h
Leclerc “not too harsh on myself” over Q3 Monaco crash
Formula 1

Leclerc “not too harsh on myself” over Q3 Monaco crash

4h
Latest videos
IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison 08:57
Formula 1
5h

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director 03:28
Formula 1
May 27, 2021

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director

Formula 1: McLaren's driving style hurting Ricciardo 00:36
Formula 1
May 27, 2021

Formula 1: McLaren's driving style hurting Ricciardo

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
May 26, 2021

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
May 26, 2021

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
How Ricciardo banished his Monaco F1 ghosts in 2018
Formula 1

How Ricciardo banished his Monaco F1 ghosts in 2018

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now Monaco GP
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Prime

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
2h
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Prime

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
May 27, 2021
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Prime

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success .

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist.

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Prime

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Trending Today

F1 drivers who won the Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 drivers who won the Indy 500

Mercedes F1 reveals video of Bottas wheel removal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 reveals video of Bottas wheel removal

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up
Formula European Masters Formula European Masters

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

Banned: Why McLaren's F-duct was outlawed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Banned: Why McLaren's F-duct was outlawed

Verstappen rules: The impact of F1’s youngest superstar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen rules: The impact of F1’s youngest superstar

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

Mugello MotoGP: Vinales heads Zarco in first practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Vinales heads Zarco in first practice

Latest news

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans

Hamilton: "Childish" to get into war of words in F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: "Childish" to get into war of words in F1 title battle

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.